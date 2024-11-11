12 Grocery Stores Giving Out Free Turkeys in 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you're like most American families, you are starting to compile holiday recipes, grocery lists, and decor to welcome loved ones into your home. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes turkey, various side dishes like mashed potatoes and stuffing, and mouth-watering desserts like pumpkin pie. Of course, different cultures and flavor preferences also embrace their traditions and unique flavors this time of year, making Thanksgiving a truly special holiday.

However, feeding a crowd comes at a cost, with millions of American families preparing to shell out extra cash at their local grocery store this season. Exceeding your typical grocery budget can quickly put a strain on your finances. Fortunately, many grocery chains out there want to help put dinner on the table this holiday season by offering free turkeys.

If you're in the market to buy a turkey this November, the following grocery chains want to give you one at no additional cost. Find your nearest grocery chain below and read the fine print, as these promotions come with certain spending thresholds to be eligible.

H-E-B

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B is a popular go-to destination for shoppers. Named America's #1 Grocery Chain in 2024, the regional brand gives customers many good reasons to keep shopping, including its discounts and promotions. One greatly anticipated promotion is the grocer's free turkey deal. According to a weekly flyer, the deal is back, offering H-E-B customers a free frozen RiverSide turkey of up to 12 pounds when they buy a spiral sliced bone-in half or whole ham or a boneless spiral sliced ham.

12 Delicious Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is home to all kinds of grocery and home must-haves, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving Day preparations. If you're feeding a larger crowd this season and need to double down on the amount of protein served at your Thanksgiving table, Hy-Vee is where you may want to consider shopping. The regional grocery chain is bringing its "Buy a ham, get a turkey free" promotion back for the month of November at all Hy-Vee locations. Visit your local Hy-Vee for more details.

Giant

If you live near a Giant Food Store, you can pick up a free turkey when you earn and redeem 400 Choice points. Once you earn 400 points, you can redeem a free turkey in-store or online starting Nov. 15. Eligible Choice points are earned between Oct. 1 and Nov. 28. To pick up your turkey, redeem your points for a paper or digital coupon. The coupon can then be returned for a free frozen Shady Brook Farms Turkey (no more than 20 pounds) or a discount of $1 per pound off the price of any other turkey (up to 20 pounds).

11 Best Charcuterie Board Ideas Your Thanksgiving Guests Will Love

WinCo

As a thank you for shopping at WinCo, the grocery chain wants to give back to its shoppers with savings this Thanksgiving. Starting Monday, Nov. 18, WinCo customers can score a free turkey when they spend $125 on groceries. The price of the turkey does not apply to the $125 total, and this deal is good for one free frozen Honeysuckle White and Jennie-O Grade A turkey (excludes ButterBall). This deal runs through Nov. 27.

Acme Markets

Acme Market shoppers may have noticed a major seasonal offer in their weekly ad flyer. Customers will earn a free turkey when they spend $300 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 28, using their Acme For U account. The good news is that you do not have to drop $300 in one shopping trip to be eligible–the $300 can be cumulative, as long as it's in the qualifying period. Just make sure you enter your Acme For U registered phone number each time you shop. The free turkey must be redeemed by Nov. 28.

RELATED: 18 Best Thanksgiving Cocktails To Serve at Your Holiday Gathering6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club is a trusted source of groceries and electronics for its members. This holiday season, the warehouse chain is also a relied-upon source for an affordable Thanksgiving dinner. This year, BJ's Wholesale Club members qualify for a free Butterball turkey when they spend $150 or more in the same transaction in-club or online. This promotion is good from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, so don't wait until the week before Thanksgiving if you want to take advantage of this offer.

Foodtown

Regional grocery chain Foodtown wants to help its shoppers in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania with a more affordable Thanksgiving dinner. Per the grocery chain's weekly circular, customers can shop with their club card through Thanksgiving Day (November 28), spend $400 or more in the qualifying period, and receive a certificate to redeem for a free turkey. If they aren't feeling a turkey at Thanksgiving this year, they can also receive a certificate for other items, including a Foodtown gift card.

15 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers To Add To Your Holiday Menu

Price Chopper

If you're planning on doing your Thanksgiving grocery shopping at Price Chopper, you may want to start working towards earning 1,200 points on your Chopper Shopper Rewards card. Once that threshold is reached, you're eligible for a free Best Choice frozen turkey, up to $25 in value. If the turkey exceeds $25, you'll receive a $25 discount from the sticker price. This deal applies to Price Chopper's Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Half Ham as well.

12 Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Make in the Air Fryer

Randalls

Randalls customers can save this holiday season by picking up a free turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. Per the grocery chain's weekly ad, Randalls is offering its customers a free frozen Signature Farms turkey of 12 pounds or more when they purchase $75 worth of qualifying groceries. Exclusions apply, so make sure you double check your shopping cart in order to be eligible for this promotion.

Rouses Market

If you live in Louisiana, Alabama, or Mississippi, you might frequent the local Rouses Market for your grocery needs. This fall, when customers buy a Hormel Cure 81 Ham at Rouses Market, they will be eligible to pick up a free Butterball turkey. To redeem the free turkey, customers must purchase the ham at $2.99 per pound and qualify with a $25 in-store purchase. Customers can then pick up a Butterball Grade A Frozen Turkey, up to 14 pounds.

25 Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes Your Guests Will Gobble Up

ShopRite

ShopRite shoppers can earn a free turkey when they spend $400 using their Price Plus club card at any ShopRite location (excluding Maryland) from Sunday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 28. This deal is good for a free ham as well (limit one turkey or ham per family). Picking up your free turkey couldn't be easier. Once you're eligible, enter your phone number or scan your Price Plus club card at checkout. The price of the item will be automatically deducted from your shopping order.

Weis Market

A free Weis Quality frozen turkey or turkey breast is up for grabs this Thanksgiving for shoppers who spend $400 or more on groceries or earn more than 400 points on their Weis Market reward card. If turkey isn't on the menu this Thanksgiving, shoppers can redeem their points for a free ham or tofurkey roast. According to Penn Live, the Pennsylvania-based grocery chain can redeem their qualifying purchases for a free turkey from Nov. 7 through Nov. 28.