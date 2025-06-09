5 No-Equipment Exercises To Firm Your Underarms After 40

Do you have a “jello jiggle” when you raise and lower your arms? We addressed this problem area with an expert and learned you don’t need fancy fitness machines or accessories in order to tighten and tone your underarms. In fact, Mike Kimani, CPT, PDS, PS, GLP1ES of Get Fit Mike’s Way in Los Angeles, CA, shares five no-equipment exercises to firm your arms after 40.

If you start to notice sagging under your arms as you age, you’re not alone. “Decreased muscle mass is the biggest contributing factor as to why many people start to notice sagging or less firmness under the arms as they age,” Mike explains. “This happens from the age of 30 to 35 years old; we just naturally lose muscle as we get older and even more so, our skin elasticity decreases resulting in looser skin that can end up sagging, particularly in areas like the arms.”

No-equipment or bodyweight workouts are an efficient way to tighten and tone the arms. They typically consist of compound movements, which activate several muscle groups at the same time. In this case, it would be the upper-body muscles.

“The other key benefit of no-equipment exercises is the fact that you are usually performing a lot of reps so in turn you will have a higher TTUT (total time under tension) which will help with increased muscle fiber growth which will firm the arms and underarms,” Mike points out. “The last benefit is being able to increase or decrease difficulty via isometric holds, volume or even tempo or speed at which you are performing the exercises.”

So let’s get that jiggle moving in the right direction—specifically, gear up to train the triceps, biceps, lats, shoulders, chest, and rib area. Here are five no-equipment exercises to firm your underarms after 40.

Pushups

“I really love pushups; they are the best bang for buck,” Mike says. “You’re activating your entire body—especially the triceps, biceps, chest, lats, and shoulders. They are also very versatile, you can perform them on the floor, wall or a bench just depending on your fitness level and wrist strength.”

Begin in a high plank with your hands placed just outside shoulder-width, keeping your body straight. Inhale as you bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Don’t allow your hips to sag. Exhale and press through your hands to rise back up. Perform 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 25 reps, depending on your fitness level. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets.

Dips

“Dips are another great exercise because you can progress or regress them with techniques like isometric holds, positioning or tempo,” explains Mike. “Just be careful with your shoulder and not go too deep when performing the dip.”

Begin seated on a sturdy chair with your hands holding onto the edge, fingers pointing forward. Slide your hips forward off the surface so your weight is in your arms. Maintain bent knees and feet flat on the ground. Bend your elbows as you lower your body toward the floor, keeping your back close to the chair as you do so. Push your body back up by extending your arms. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 6 to 15 reps, depending on your fitness level. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets.

Planks

“Planks are great since they too also use multiple muscle groups in order to keep you stable,” Mike tells us.

Begin on all fours. Step your feet back so your body forms a straight line. Place your hands below your shoulders or lower to your forearms. Maintain a tight core. Complete 3 sets. Hold the plank for 15 to 60 seconds, depending on your fitness level. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Superman Pulls

Lie face down on the ground, arms reaching out in front of you and legs extended. Slightly raise your legs, chest, and arms off the floor. Bend your elbows and pull them back toward the sides of your body, squeezing your shoulder blades as you do so. Reach your arms back overhead to the start position. Complete 2 to 4 sets of 8 to 15 reps, depending on your fitness level. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Downward Dog

"An ode to yoga and the ability of this workout style to activate all muscle groups within a single class. The downward facing dog is an excellent movement to build strength in the arms and underarms when performed correctly," Mike says.