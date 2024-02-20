5 Best No-Equipment Workouts To Rebuild Your Strength as You Age

Regaining strength and vitality are common health goals as you age. But when it comes to staying fit, many older adults look for ways to boost their strength and get healthier without expensive gym memberships, fancy equipment, or complex routines. That's why we chatted with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who reveals five of the best no-equipment workouts to rebuild strength and feel your best, regardless of your age or fitness level.

Maintaining muscle mass and bone density becomes more crucial than ever for overall health and well-being as you age. According to the National Institute on Aging, roughly 30% of U.S. adults over 70 find it challenging to climb stairs, get up from a seated position, or walk. Additionally, lack of physical strength and mobility issues are linked to higher rates of falls, chronic disease, and mortality.

Fortunately, arming yourself with the right workouts and a consistent fitness routine can improve your strength, flexibility, and endurance from the comfort of your home. Mentus's no-equipment workouts to rebuild strength are ideal for busy folks who want to reclaim their health without adding extra stress to their daily routine. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced exerciser, you're bound to find something for you in these routines. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out these 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer.

Workout #1: Lower Body

1. Air Squats

"Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your chest up, and lower your butt to your heels as the knees bend forward over your toes. Stand up once you've hit your full depth," instructs Mentus. Aim for three sets of 15 reps.

2. Glute Bridges

"Lie on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat. Tighten your abs, and push through heels to raise your hips until they are fully extended and your glutes are engaged. Lower your hips back to the ground," says Mentus. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

3. Reverse Lunges

"Step one foot behind you and lower into a lunge so that both knees form 90-degree angles. Push through your front foot, and return to standing position with both feet together," says Mentus. Complete three sets of 10 reps per leg.

4. Single-Leg Rear Deadlifts

Play

To perform the single-leg rear deadlift, Mentus instructs, "Stand on one leg, and lower your opposite hand to touch your foot. As you lower, keep your body and back leg aligned. Then, drive your hips forward to stand up tall." Do three sets of eight reps per leg.

RELATED: 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility

Workout #2: Upper Body

1. Pushups

Begin pushups by placing your hands on the floor just outside shoulder-width. Extend your legs behind you so your body is in a straight line. Mentus continues, "Lower your chest to the ground by bending your elbows toward your sides. Once your chest touches the ground, push yourself back up fully." Complete three sets of as many reps as possible.

2. Superman Presses

Play

Start the Superman press by lying flat on the ground on your stomach. Extend your arms ahead of you. "Pull your hands into your shoulders, then press them back out," says Mentus. Aim for three sets of 10 reps.

3. Tricep Dips

"Using a bench or chair, place your hands on the bench with legs extended out in front of you," instructs Mentus. "Lower into a dip by bending your elbows back until they are at 90 degrees. Push your hands into the bench to return to the starting position with locked-out arms." Perform three sets of 12 reps.

4. Swimmers

Play

The swimmer exercise starts by lying face-down on the floor. Raise both arms ahead of you. Mentus continues, "Keeping [your arms] raised as high as you can, bring them around to touch your lower back, then bring them back forward." Do three sets of 10 reps.

RELATED: People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

Workout #3: Full-Body

1. Wall Sits

"Press your back against a wall, and lower down until your knees are at 90 degrees," says Mentus. Hold this position for 30 seconds, and repeat three times.

2. Plank-ups

Start in a forearm plank position. "Focusing on one arm at a time, move from your forearm to your hand flat on the ground and arms extended," Mentus says. "Then, lower back down to the forearm position one arm at a time." Perform three rounds of plank-ups for 30 seconds per round.

3. Split Squats

Play

Assume a split stance. Lower your back knee toward the floor, then press back up until your knees lock. Perform all reps on one side before repeating on the other. Aim for four sets of 10 reps per leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4. Shoulder Taps

Mentus explains, "In a pushup position, alternate touching your opposite shoulder with your hand. Try not to move the rest of your body." Complete three sets of 10 taps per arm (20 total).

RELATED: The #1 'Wall Pilates' Workout to Strip Away Belly Fat

Workout #4: Core

1. Planks

"Rest on your forearms with your body in a straight line from shoulders to feet. Hold this position without moving," says Mentus. Hold this position for 30 seconds, and repeat four times.

2. Straight-Leg Sit-ups

Play

Begin by lying flat on your back on the floor. Keep your legs extended and on the floor as you perform a sit-up, raising your hands toward the sky. Perform four sets of 12 sit-ups.

3. Opposite Toe Touches

Play

"Lie flat on your back, and sit up on your butt while raising one leg and reaching your opposite hand to touch it," instructs Mentus. Aim for four sets of 10 reps per side (20 total).

RELATED: 10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Workout #5: Full-Body

1. Wall Slides

Play

"Stand against a wall, and raise your arms over your head," says Mentus. "Slide your arms down the wall, bringing your hands to your shoulders. Then, press them back up over your head while trying to keep contact on the wall." Complete three sets of 10 reps.

2. Superman

Lie flat on your tummy, and raise both arms and legs off the floor. Hold the "Superman" position for 30 seconds. Repeat three times.

3. Squat Jumps

"Perform a squat, then explode out of the bottom and jump off the ground," Mentus explains. "Lower back into a squat to begin the next rep as you land." Aim for three sets of 10 reps.

4. Jumping Lunges

"Get in a split stance, then lower down into a lunge. Next, jump off the ground, and switch legs in the air, landing back in a lunge position," says Mentus. Perform three sets of five reps per leg.

5. Bird Dog

"Get on your hands and knees," says Mentus. "Tighten the core, and extend your opposite arm and leg away from your body so that your arm, torso, and leg make a straight line." Do three sets of 10 reps per side.

6. Dead Bugs

For dead bugs, lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your legs lifted and bent to 90 degrees. "Extend your opposite arm and leg away from your body while maintaining tension in your core," Mentus instructs. "Bring back to center, then switch sides." Complete three sets of 10 reps per side.