5 Morning Exercises That Firm Upper Arm Flab Faster Than Lifting Weights After 60

Building and preserving arm strength is essential after 60–these bodyweight exercises will help.

Whether or not you’re a morning person, working out early in the day is an excellent routine that ensures you’ll check it off your to-do list. And we’re here with five morning exercises you really can’t live without after 60—in fact, they can help firm upper-arm flab faster than lifting weights.

Working on firming this area of the body and building arm strength is essential at this age, because you lose roughly 3% to 8% of lean muscle every decade after 30. Strong arms help lower your risk of injury, boost joint stability and posture, increase metabolism, and most importantly, help you perform daily activities with ease. Think about everything you need arm strength for each day—carrying groceries, lifting grandchildren or pets, and even emptying the garbage. That’s where these morning moves come into play.

“After 60, your body starts playing by a different set of rules. We’re dealing with sarcopenia, which is just a fancy way of saying your body is trying to shed muscle mass like it’s out of style. Combine that with a natural drop in collagen and skin elasticity, and you get what people call ‘bat wings.’ It’s not just about fat; it’s about the fact that the ‘sleeve’ (your skin) has lost its shape and the ‘arm’ (your muscle) has shrunk. If you aren’t actively giving your body a reason to keep that muscle, it’ll let it go,” explains Joe Ghafari, Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Nutritionist, and the Co-Founder and Head Coach of Visiting Wrld, a premium LGBTQ+ fitness retreat brand that blends world travel, structured fitness coaching, nutrition education, and community connection.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Traditional weight lifting certainly has its place, but it can feel restrictive or challenging on the joints for many individuals over 60.

“Functional bodyweight moves are superior because they require stability. When you lift a dumbbell, the weight is isolated,” Ghafari tells us. “When you move your own body, you’re engaging the stabilizer muscles in your shoulders and core. You’re teaching your body to move as one unit. Plus, you can do these the second you get out of bed. Consistency is the only thing that moves the needle, and bodyweight moves eliminate every excuse.”

Wall Pushups

Stand tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Keep your elbows tucked at a 45-degree angle, not flared out. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Seated Tricep Dips

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows and lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Arm Circles

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Extend both arms at shoulder level. Make tiny, controlled circles with your arms, slowly increasing the size. Make forward circles, then reverse the direction. Perform 2 sets of 60 seconds.

Shadow Boxing

Start by assuming a shallow squat or athletic stance. Punch forward with alternating arms in a continuous motion. Keep your core braced and the tempo high. Do shadow boxing for 3 sets of 1 minute.

Inverted Wall Planks