Oreo Just Discontinued a Beloved Product—Here's What We Know

Oreo has treated customers to a variety of exciting new confections this year, from a nostalgic dirt cake-inspired cookie to tiramisu-inspired Oreo Thins. However, fans of the sandwich cookies may be in for some major disappointment this December after a beloved Oreo product was pulled from shelves.

The maker of Oreo O's breakfast cereal, Post Consumer Brands, just confirmed that the product has been discontinued. The reason? A representative told the Food Network that they were eliminating Oreo O's to make room for a new Oreo-inspired cereal that's hitting shelves right now: Oreo Puffs.

While Oreo O's (160 calories per serving) are chocolatey, ring-shaped cereal bites covered in a creme coating, the new Oreo Puffs (150 calories per serving) feature a mix of mini marshmallows and chocolatey puffs made with real Oreo cookie wafers.

"For those who love dunking their Oreo cookies in milk, Oreo Puffs cereal is a brand-new, delicious way to enjoy the taste of the iconic Oreo cookie—during breakfast time!," TD Dixon, chief growth officer at Post Consumer Brands, told the Food Network in a statement. "A mouthwatering combination made with real Oreo cookie wafers and marshmallows, Oreo Puffs is a permanent addition to store shelves that will replace Oreo O's in the cereal aisle."

Oreo O's were first introduced in the late 1990s, discontinued about a decade later, and relaunched in 2017 due to fierce demand from fans. While some shoppers have voiced excitement to try the new Oreo Puffs, others are devastated that they're taking the place of Oreo O's.

"Ew the O's were actually delicious," one fan commented on an Instagram post about the new Oreo Puffs.

"I'm tired of every cereal turning into puffs," another lamented.

Luckily for those who miss the discontinued Oreo O's, Post Consumer Brands didn't rule out the possibility of the cereal coming back in the future.

"As for Oreo O's cereal, who knows what the future will hold!" Dixon told the Food Network.

This cookie-inspired breakfast cereal isn't the only popular grocery item to be retired in 2024. Over the summer, Costco discontinued its beloved Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips and replaced them with Nestle's Chocolate Chips to the disappointment of members.

According to a company memo, Costco pulled the Kirkland chocolate chips from shelves because the rising price of cocoa prevented it from offering a competitive price for the product. However, the retailer didn't rule out the possibility of the Kirkland item returning to shelves further down the road.