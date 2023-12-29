11 Grocery Chains That Are Open On New Year's Day

Not as many families gather around the dinner table on New Year's Day as they do on Thanksgiving or Christmas, but that doesn't mean the holiday isn't filled with traditions involving food. Celebrations of the new year can range from full-on soirees on New Year's Eve to a cozy day off from work spent in pajamas. Whether your food needs involve Champagne, finger foods, chips, and dip, or just your usual grocery run, you will want to check up on which chains will be open on January 1.

The majority of supermarket chains will be closed, including popular nationwide businesses like Costco, Trader Joe's, and Aldi. However, there are a few exceptions. Your best bet is to complete all shopping on or before December 31.

While stores will be open on New Year's Eve, even those businesses may opt for shorter hours that day. If you find yourself having to make an impromptu trip to the store on New Year's Day, there are some options.

7-Eleven

The convenience store chain 7-Eleven is known by many for being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That trend continues on New Year's Day, with stores open for their regular operating hours on January 1. Not all stores are open 24 hours, however, so be sure to double-check your closest location here for exact hours.

CVS

If you need a quick run to grab the essentials on New Year's Day, you can swing by your local CVS. The drugstore chain will be open on New Year's Day for at least some of the day, with varying hours based on location. Some may be modified, so you will want to double-check your local CVS before heading out of the house. Check here for your local CVS hours.

Giant Food

Grocery store chain Giant will be open on New Year's Day for regular hours, as it has in years past. Before the clock strikes 12, you can check out sales on party food items, whether you need food for a New Year's Eve bash or a New Year's Day brunch. If you think you'll need to make a quick trip on January 1, check your nearest Giant location's hours here.

Kroger

If you live near a Kroger, there's good news: The supermarket chain will be open for normal hours on New Year's Day. Leading up to New Year's, shop the store's latest deals, including the latest on party food and champagne. Double-check your local Kroger hours here before the holiday.

Publix

Publix will be open on New Year's Day; however, open hours may be limited. If you want to place an order for Pub Subs for everyone coming over to your house on January 1, be sure to check with your local Publix for its exact hours. Check here for your local Publix hours on New Year's Day.

Rite Aid

Need the essentials to start the year off on the right foot? Convenience store chain Rite Aid will be open on New Year's Day for regular operating hours. Note that pharmacy hours may be impacted. Make sure to check ahead for the exact opening hours of your local Rite Aid here.

Target

If you need to make a run to Target to grab groceries, you can do so on January 1. The chain will be open for its normal hours on New Year's Day. So not only can you stock up on grocery items, but you can also grab a throw pillow and a pair of jeans for good measure. Check hours at your local Target here.

Walgreens

Basic grocery items can be found in drugstore chains like Walgreens, so if you need something like beverages for when your guests come over, you can swing by on January 1. Most Walgreens have regular business hours on New Year's Day. You should double-check here with your local Walgreens to see if it closes early on the holiday and for pharmacy hours.

Walmart

According to the company website, 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart. That should come as a sigh of relief if you need to grab groceries on New Year's Day. The chain will be open for the holiday during regular business hours. If there's a sudden need for bread or milk, most Americans should have at least one grocery store within driving distance. Need a refresher on when your local Walmart is open? Check here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wegmans

East Coast grocery chain Wegmans is known for its open-air market aesthetic and high-quality products. It's also known for being open during the holidays. Wegmans will be open on New Year's Day, with some stores opening as early as 6 a.m. That means you can start the new year bright and early with a trip to Wegmans for any last-minute groceries before guests arrive for New Year's brunch. Check your nearest Wegmans here for exact New Year's Day hours.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods, with its focus on organic and high-quality products, is ready to provide you with your New Year's Day needs. Many of the grocery chain's locations will be open on January 1. Hours vary based on location, so check here for your local Whole Foods hours before to the holiday.