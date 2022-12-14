13 Best Latke Recipes—Just Like Bubbe Used to Make

December is a month of celebration. Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, is not complete without latkes. Why? This traditional Hanukkah food is fried in oil, which symbolizes the miracle of the oil that kept the lamps in the Temple in Jerusalem lit for a remarkable eight days when there was only enough to last for one day. In honor of Hanukkah approaching, we compiled a list of 13 delicious (and different!) latke recipes that you may have yet to try—that is, until now.

Here are some unique latke recipes you can try out this holiday season. And for more holiday cooking tips, check out The Best Way To Cook Brisket, According to Chefs.

1 Sweet & Savory Apple-Infused Latkes

Joseph Paulino, executive chef of Wall Street Grill, shared his absolute favorite latke recipe with us, which calls for shredded celery root and apples. It's a sweet and savory combination that's perfect when topped with applesauce.

Get the recipe for Sweet and Savory Apple-Infused Latkes.

2 Ex-boyfriend Latkes

Every good recipe has a story, and while these latkes are fairly traditional, it's the story behind them that makes them so unique. Molly, the cook and blogger behind My Name is Yeh, has an ex-boyfriend whose dad made the best latkes she's ever eaten. After thinking of possible ways she could get this recipe without having to actually contact her ex, she decided that was the only choice. So, after awkwardly reaching out for his dad's recipe, the ex-boyfriend latkes were born.

Get the recipe from My Name is Yeh.

3 Simple Potato Latkes

Salty, crispy, and all-around delicious. What's not to love about latkes? In our recipe, we top ours with both sour cream and applesauce so you get the best of both worlds. This is the best beginner-friendly version to start with, too—then you can get creative with the mix-ins and toppings!

Get our recipe for the Best-Ever Potato Latkes.

4 Crispy Potato Latkes With Spiced Pear Compote

The blogger behind this recipe takes latkes above and beyond the salty, savory goodness you already know and love by simmering a sweetly spiced pear compote for dipping. Yes, apples have had their due—it's time another fruit takes its place, and pears are just the fruit to do it.

Get the recipe from Love and Olive Oil.

5 Garlic & Onion Latkes With Sour Cream

Look at how beautiful these latkes are! What truly makes these latkes stand out from the rest is that homemade garlic and onion sour cream dip. We also like how these latkes aren't flattened and instead are made more compact. We just want to eat these right up!

Get the recipe from My Name is Yeh.

6 Herbed Cheddar Latkes

Oregano, sage, thyme, and sharp cheddar all in a latke? Yes, please! We also like how this blogger swaps out sour cream for Greek yogurt for a rich and creamy taste.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

7 Zucchini & Sweet Potato Latkes

Sweet potatoes inherently have more flavor than a regular brown potato, which means this latke has a sweeter taste than other traditional latke recipes. Another distinguishing factor in this latke recipe is the inclusion of shredded zucchini.

Get the recipe from I Breathe I'm Hungry.

8 Spiced Potato & Carrot Latkes

This blogger employs za'atar in her latke recipe, which is a Middle Eastern spice mixture—plus other spices like cumin, black pepper, and fresh parsley. This recipe also incorporates a little bit of carrots into the mix, so you'll get veggies in with your potatoes.

Get the recipe from Foxes Love Lemons.

9 Potato Leek Pancakes With Red Onion-Apple Compote

These potato latkes also include leeks, a very unique ingredient, but this compote may be the most impressive aspect of this latke recipe. Chopped Granny Smith apple, red onions, and a splash of brandy? We absolutely can't wait to give this recipe a try this Hanukkah!

Get the recipe from Love and Olive Oil.

RELATED: The easy way to make healthier comfort foods.

10 Everything Latkes With Smoked Salmon

Lox and latkes anyone? Impress your guests with these mini everything seasoned latkes topped with smoked salmon, and cream cheese, and garnished with fresh snipped chives.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Zen Belly.

11 Healthy Baked Latkes

Attention gluten-free and vegan readers and eaters: this is the latke recipe for you! This blogger swaps out the flour for a blend of rolled oats and oat flour, butter for coconut oil, and chicken eggs for flax eggs. Who says a dietary restriction means you cannot indulge in this festive food?

Get the recipe from The Healthy Maven.

12 Sweet Potato Latkes

So, technically this blogger calls this dish a sweet potato fritter, but it's essentially a latke recipe. We also love how she tops the potato pancake with garlicky greens and pesto. Yum!

Get the recipe from To Her Core.

13 Chipotle Cheddar Latkes

If you like spicy potato dishes, you may fall head over heels for this chipotle cheddar latke recipe. Only prepare these latkes if you and your guests can handle the heat, though, as this recipe calls for chipotle chiles adobo sauce, chili powder, and red pepper flakes.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Now, it's time to get cooking and eating some of these amazing latke recipes! Whether you're a latke-pro or a beginner to this festive dish, there is sure to be a recipe in here that's perfect for what you need this Hanukkah season.

A previous version of this story was published on November 26, 2019. It has since been updated to include additional copy and proofreading revisions, corrections to irrelevant or broken links, and the removal of outdated content.