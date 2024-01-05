When it comes to dropping pounds, morning workouts are a killer way to help you melt away those extra pounds. That's why we found out the #1 morning floor workout to speed up weight loss, just for you.

According to a 2020 review, morning exercise routines (including floor workouts) are more effective than other workout times for exercise consistency and healthy weight management. That's because A.M. exercise can ramp up your body's metabolism—especially if you work out on an empty stomach—helping to incinerate more calories than if you get physical later in the day.

We spoke with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who reveals his best morning floor workout to speed up weight loss. Early morning floor workouts not only wake up your body but also kickstart your calorie-burning engine for the day. Recent research links morning exercise to a lower waist circumference and body mass index (BMI) compared to other times of the day.

Regardless of where you're at on your fitness journey, this morning floor workout, designed by fitness expert Masi, is a surefire way to speed up weight loss. The workout is tailored to engage your whole body and keep you moving the entire time, helping torch more calories faster. Read on for the workout instructions. And next up, don't miss these 9 Daily Weight Loss Habits That Take Less Than 10 Minutes.

Burpees

This dynamic full-body exercise engages multiple muscle groups, from your legs to your core and arms, making it a calorie-burning powerhouse. The explosive nature of burpees elevates your heart rate, promoting cardiovascular health, while combining strength and cardio contributes to effective fat burning.

To perform this exercise, Masi says, "Start in a standing position, drop into a squat with your hands on the ground, kick your feet back into a plank position, do a pushup, immediately return your feet to the squat position, then explosively jump up from the squat position."

Perform three sets of 10 to 20 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

RELATED: 16 Best Floor Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Mountain Climbers

Get ready for another dynamic exercise that targets your core, arms, and legs. The rapid, alternating knee-to-chest movement of mountain climbers enhances cardiovascular endurance while firing up your metabolism. Including this movement in your morning floor workout helps you start your day with a metabolism-boosting, calorie-burning bang.

"Start in a plank position. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch and pull the other knee in. Continue alternating your legs as fast as you safely can," explains Masi.

Do mountain climbers non-stop for 30 to 60 seconds for three rounds. Rest for one minute between rounds.

RELATED: 10 Common Nighttime Habits That Can Make You Gain Weight

Downward-Facing Dog

This yoga-inspired posture stretches your hamstrings, shoulders, and back, simultaneously building strength in your arms and legs. The inverted position encourages blood flow to your brain, promoting mental clarity and alertness for the day ahead.

"For this exercise, start in a pushup position with your shoulder blades protracted and your upper back pressed toward the ceiling," says Masi. "While keeping that protraction, press your hips toward the ceiling. Allow the heels to rise as well. Continue until the arms are completely overhead. Hold this position for roughly five seconds, then return to the pushup plank position."

Complete three sets of five to 10 reps with 45 seconds of rest between sets.

RELATED: 5 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles

Leg Raises

Targeting the core and lower abdominal muscles, leg raises are a dynamic exercise that can speed up weight loss.

To do this exercise, Masi says, "Lie on your back with straight legs. Slowly raise your legs to a 90-degree angle and lower them back down without touching the floor. Try to keep your lower back from lifting off the ground. As your abs strengthen, you can lower the legs closer to the ground for each repetition." Shoot for three sets of 10 to 15 reps with 45 seconds of rest between sets.

Planks

Planks are a classic static exercise that targets your abdominal muscles, back, and shoulders. Adding planks to your morning floor workout can help speed up weight loss, improve posture, and promote functional fitness throughout the day.

Masi tells us, "Position yourself in a pushup position but with your elbows on the ground and your weight on your forearms. Your body should form a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles. Slightly tuck your tailbone to flatten your lower back, engaging the abdominal muscles."

Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, and repeat for three rounds. Rest for 60 seconds between rounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: People Swear by the '4-1-1' Workout Method to Strip Away Body Fat

Supermans

This exercise engages your back, glutes, and shoulders to promote spinal stability and strengthen your posterior chain. Supermans also activate multiple muscle groups, making them a fantastic addition to your morning routine.

"Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended in front of you and your legs extended behind you," explains Masi. "Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground, creating a slight curve in your back. Hold for roughly five seconds, then slowly lower back down. If you don't have the flexibility in your shoulders to go overhead, you can hold your arms out to the side."

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.