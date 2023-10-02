McDonald's McRib Is Officially Returning in November: Here's What We Know

Less than a year has passed since McDonald's launched a "Farewell Tour" to send off the famous McRib—but the chain is already pulling the sandwich out of retirement.

That's right! The McRib is slated to return to make its grand return next month, McDonald's confirmed to TODAY.com. However, it will only be available for a limited time at select restaurants rather than nationwide, so only some lucky customers will be able to get their hands on the sandwich.

Last year marked the fourth time that McDonald's conducted a farewell tour to give the McRib one last hurrah before retiring it from menus. However, the chain seems incapable of fully letting go of the iconic seasonal item.

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," a McDonald's spokesperson told TODAY.com. "While it won't be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For the uninitiated, the McRib features seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy barbecue sauce, slivered onions, and dill pickles all sandwiched inside a toasted bun. The sandwich first hit menus in 1981, per CNN, and came back sporadically on either a regional or national basis in the decades following the debut.

It has proven to be quite the polarizing menu item over the years. Some think it's "junk food in its finest essence." Others say it's "gross" or "overrated." But in light of the news that the McRib is coming back next month, fans of the divisive sandwich were elated.

"It's back. IT'S BACK," one fan wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, in reaction to the news.

"I sold my soul for the McRib to come back again, you're welcome," another posted.

On the other hand, many weren't taken aback at all that McDonald's couldn't stick with its decision to discontinue the McRib.

"Not surprising that one of the best fast-food items wouldn't go away forever," a fan wrote on Reddit.

While the McRib is coming back on a limited basis next month, it could still be quite some time before McDonald's brings it back nationwide. When the chain announced last year's farewell tour, it confirmed that the McRib wouldn't be sold nationally for a while following the promotion.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on exactly when and where the sandwich will be available next month.

This isn't the only exciting McDonald's news to come out in recent days. The chain's wildly popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets also recently returned to menus, but only for a limited time. Additionally, the fast-food giant announced last week that it was launching two brand-new dipping sauces.

One of the new additions is a Sweet & Spicy Jam designed to slather on McDonald's breakfast sandwiches, billed as the first-ever McDonald's dipping sauce to take inspiration from the morning meal. The other new dipping option is Mambo Sauce, McDonald's take on the sweet and tangy condiment popular in the Washington D.C. area.