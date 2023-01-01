Skip to content

5 Habits To Do Every Morning for a Fitter, Healthier Body

Follow a few simple steps to conquer the day and live your best life.
Anthony J. Yeung
By Anthony J. Yeung
Published on January 1, 2023 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

When your goal is to live a healthy life, your mornings can make or break your daily routine. If you start each morning with great actions, you'll make consistent progress, build good habits, and reap the benefits. But if you make critical mistakes, you'll spend the rest of your day trying to catch up and undo the damage. To help you make the best choices, we have five morning habits for a fitter, healthier body.

Your days just improved, because mornings don't have to be so difficult. It's not necessary to set your alarm for 5 a.m., run 10 miles, or meditate for an hour to improve your body. Heck, you don't even need to make your bed! What you need are just a few simple and fast actions that will work wonders for your body and mind.

1

Hydrate.

close-up woman drinking water
Shutterstock

The very first thing you should do every morning is to grab some water and drink up. After all, it could be more than eight hours since you went to sleep and drank fluids. If you wake up feeling groggy, it could be a sign you're slightly dehydrated.

Start your morning with a tall glass of water and rehydrate yourself. This will ensure that your metabolism, cell function, cognitive abilities, and overall physical abilities are at tip-top levels.

RELATED: 3 Perfect At-Home Exercises To Build Muscle, Trainer Reveals

2

Move.

happy woman soaking up morning light by bright windows
Shutterstock

If you have a dog or cat, you may notice the first thing your furry friend does upon waking up in the morning is stretch. Your needs are no different. After all, you've likely been lying in one position for at least eight hours. Before tackling all the challenges a brand new day brings, getting your body ready is important.

It's not necessary to do an hour-long workout, bike ride, or yoga session in order to get your body moving. These are all awesome if you are so inclined to do them, but just a few minutes of gentle stretching and easy calisthenics will work wonders. By doing so, you'll loosen your joints, get your blood flowing, and your mind functioning. Even better, movement will get you into the habit of doing physical activity.

RELATED: The Best Daily Habits To Maintain Your Muscle Mass After 50, Trainer Says

3

Enjoy the sun.

woman opening curtains for sunlight
Shutterstock

After you get up, it's so healthy to open up your blinds and let the sunlight flood your home. Why? Sunlight can improve your mood and is vital to maintain a healthy circadian rhythm, which is your body's sleep clock. Seeing the sunlight can help you get better Z's at night and also help you to feel more energized during the day.

4

Do some foam rolling.

woman using a foam roller on her thighs for lower back pain
Shutterstock

While strength training improves the quantity of your muscles, you still need to improve their quality. Foam rolling helps relax overly dense muscles, break up scar tissue, and release any muscle adhesions so your muscles and joints move freely. This can mean fewer aches and pains, less muscle soreness, and better flexibility and mobility, research says.

Invest in a good foam roller and spend a few minutes every morning on big muscle groups like your quadriceps, calves, hamstrings, glutes, lower back, upper back, and lats. You can also use a tennis or lacrosse ball for a pinpoint massage to release specific areas.

5

Eat a healthy breakfast.

yogurt blueberries granola agave
Shutterstock

The last of these morning habits for a fitter, healthier body has to do with your diet. Eating the right foods for breakfast will fuel you with energy, help you achieve your fitness goals, and set a strong precedent for the rest of the day. Skip the sugary cereals or pastries, and give yourself a good dose of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. A great, healthy example is to whip up two scrambled eggs with avocado, and veggies. Or enjoy some Greek yogurt with fresh fruits and a drizzle of honey.

If, however, you prefer to fast, that's fine, too. If that's your choice, just be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Anthony J. Yeung
Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, is a fitness expert featured in Esquire, GQ, and Men’s Health and the founder of GroomBuilder, the destination for men who want to transform their bodies for their weddings. Join the free 5-day course to burn fat and build muscle for the big day! Read more about Anthony
Filed Under
// // // // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Mind + Body
  • woman doing mountain climber pushups, elevated pushups primal movement exercises outdoors

    ‘Primal Movement’ Is the Biggest New Fitness Trend

  • woman doing yoga and mobility exercises, concept of how to boost muscle strength

    Easy Ways To Boost Muscle Strength Every Day Without Lifting

  • woman stretching in bright living room, demonstrating how to burn calories while watching TV

    5 Sneaky Ways To Burn Calories While Netflix-ing

  • concerned fitness woman stretching on the beach by rocks, signs you are losing muscle mass concept

    5 Signs You’re Losing Muscle Mass & Don’t Even Know It

  • fitness man at gym doing inner chest workout, cable chest fly

    The Best Inner Chest Workout To Get Totally Ripped