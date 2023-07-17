Skip to content

Do This Quick & Easy Nightly Workout To Melt Fat While You Sleep

Your body can aid in your fat-burning efforts even when you drift into Dreamland.
Alexa Mellardo
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on July 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Did you know that your body can aid in your fat-burning efforts even while you sleep? That's right—when you drift off into Dreamland, your body still works at burning calories. By performing this nightly bodyweight workout in a fast-paced circuit style, you will raise your heart rate and melt fat while you snooze, says Kimberly Nuzie of Kimberly Nuzie Fitness, BS in exercise science and MS in exercise science and nutrition. Nuzie is here to share the ultimate workout to melt fat while you sleep. Nuzie shares with us today the ultimate workout to melt fat while you sleep.

"Muscle burns more calories while exercising and at rest than fat does," Nuzie explains. "When you focus solely on cardio, you are losing both muscle and fat. But adding in the resistance training will help increase your resting metabolic rate, change your body composition, and it can improve sleep quality which is vital for recovery, hormone production, reducing stress, and burning fat." Wrapping up in child's pose will lower your heart rate, alleviate any tension, and help boost your sleep quality—crucial aspects of achieving your desired results.

Perform this circuit of exercises two times all the way through for the prescribed number of reps or amount of time with minimal breaks to rest between each exercise. After doing one full set, rest for 30 to 60 seconds, and repeat the circuit once again. Keep reading to learn all about Nuzie's recommended nightly workout to melt fat while you sleep. And when you're finished, check out the 11 Exercises Women Should Do Every Day for Weight Loss.

1

Bodyweight Squats

fitness woman doing bodyweight squats at home on yoga mat
Shutterstock

To set up for bodyweight squats, plant your feet shoulder-width apart, and turn your toes out just a bit. Activate your core. Bend both knees, and press your hips back to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs become parallel to the ground. Hold this position for a moment before pushing through your feet to rise back up. Place your hands at the back of your head to make things more challenging. Complete 15 reps.

RELATED: People Who Lost 10 Pounds in a Month Reveal Their 4 Best Workout Habits

2

Reverse Lunges

woman doing split squats, walking lunges at home as part of low-intensity workout
Shutterstock

For reverse lunges, stand tall, and step one foot back. Bend both knees, and lower into a lunge until your front knee comes to a 90-degree angle. Hold the position at the bottom of the movement for a moment before stepping your back leg up to the start position. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete 10 reps on each side.

3

Pushups

woman performing close-grip pushup
Shutterstock

Place your hands on the floor below your shoulders, extend your legs behind you, and rise up to the balls of your feet so your body forms a straight line. Slowly lower your chest toward the ground before pressing yourself back up to a high plank. Perform 10 reps.

RELATED: 5 Best Trainer-Recommended Exercises to Transform Your Lower Belly

4

Forearm Planks

woman doing a forearm plank
Shutterstock

Assume the proper forearm plank position by starting with your legs extended behind you and your palms on the floor below your shoulders. Lower down to your forearms one arm at a time. Your body should form a straight line and your core should be engaged. Your body weight should be even between your forearms and your toes. Hold the plank for 30 to 60 seconds.

5

Child's Pose

woman does child's pose on bamboo mat in pink room
Shutterstock

Begin this final exercise by kneeling on the ground; your knees should be placed hip-width distance apart and your toes should be together. Breathe out as you lower your torso toward the floor between your knees, and lengthen your arms out ahead of you. Put your forehead against the ground. Hold child's pose for 60 seconds.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // // // //
More in Mind + Body
  • woman doing forearm plank, concept of workout to melt fat while you sleep

    Do This Nightly Workout To Melt Fat While You Sleep

  • happy woman holding glass of water and taking vitamin, concept of best vitamins for women before 40

    4 Best Vitamins for Women To Start Taking Before 40

  • woman doing mountain climber ab exercise, concept of exercises for a slim waist

    10 Exercises for a Lean & Tight Waist in Your 30s

  • fitness woman demonstrating bodyweight lunges exercises to melt lower-body fat fast

    7 Simple, Effective Exercises to Blast Lower-Body Fat

  • muscular man doing dumbbell bicep curls, concept of regular strength exercises for men

    7 Strength Exercises All Men Should Do in Their 40s