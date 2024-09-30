Rise and shine; it's a brand new day! Each morning is a crucial opportunity to start eating right and kickstart success for the rest of the day. If you're dieting for weight loss, it's especially important to make good choices. We're here to help with the best morning drinks to melt belly fat.

There are several reasons why morning nutrition is essential for weight loss. "A nutritious breakfast with high fiber carbohydrates and protein helps activate your metabolism after the overnight fast," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. "This process, called the thermic effect of food (TEF), involves energy expenditure for digestion and nutrient absorption. A good breakfast, especially one high in protein, can elevate your metabolic rate and help promote fat-burning throughout the day."

On the contrary, skipping breakfast can have a bad trickle effect. You may feel hungrier and crave high-calorie, fatty, sugary foods later on in the day. "This can result in overeating or choosing unhealthy snacks, which may contribute to belly fat accumulation," Goodson adds. "A balanced breakfast helps regulate appetite and keeps you satisfied, preventing mindless snacking or overeating at lunch."

Now, let's explore Goodson's top-recommended drinks to melt belly fat.

Green Tea

Pour yourself a warm cup of green tea. It's chock-full of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is known to increase metabolism and boost the fat-burning process, especially when you're working out.

"The caffeine in green tea also provides a mild stimulant effect, further increasing calorie burn," Goodson says. "Research suggests that the combination of EGCG and caffeine may help [break] down stored fat, particularly belly fat."

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Drink

Acetic acid is a prime ingredient in apple cider vinegar. It reduces insulin levels and boosts metabolism, which lowers fat storage.

"Studies show that acetic acid can help reduce belly fat accumulation and suppress appetite," Goodson tells us. "ACV may also improve digestion and reduce bloating, giving a flatter belly appearance while enhancing overall gut health."

Coffee

A cup of java a day can keep the belly fat at bay! How so? Caffeine boosts your metabolic rate and burns fat. A morning cup of joe also wakes up your nervous system, which lets your fat cells know it's time to break down fat. This is enhanced when you add exercise to the mix.

"Studies show that caffeine can increase energy expenditure and fat oxidation, particularly in lean individuals, making it a great morning drink for fat loss," Goodson explains.

Ginger Tea

Ginger contains thermogenic properties, which means it increases the body's temperature, which in turn increases the number of calories burned.

"Gingerol, the active compound in ginger, also helps improve digestion, reduce hunger, and enhance metabolism," Goodson explains. "A study published in the journal Metabolism found that ginger tea consumption increases feelings of satiety and helps the body burn calories more efficiently."

Protein Shake

Protein shakes are awesome because they're filling and delicious. "A morning protein shake made with whey or plant-based protein can help boost metabolism due to the thermic effect of food (TEF)," says Goodson. "Protein has a higher TEF [than] fats and carbohydrates, meaning your body uses more energy to digest and process it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Getting your fill of protein first thing when you wake up can decrease cravings, target fat loss, and help preserve lean muscle. These are all essential ingredients when it comes to melting belly fat.