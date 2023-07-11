McDonald's Is Discontinuing 3 Popular Items Soon & Fans Are Mourning the Loss

Any McDonald's fan knows that even the most beloved food items sometimes get booted from the menu. Now, the chain strikes again with the latest round of menu cuts that are breaking fans' hearts.

The fast-food giant has officially confirmed that three of its McCafé bakery items will be phased out this month. The pastries on the chopping block? The Cinnamon Roll, the Apple Fritter, and the Blueberry Muffin.

However, the reasons behind this move were not immediately clear. After all, the sweet treats have plenty of fandom among McDonald's customers, and even among some celebrities. The chain provided a brief but vague reasoning for the discontinuation, which hinted at shifting consumer tastes.

"We're always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave. Starting this month, we'll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll," the chain said in a statement. "We know goodbyes are never easy—but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide."

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries for more details.

The soon-to-be-discontinued treats were launched in October 2020, and they were the first baked goods that McDonald's added to its permanent menu in over eight years—making them a welcome morning addition. McDonald's focused more on savory breakfast options up until that point and said at the time that the new baked goods were meant to provide sweet breakfast choices to its legions of morning-time customers.

The breakfast items quickly garnered praise. And now that McDonald's is planning to phase them out, many fans are devastated.

"I'm so upset, I really loved the blueberry muffin," one customer commented on an Instagram post from @markie_devo about the discontinuation.

"Nobody asked for that. Leave my fritters alone," another commented.

While this is a sad day for fans of McDonald's baked goods, the debut of a brand-new dessert might ease the sting of this loss. McDonald's is currently rolling out a new Cookies & Crème Pie for a limited time in select U.S. markets. The handheld dessert features a chocolate cookie crumb crust filled with a vanilla crème and pieces of chocolate sandwich cookies. Best of all, its stark black color is something we've never seen on a McDonald's menu before.

McDonald's is also rumored to be releasing a brand-new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry as early as this month, though the company hasn't confirmed the news.