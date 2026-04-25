5 Morning Exercises That Build Knee Strength Faster Than Resistance Bands After 55

So many daily tasks and activities require strong knees.

Were you on the pickleball court or golf course today? Maybe you hopped in the car to visit your grandkids and bent down to give them big hugs. Or, maybe you simply walked downstairs to enjoy breakfast and brew a cup of joe. No matter what your day looked like, all of these activities have one thing in common: they require strong, capable knees.

Knee strength is something that can easily be taken for granted. You may assume it’s mostly important for athletes who run, jump, and play vigorous sports, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. As you age, building and maintaining knee strength is essential, considering you naturally lose lean muscle. This process, known as sarcopenia, starts when you hit 30, and muscle declines more quickly after 60. Strong knees play a major role in helping you remain independent—and it’s not just for the fun stuff. Simple things like getting in and out of a chair can become challenging without them.

If you’re wondering what to do about it, we chatted with Dr. Dustin DebRoy, Manager, Chiropractic Education and Relations at The Joint Chiropractic, who’s here to help. Dr. DebRoy shares five morning exercises that build knee strength faster than resistance bands after 55.

“Long-term knee strength and stability depend on consistent and effective training across the full range of motion,” Dr. DebRoy explains. “While resistance bands can support consistency, they are not the most effective tool for building long-term strength. If a person cannot adequately load the entire range of motion, it can lead to strength imbalances, reduced stability, and an increased risk of injury during everyday activities.”

That’s where these exercises come in clutch.

Squats

“Squats strengthen the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings together, which improves overall knee stability and load tolerance. This helps the knee handle everyday tasks like sitting, standing, and lifting with better control. They are more effective than resistance band exercises because they load the entire body against gravity, which better trains real-world force and joint stability,” Dr. DebRoy tells us.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

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Lunges

“Lunges build single-leg strength and control, which trains the knee to stay stable when body weight shifts from side to side. This directly carries over to walking, stairs, and changes in direction. They outperform banded exercises because they challenge balance, coordination, and full-body control under real load,” Dr. DebRoy says.

Stand tall, perpendicular to the back of a sturdy chair with your feet parallel and hip-width apart. Step one foot forward, using the chair for support. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Jump Squats

“Jump squats develop explosive leg power while training the knees to absorb impact safely,” Dr. DebRoy explains. “This improves the knee’s ability to handle quick movements and repetitive loading like running or jumping. Unlike resistance bands, they train high-speed force production and landing mechanics under bodyweight impact.”

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat. Press through your heels to explode up into a jump, reaching your arms overhead. Lower softly on the balls of your feet, bringing your arms back down and descending back into the squat. Pause at the bottom for a moment.

Hamstring Bridge Slide-Outs

“This exercise strengthens the hamstrings through controlled knee bending and straightening under tension,” Dr. DebRoy points out. “It helps balance muscle strength around the knee, which improves joint stability and reduces strain. It is more effective than band work because it maintains continuous tension through a longer range of motion and requires full hip and core stabilization.”

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and heels placed on sliders. Bend your knees and bring your feet close to your hips. Press your lower back into the mat and engage your core. Lift your hips to form a bridge position. Remain in the bridge position as you gradually slide your heels away from your body. Hold for a moment once your legs are extended. Reverse the motion.

Cyclist Squats

“Cyclist squats place more demand on the quadriceps, which are key muscles for knee extension strength. This improves the knee’s ability to tolerate forward-loaded positions like squatting and climbing stairs. They are better than resistance band exercises because they create higher mechanical load through gravity, which more closely replicates real-life strength demands,” Dr. DebRoy explains.