The 10 Best Restaurant Deals You Can Score on Pi Day

Unless you're a mathematician, Pi Day may not seem like the most exciting holiday at its core. The day pays homage to the never-ending decimal number known as pi, which is used in mathematics to find the circumference or area of a circle. As you may recall from middle school math class, pi begins with the numbers 3.14, which is why Pi Day falls on March 14 (i.e. 3/14) annually.

But, even if you're not interested in pi as a concept, you may be interested in all of the special deals you can score at your favorite eateries this Pi Day. Many restaurant chains are rolling out special discounts and promotions for their fans in honor of the holiday this year. And since the term "pi" sounds an awful lot like "pie," it should come as no surprise that many of these offers are related to dessert pies and pizza.

We've rounded up all of the best upcoming Pi Day deals in 2024, so read on for all of the special offers to watch out for on March 14!

Burger King

Nutrition :

Hershey's Sundae Pie (Per Serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

Burger King has a series of deals and freebies lined up for this whole week (March 10 through March 16). And of course, that includes a special Pi Day offer.

On March 14, any member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program who spends $3.14 or more can receive a free slice of Hershey's Sundae Pie (310 calories) all day long. This deal will only be available while supplies last, so don't wait too long before heading over to your local Burger King this Thursday, if you'd like to claim your freebie.

Blaze Pizza

Nutrition :

11-inch Simple Cheese Pie (Per 1 Slice) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Blaze Pizza fans can score a pie at a serious discount this Pi Day. The fast-casual chain will sell whole 11-inch pizzas for just $3.14 on March 14. The deal will only be valid for in-store customers at participating locations across the United States.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Nutrition :

Pepperoni Extreme Deep Dish Pizza, Mini (Per Serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 561 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Biting into one of the signature deep dish pizzas served at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse could be extra satisfying this week thanks to a special Pi Day offer at the chain. Customers will be able to snag a Mini One-Topping Pizza at BJ's for just $3.14 on March 14. The deal will only be available to dine-in customers, so plan accordingly if you'd like to take advantage of the discount.

California Pizza Kitchen

Nutrition :

The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza (Per 1 Slice) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 11 g

If you're a member of California Pizza Kitchen's CPK Rewards program, then you'll be in luck this Pi Day. Rewards members who dine in and spend $25 or more on March 14 can score a classic pizza for just $3.14. Customers will be able to choose between the Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, and Traditional Cheese Pizza when selecting their discounted pie.

Pieology

Nutrition information varies based on toppings and customizations.

Pieology, a pizza chain with more than 100 locations across the United States, has a special deal lined up for its most devoted customers in honor of Pi Day. On March 14, members of the chain's loyalty program will receive two free perks when they purchase a Create Your Own (CYO) Pizza or Calzone. This offer will be available both in stores and online.

Kona Grill

Nutrition information unavailable.

Kona Grill's Pi Day deal for 2024 is, quite literally, as sweet as pie. Customers who dine at the chain on March 14 can add a slice of apple pie to any entree or steak purchase for just $3.14. The exact same offer will also be available at STK Steakhouse—another restaurant chain owned by the same parent company as Kona Grill—on March 14.

Round Table Pizza

Nutrition :

Personal Cheese Pizza (Per Serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Consumers will evidently have plenty of options if they want to chow down on discounted pizzas this Pi Day. Round Table Pizza—a regional pizza chain with locations in the West and South—will offer Personal Cheese Pizzas for just $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large pizza on March 14. The deal will only be available to rewards members.

Polly's Pies

Nutrition information unavailable.

Polly's Pies, a Southern California-based restaurant and bakery chain, will give a free slice of pie to any e-members of its Polly's Perks program who dine in on March 14. Non-members can also enjoy a free slice of pie on Pi Day with an entrée purchase.

Even if you don't live close enough to a Polly's Pie location to take advantage of these offers, you won't necessarily have to miss out on the chain's Pi Day festivities. The chain ships nationwide and plans to offer half-priced pies to any customers who order a pie online on March 14. Anyone looking to claim the discount will need to apply the code "SPRINGBOGO."

Customers will also be able to add a pi symbol crust topper to any double crust pie purchased online on March 14.

Peter Piper Pizza

Nutrition :

Cheese Pizza (Per Medium Slice) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

The pizza and entertainment chain Peter Piper Pizza will feature a tantalizing deal at its nearly 100 locations in the West and South this Pi Day. Any customer who orders one large pizza can get another for half off on March 14. This deal will be available through the Peter Piper Pizza app at participating locations.

7-Eleven

Nutrition :

Large Pepperoni Pizza (Per Serving) :

Calories : 340

This year, 7-Eleven is once again bringing back its annual Pi Day deal that allows loyalty members to score any large pizza for just $3.14 in its own stores and Speedway and Stripes shops. The convenience store chain also has a couple of extra goodies lined up for fans via its 7NOW app. 7NOW users will be able to enjoy free delivery with a purchase of $15 or more and can receive a $14 discount off a $30 order with the promo code "PIDAYDEAL."

Nutrition information has been included where available.