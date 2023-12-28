The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day require a ton of planning and prepping, even if you're not the one hosting. Think about it. These holidays require heavy lifting in the kitchen—slicing, dicing, cooking, and baking. From the Christmas Eve appetizers to the Christmas Day desserts, the tasks seem endless.

Chances are, by the time New Year's Day rolls around, your leftovers have been depleted, and the thought of going food shopping and cooking again doesn't sound that appealing. Thankfully, many restaurant chains are open on New Year's Day, which can help make your life at least 10 times easier. Start the new year right without worrying about meal prep or dirty dishes.

From popular coffee chains to pick up your favorite morning blend as you recover from the night before to iconic Italian restaurant chains available for dine-in, scroll on for 25 restaurant chains that are open on New Year's Day.

Fogo de Chão

Start the new year off right by enjoying a meal at Fogo de Chão. The Brazilian steakhouse chain, famous for its churrasco barbecued meats and sides, will be open for lunch and dinner on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the hours for your nearest location before heading out.

The Cheesecake Factory

A lunch or dinner reservation at The Cheesecake Factory is an excellent way to round out the holiday season. The famous chain is open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. This means you don't have to wait until January 2 to get your fix of artisanal cheesecakes, exciting entrees, and excellent sides.

Chili's

Swing by Chili's on New Year's Day if you're in the mood for shareable appetizers such as boneless wings, brisket quesadillas, and skillet queso; tasty entrees, including ancho salmon and classic sirloin; and swoon-worthy desserts like molten chocolate cake. The chain is set to be open all day, but hours may vary based on location.

Chipotle

Chipotle will be serving up its stuffed burritos and filling burrito bowls on January 1. The chain, which has also been open in the past for New Year's Day, may just have differing open and close hours based on location, so look up yours ahead of time.

McDonald's

You can always count on McDonald's, whether you need a snack after the clock strikes midnight or have a craving for an egg McMuffin when you wake up on New Year's Day morning. The timeless fast food chain will open on New Year's Day, but hours may vary since each location is a franchise.

Olive Garden

Yes, you can also "feel like family" on New Year's Day. Famous for its unlimited soups, salads, and breadsticks, Olive Garden will be welcoming customers in on the holiday. According to its website, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day are the only two days it's closed. The more you know.

Waffle House

Great news for Waffle House fans—the iconic fast-casual restaurant, beloved for its fantastic breakfast dishes, will also be open on New Year's Day. Waffle House isn't joking when it says it stays open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Denny's

Another casual restaurant chain that will be open on New Year's Day is Denny's, the diner-style restaurant chain known for its breakfast dishes. This means you can dig into a Grand Slam breakfast platter on the first day of the new year—how awesome is that? You can use its handy location finder to track down your nearest Denny's.

Panda Express

Started in Glendale, California, in 1983, Panda Express is the American-Chinese restaurant chain that has more than 2,000 locations throughout the globe—meaning that one shouldn't be too hard to locate if you want tasty broccoli and beef or grilled teriyaki chicken on New Year's Day.

Starbucks

Coffee lovers rejoice—Starbucks will be open on New Year's Day, which is welcome news if you plan to stay out late on New Year's Eve and need a caffeine boost the next morning. Although Starbucks is set to stay open for the holiday, hours may vary based on location, so double-check before making the trek.

KFC

Grab some fried chicken this New Year's Day from Kentucky Fried Chicken, the celebrated fast-food restaurant chain that has been dominating the fried chicken scene since the 1950s. The restaurant will be open on New Year's Day, but hours may vary based on location.

Morton's the Steakhouse

Make one of your first meals of the New Year an elegant one by eating at Morton's the Steakhouse. The restaurant will be open for the dinner set on New Year's Day. Choose from options such as bacon-wrapped sea scallops, oysters Rockefeller, prime Cajun rib-eye, and more.

Panera Bread

Looks like there'll be broccoli cheddar bread bowls in your near future—at the lovable bakery-café restaurant chain Panera Bread, which will have locations open on New Year's Day. Who doesn't want to start the new year with an artisanal sandwich or a steamy bowl of soup? Remember to check your nearest location's opening and closing times before making the trip.

Sonic

You can also swing by Sonic on New Year's Day. It'll fill your hankering for cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, footlong quarter-pound hot dogs, and milkshakes packed with crushed-up Heath bars or brownies. The best part? You don't have to get out of the car. Make that New Year's Day snack run in your pajamas.

Subway

When all else fails, head to Subway. The famous sandwich restaurant chain should have regular hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. If you haven't heard, the chain recently announced that it will launch a footlong chocolate chip cookie in early 2024—how cool is that?

Wendy's

Those fans of Frosty's and Junior bacon cheeseburgers will be delighted to learn that Wendy's will indeed be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The only caveat is that hours may differ based on location, so use this helpful location tool to double-check yours ahead of time.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Leave it to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen to be open on New Year's Day. According to the restaurant chain's website, it's only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. This is welcome information for those looking to dig into a big plate of Cheddar's honey butter croissants, cheese fries, country-fried chicken, or rib-eye steak on New Year's Day.

Brio Italian Grille

Book a reservation at Brio Italian Grille if you need a spot to host a New Year's Day lunch or dinner for your family or friends. Founded in 1992, the Italian restaurant chain has a menu packed with options such as the bruschetta sampler, pasta alla vodka, and spaghetti Bolognese.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is another Italian restaurant chain that will have its doors open on New Year's Day. The restaurant offers more than 60 Italian dishes, including mozzarella caprese, pizza con formaggio, chicken limone, stuffed shells, tiramisu, and more.

Chick-fil-A

You know the drill—if New Year's Day isn't on a Sunday, then Chick-fil-A is open. This year, New Year's Day falls on a Monday, so Chick-fil-A will be open. Try out one of its classic options, like its famous chicken sandwich, or something unexpected, like grilled chicken nuggets or a wrap.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Can you think of a better way to start the New Year than enjoying a meal at Ruth's Chris Steak House? Founded in the 1960s, the popular steakhouse will be open on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, which is ideal if you're still stumped on how you want to celebrate the holidays.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel, known for its homestyle food and welcoming setting, will be whipping up delectable dishes on New Year's Day, including seasonal favorites such as the cinnamon roll pie breakfast platter, country fried turkey, and chocolate pecan pie. Even better? The chain is also set to stay open on New Year's Eve, so Cracker Barrel is an option if you need plans or just a spot to enjoy dinner before going out to party.

Arby's

Have a meat-filled New Year's Day at Arby's, the fast-food chain known for its top-notch roast beef sandwiches and seasoned curly fries. Although the chain is said to be open, check your nearest location's hours beforehand. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applebee's

You can "eat good" even on New Year's Day. The famous casual dining restaurant chain will be open for business on the holiday. Look up your nearest location before going over, as hours may differ by restaurant.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

If you need a great steakhouse to plan a New Year's Day dinner for your family and friends, check out Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. The famous steakhouse chain, lauded for its top-tier chops, tasty appetizers, and design-forward interiors, will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day—now that's convenient.