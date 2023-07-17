Do This Quick & Easy Nightly Workout To Melt Fat While You Sleep

Did you know that your body can aid in your fat-burning efforts even while you sleep? That's right—when you drift off into Dreamland, your body still works at burning calories. By performing this nightly bodyweight workout in a fast-paced circuit style, you will raise your heart rate and melt fat while you snooze, says Kimberly Nuzie of Kimberly Nuzie Fitness, BS in exercise science and MS in exercise science and nutrition. Nuzie is here to share the ultimate workout to melt fat while you sleep. Nuzie shares with us today the ultimate workout to melt fat while you sleep.

"Muscle burns more calories while exercising and at rest than fat does," Nuzie explains. "When you focus solely on cardio, you are losing both muscle and fat. But adding in the resistance training will help increase your resting metabolic rate, change your body composition, and it can improve sleep quality which is vital for recovery, hormone production, reducing stress, and burning fat." Wrapping up in child's pose will lower your heart rate, alleviate any tension, and help boost your sleep quality—crucial aspects of achieving your desired results.

Perform this circuit of exercises two times all the way through for the prescribed number of reps or amount of time with minimal breaks to rest between each exercise. After doing one full set, rest for 30 to 60 seconds, and repeat the circuit once again. Keep reading to learn all about Nuzie's recommended nightly workout to melt fat while you sleep. And when you're finished, check out the 11 Exercises Women Should Do Every Day for Weight Loss.

1 Bodyweight Squats

To set up for bodyweight squats, plant your feet shoulder-width apart, and turn your toes out just a bit. Activate your core. Bend both knees, and press your hips back to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs become parallel to the ground. Hold this position for a moment before pushing through your feet to rise back up. Place your hands at the back of your head to make things more challenging. Complete 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Reverse Lunges

For reverse lunges, stand tall, and step one foot back. Bend both knees, and lower into a lunge until your front knee comes to a 90-degree angle. Hold the position at the bottom of the movement for a moment before stepping your back leg up to the start position. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete 10 reps on each side.

3 Pushups

Place your hands on the floor below your shoulders, extend your legs behind you, and rise up to the balls of your feet so your body forms a straight line. Slowly lower your chest toward the ground before pressing yourself back up to a high plank. Perform 10 reps.

4 Forearm Planks

Assume the proper forearm plank position by starting with your legs extended behind you and your palms on the floor below your shoulders. Lower down to your forearms one arm at a time. Your body should form a straight line and your core should be engaged. Your body weight should be even between your forearms and your toes. Hold the plank for 30 to 60 seconds.

5 Child's Pose

Begin this final exercise by kneeling on the ground; your knees should be placed hip-width distance apart and your toes should be together. Breathe out as you lower your torso toward the floor between your knees, and lengthen your arms out ahead of you. Put your forehead against the ground. Hold child's pose for 60 seconds.