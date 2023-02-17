The 7 Most Effective Weight Loss Tips, Straight From an Expert

Losing weight and getting your body into shape means following some tried and true tips. With expert-approved advice on your side, you'll be well on your way to shedding weight in the safest, most effective manner possible. We chatted with Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, nutrition consultant, and the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, who shares the most effective weight loss tips to follow for maximum results in your weight loss journey. Keep reading to learn more, and get ready to channel your best, healthiest self!

Eat the rainbow.

You've likely heard that the more color you have on your plate, the healthier it is. According to Penn Medicine, adding various shades of fruits and veggies to each meal will increase the number of nutrients you're consuming.

"[It's] important to eat the rainbow. This will ensure you are getting a variety of vitamins and minerals into your diet," Young says. She also notes, "Including fruit and vegetables is very important for one's diet. Finding the right fruits and vegetables that an individual will enjoy eating is essential."

Add more fiber to your diet.

Revving up the amount of fiber in your diet is crucial if you're trying to lose weight. That's because fiber keeps you full for a longer period of time, Young says. However, if you're bumping up your fiber, you also need to boost your fluid intake. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout your day, and of course, limit your consumption of sugary-packed beverages like soda, which will derail your weight loss efforts.

RELATED: You'll Never Lose Weight if You Still Do These 5 Things, Expert Says

Know that healthy fats and healthy carbs are your friends.

The words "fats" and "carbs" may immediately cause alarm bells to sound in your head. But know that healthy fats and healthy carbs are actually your friends!

"It is important to eat [healthy fat] in moderation. A great source of healthy fat in food is avocados, olive oil, or nuts/seeds," Young says, adding, "[Healthy carbs] contain many nutrients. Some examples are quinoa, oats, buckwheat, millet, and so much more. The trick is to pay attention to portion sizes."

RELATED: Do These 5 Things Every Morning To Lose Weight Faster, Dietitian Says

Meal prep your food.

Meal prepping your food is always a smart idea when you're trying to lose weight. "It makes such a difference when an individual meal preps some meals and snacks for the week ahead," Young says. "This will make it easier to grab something that is already prepped and ready, [rather] than grabbing something that is convenient and ultra-processed in the pantry."

Limit how much alcohol you drink.

Although it may taste pretty great, your favorite glass of chardonnay or craft beer is not doing your weight loss progress any favors. Young stresses cutting back on how much alcohol you consume.

"Limit [your] alcohol intake [to] one glass of wine a night during the week and one glass of wine during the weekend—something that is going to be realistic for that individual but also making a conscious effort to reduce intake," she says.

Eat at home as much as you can.

Whipping up home-cooked meals is a much healthier route than ordering takeout or going out for dinner. "When you are cooking your meals at home you are conscious of the ingredients you are adding," Young says. "For example, restaurants have a tendency to use a lot of butter and oil which could be a health risk if you are eating out every night."

Get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.

Carving out at least 30 minutes for some physical activity each day can make a major difference. This can mean a variety of things, such as heading outdoors for a jog, walking around your neighborhood, taking your pup for a hike, getting in a strength training session, stretching it out with yoga, or doing some Pilates.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e