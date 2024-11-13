Meijer's Crazy-Cheap Thanksgiving Deals Can Feed Your Family for Under $40

With Thanksgiving now just a little over two weeks away, many are elbow-deep in preparation mode for hosting their loved ones and cooking up massive spreads. Those who plan to do their Thanksgiving shopping at Meijer are in for some relief on their grocery bills, thanks to the retailer's crazy cheap deals on an array of popular holiday foods.

Meijer just announced that it will offer its "lowest turkey and Thanksgiving meal prices in years" in 2024, which should come as good news for those who are still struggling with rising inflation. According to the retailer, customers can purchase everything they need for a Thanksgiving meal that feeds four to six people for just around $37 at Meijer stores.

"That includes a 14-pound turkey and Meijer brand ingredients to make Thanksgiving favorites like mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce, as well as turkey stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie," Meijer wrote in the announcement.

While the retailer did not provide a full list of the products it factored into that $37 total, it did highlight some of its low prices on Thanksgiving's signature dish: turkey. Meijer-brand frozen turkeys are selling for just 49 cents per pound or lower this year, compared to 59 cents per pound in 2023.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Similarly, Meijer-brand fresh turkeys are selling for 99 cents per pound this year versus $1.19 per pound in 2023, while Butterball frozen turkeys are selling for 99 cents per pound in 2024 versus $1.29 in 2023. Meanwhile, the per-pound price of Butterball fresh turkeys held steady at $1.99 from 2023 to 2024.

"As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving," Jenn Martin, vice president of Meijer's Fresh department, said in a statement. "We're working hard to offer low prices on Thanksgiving staples so our customers can focus on enjoying a special meal with family and friends without having to worry about the cost."

While frozen turkeys are already available in Meijer stores, fresh turkeys will become available starting the week of Nov. 17. Each customer will be limited to purchasing just one Meijer-brand turkey.

Meijer—a regional chain that operates more than 500 stores throughout the Midwest—isn't the only grocer offering big savings on Thanksgiving foods this year. In fact, a number of chains are giving out turkeys for free in 2024, including BJ's Wholesale Club, Hy-Vee, and Giant Food.