5 Best-Lower Body Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

Many of my clients focus exclusively on crunches and ab exercises to burn belly fat, but that's only part of the solution. For real fat loss, especially around the midsection, engaging large muscle groups that demand more energy and burn more calories is essential. That's why I've curated the five best lower-body workouts to lose belly fat, so all you have to do is lace up your sneakers and get started.

Your lower body—the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves—houses some of the largest muscles, making it a powerful tool for increasing your metabolism and kickstarting fat loss. Working out these muscles doesn't just build strength; it helps burn calories and shed fat all over, including around the belly.

Lower-body workouts are a game-changer for people aiming to slim down and get lean. Each time you train these big muscle groups, your body works harder to recover, which keeps your metabolism elevated even after you're done with your workout. Plus, lower-body exercises naturally engage your core, which means every squat, lunge, and jump targets your midsection, reinforcing and strengthening the area you're working to tone. Adding the right lower-body exercises into your routine will build muscle, burn calories, and improve your balance, stability, and posture.

These five lower-body workouts are tailored to maximize calorie burn, engage your core, and strengthen your entire lower half. Whether you're a beginner or have some training experience, each workout circuit is designed to be effective and efficient. Each circuit includes three targeted exercises that, when performed back-to-back, challenge your endurance, build lean muscle, and help you shed belly fat.

Try these routines, and you'll soon notice improvements in your strength and energy levels and achieve a leaner, more defined midsection. Let's dive into the five best lower-body workouts to lose belly fat.

Workout #1: Lower-Body Burner

What You Need: Just your body weight! This workout is perfect for building strength while also torching calories.

The Routine:

Squat Jumps – 3 sets of 15 reps Reverse Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg High Knees – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Directions: Complete all exercises in a circuit, resting for 30 seconds between rounds. Perform 3 rounds.

1. Squat Jumps

Builds explosive lower-body strength and engages your core, which helps in burning calories. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and back straight. Jump explosively, reaching for the ceiling. Land softly and immediately go back into the squat position.

2. Reverse Lunges

This move strengthens the glutes, quads, and hamstrings while challenging your balance and stability.

Stand with your feet together. Step back with your right foot, lowering into a lunge until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left leg, alternating sides.

3. High Knees

High knees get your heart rate up quickly and engage the core, making it a great fat-burning move.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Run in place, driving your knees up as high as possible toward your chest. Pump your arms for added intensity.

Workout #2: Glute and Thigh Shredder

What You Need: A resistance band (optional). This workout targets the glutes and thighs to help boost your calorie burn.

The Routine:

Glute Bridges – 3 sets of 20 reps Curtsy Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg Lateral Leg Raises – 3 sets of 15 reps per leg

Directions: Complete all exercises in a circuit with 30 seconds of rest between rounds. Perform 3 rounds.

1. Glute Bridges

The glute bridge strengthens the glutes and hamstrings while engaging the core, aiding overall fat reduction.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower back down and repeat.

2. Curtsy Lunges

This exercise targets the glutes and inner thighs, helping tone the lower body and improve stability.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Step your right leg back and across your body, lowering into a lunge. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side, alternating sides.

3. Lateral Leg Raises

Lateral leg raises are great for toning the outer thighs and glutes, which supports overall lower-body strength.

Stand with your feet together. Lift your right leg out to the side, keeping it straight and engaging your core. Lower back down and repeat on the left side.

Workout #3: Thigh-Sculpting Blast

What You Need: Just your body! This workout focuses on sculpting the thighs and building core stability.

The Routine:

Sumo Squats – 3 sets of 15 reps Step-Ups (on a chair or bench) – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg Calf Raises – 3 sets of 20 reps

Directions: Complete all exercises in a circuit with 30 seconds of rest between rounds. Perform 3 rounds.

1. Sumo Squats

Sumo squats target the inner thighs, glutes, and core, providing a full lower-body workout.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width, toes pointed out. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and back straight. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

2. Step-Ups

Step-ups build leg and glute strength while boosting your heart rate, helping burn belly fat.

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or chair. Step onto the bench with your right foot, pushing through your heel to lift your body up. Lower back down and repeat on the left side, alternating sides.

3. Calf Raises

Calf raises strengthen the calves, improving lower-body stability and endurance.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Rise onto the balls of your feet, squeezing your calves at the top. Lower back down and repeat.

Workout #4: Core and Lower Body Circuit

What You Need: No equipment is required, just your body weight! This workout targets the core and legs for a full-body fat burn.

The Routine:

Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 30 seconds Bulgarian Split Squats – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg Side Lunges – 3 sets of 15 reps per leg

Directions: Complete each exercise in a circuit, resting for 30 seconds between rounds. Perform 3 rounds.

1. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a core-intensive cardio move that boosts heart rate and burns calories.

Start in a high plank position. Drive your right knee toward your chest, then switch legs quickly. Continue alternating as quickly as possible.

2. Bulgarian Split Squats

This exercise targets the glutes and quads, improving balance and strengthening the core.

Stand a few feet before a bench, placing your left foot on top of the bench. Lower into a lunge until your right thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your right heel to return to standing. Complete all reps on one side before switching.

3. Side Lunges

Side lunges strengthen the glutes, quads, and inner thighs, helping improve flexibility and core stability.

Stand with your feet together. Step out to the right, lowering into a side lunge while keeping your left leg straight. Push through your right heel to return to standing. Repeat on the left side, alternating sides.

Workout #5: Power Leg Circuit

What You Need: Just your body! This powerful lower-body workout will help you build muscle and burn fat.

The Routine:

Jumping Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg Wall Sit – 3 sets of 30 seconds Donkey Kicks – 3 sets of 15 reps per leg

Directions: Complete all exercises in a circuit, resting for 30 seconds between rounds. Perform 3 rounds.

1. Jumping Lunges

This plyometric move targets the glutes, quads, and calves, burning calories and building explosive strength.

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward. Jump up, switching legs mid-air, and land in a lunge with your left foot forward. Continue alternating for the desired reps.

2. Wall Sit

Wall sits build endurance in the quads and glutes, helping tone and strengthen the lower body.

Lean against a wall with feet hip-width apart. Slide down until your knees are at 90 degrees as if sitting in a chair. Hold the position for the designated time.

3. Donkey Kicks

This exercise isolates the glutes and core, helping to build strength and stability.

Start on all fours, with your knees under your hips and hands under your shoulders. Lift your right leg, keeping your knee bent, until your foot is parallel to the ceiling. Lower back down. Repeat for the desired reps before switching sides.