8 No-Equipment Exercises To Get a Slim & Slender Body Fast

When it comes to getting into shape, you have a ton of different options. From cardio equipment to weights such as barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells, it can sometimes be hard to decide what makes the most sense for your specific goals. Furthermore, in my training experience, many clients do not have access to traditional exercise equipment and may also avoid the gym for comfort or logistical reasons. The great news is that if you want to get a slim and slender body, you don't actually need any special equipment. In fact, bodyweight exercise can be just as effective at driving exceptional fitness results as traditional exercise—in some cases, more so! The following is my list of the top eight no-equipment exercises to get a slim and slender body fast.

Perform the below exercises as a standalone routine twice per week, or incorporate them into your existing fitness routine. If you do them as an exercise routine, perform three sets of 15 repetitions with 60 seconds of rest between each set. Keep reading to learn about Read's no-equipment exercises to get a slim and slender body fast. And next up, be sure to check out the 5 Daily Exercise Habits for Women To Get Firm & Lean After 50.

1 Pushups

The pushup is a staple exercise in any bodyweight routine. It's a versatile compound movement that hits your chest, triceps, and core, along with supporting muscles such as the deltoids and lats.

To perform a pushup, start by getting into a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Brace your core, and ensure your spine is neutral. Bend your elbows and shoulders, lowering your body toward the ground. When your chest is about an inch from the ground, drive evenly through both palms, pushing your body back up to the initial position. Ensure your hips don't sag during this process. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Lunges

Next up on this list of no-equipment exercises to get a slim and slender body fast is the lunge. Lunges are a functional exercise that works on several muscles at once—especially your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core. They also help promote overall balance and stability.

To perform a lunge, start in a standing position, keeping your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right foot, landing on your full foot while maintaining an upright torso. Lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground and your right shin is vertical. As you lower, rotate your left foot inward slightly to align your left knee correctly. Push through the full foot of your right leg to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch legs.

3 Planks

The plank is an exceptional core stability exercise, which works on the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and obliques, among other muscles.

To perform a plank, start in a high plank position, similar to the start of a pushup, with your wrists under your shoulders. Lower your forearms to the ground, keeping your elbows aligned under your shoulders. Maintain a neutral spine by engaging your core and squeezing your glutes. Hold this position, ensuring your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Repeat for the target time.

4 Squats

Squats are a vital lower-body exercise for any fitness routine and primarily work your quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings while engaging the core for stability.

To perform a squat, begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Initiate the movement by bending your knees and hips, lowering your body as though you're sitting back in a chair. Keep your chest up and your back straight, and ensure your knees don't cave in. Drive the movement through the full foot, not the heels. Lower until your thighs are at least parallel to the ground, then push through the full foot to rise back to the standing position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that combines cardiovascular training with strength work, targeting your core, hip flexors, and quadriceps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform mountain climbers, start in a high plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Keep your core engaged, and maintain a straight back. Drive your right knee toward your chest without touching the floor with the foot. Swiftly return the right foot to its starting position while simultaneously driving the left knee toward the chest. Repeat this movement, alternating legs, for the target repetitions.

6 Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are a highly effective exercise for strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and core while also working your on hip mobility.

To perform a glute bridge, lie down on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Draw your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs to brace your core. Push through your feet, lifting your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement, and hold for about one second. Lower your body back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are an effective exercise for the obliques and the entire core, helping to improve your balance, stability, and rotational strength.

To perform bicycle crunches, lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head and your elbows wide. Bend your knees to a 90-degree angle. Keep your right leg extended while bringing your left knee toward your chest. As you do this, lift your head and shoulders off the floor, and rotate to bring your right elbow toward your left knee. Switch sides by extending your left leg, drawing your right knee toward your chest, and rotating your left elbow toward your right knee. Continue alternating in this way for target repetitions.

8 Jumping Jacks

The last of these no-equipment exercises to get a slim and slender body fast is the jumping jack. Jumping jacks are a great total-body workout that enhances cardiovascular health, boosts metabolism, and works multiple muscle groups, including the calves, quadriceps, glutes, and deltoids.

To perform jumping jacks, start standing with your feet together and your hands at your sides. Jump your feet out wide while raising your arms overhead. Without pausing, quickly reverse the movement, jumping your feet back together and lowering your arms to your sides. Maintain a brisk pace throughout the exercise. Repeat for the target repetitions.