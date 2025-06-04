 Skip to content

How ‘Babygirl’s Nicole Kidman Works Out To Stay in Shape at 57

The ‘Babygirl’ star loves yoga and meditation.
Published on June 4, 2025 | 12:30 PM

From Holland to Babygirl to A Family Affair to Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman is undoubtedly one of our favorite actresses. She’s talented, funny, gorgeous, and clearly works hard to stay in top shape. The 57-year-old actress shared several of her fitness and wellness secrets, including yoga and meditation, and we’re all ears. Below, we’ve rounded up exactly how Nicole Kidman stays fit.

She Performs a Variety of Workouts

Cyclist Woman riding bike in helmets go in sports outdoors on sunny day a mountain in the forest. Silhouette female at sunset. Fresh air. Health care, authenticity, sense of balance and calmness.
Variety is truly the spice of life, and the celeb’s fitness routine is filled with it.

“With fitness, I try not to be too strict with it and mix it up to make sure it stays fun. I run, ride my bike, do yoga—whatever I can do and wherever I am in the world,” Nicole shared with The Los Angeles Times, as reported by Women’s Health.

She Exercises With Her Family

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2018 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV
Exercise can be much more fun when you have a fitness buddy, and Nicole doesn’t always work out on her own. She enjoys doing activities with her husband, Keith Urban, and her kids.

“We try to exercise as a family, which makes it much easier to squeeze in among everything else and, of course, much more enjoyable,” the actress said.

She Trains Her Lower Body

Bodyweight exercises - fitness woman doing fire hydrants legs kickbacks. Active girl training glute muscles raising one leg to the side and back for strength training in outdoor gym on grass floor.
Lower-body workouts are important, and Nicole is regimented with them. In fact, she taught her favorite workouts to her A Family Affair co-star, Joey King.

“She taught me the most epic, awful butt workout I’ve ever learned in my life. It was so intense,” Joey said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘I’m a youngster. I can hang. I’m young, and I’m agile.’ I thought I could hang, but I couldn’t hang.”

Joey also mentioned that Nicole’s workout includes exercises like fire hydrants, donkey kicks, and rainbows.

She Follows the 80/20 Rule

Nicole’s diet and wellness routine is all about moderation.

“I’m actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation. It’s walking a path that’s ultimately 80% healthy, 20%,” she said to Women’s Health. “Sometimes it falls to 70. But that’s why I think you have things like natural health remedies—you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy.”

She Has A Workout Playlist

Girl in headphones listening to music in the city at sunset
One of Nicole’s workout secrets is having a spot-on playlist.

“I just put my music on and off I go,” she shared with Women’s Health. “I go into the woods and that’s why I love living in Nashville. And in Sydney you’ve got the beach, which is absolutely beautiful to run on.”

She Meditates

Easy Seat pose Female Attractive asian woman doing yoga stretching exercise on mat yoga fitness exercises. Healthy lifestyle Calmness and relax at home
Meditation is another one of Nicole Kidman’s wellness secrets—and it’s chock-full of mental health benefits.

“We did a lot of research into healthy ways to achieve equilibrium and out of that came my dad, who’s a psychologist, saying meditation was a really strong part of it. So he started, then I started, my sister does it, my mom’s the one that comes and goes with it. I try to do 20 minutes pretty much every day. And if I can do 20 in the morning and 20 at night…that’s my goal,” she shared with Women’s Health.

