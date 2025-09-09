 Skip to content

4 Power Walking Moves That Burn More Belly Fat Than Jogging After 40

Kick up your walking speed and put your entire body to work with these tips
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 9, 2025 | 8:00 AM

Walking is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to get your body moving and burn extra calories. But if you want to take things to the next level, power walking can melt even more belly fat than jogging after 40. You heard that right—picking up the pace and swinging your arms provide an effective workout session while still being low-impact. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares four power walking moves and tips to optimize results.

According to Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, power walking raises your heart rate, which revs up the calorie burn and makes fat loss more seamless.

“Power walking moves activate the core muscles, which supports the midsection and improves muscle tone in the belly area,” she notes. “By engaging both upper and lower body, they create a full-body workout that keeps metabolism high even after the walk.”

Plus, this form of exercise is low-impact, so those 40+ can do it on a regular basis without placing excess stress on the joints.

“When combined with strength training and healthy eating, [power walking] moves make losing belly fat more realistic and sustainable,” Chakoian says.

This Simple Japanese Walking Trick Could Help You Live Longer

Muscles Engaged During Power Walking

woman outdoors doing power walking workout for rapid weight loss
Shutterstock

Your lower body—especially the quads and hamstrings—receives an awesome workout when power walking.

“The glute muscles are also engaged as you push off with each step and squeeze for extra power. Your calf muscles work every time you roll from heel to toe and push forward,” explains Chakoian. “The arms and shoulders get involved when you pump your arms, helping build upper-body strength. Core muscles stay active to keep your posture tall and stable, protecting your lower back as you move.”

The #1 Walking Method To Shrink Belly Fat Fast After 50, According to a Trainer

4 Power Walking Tips That Burn More Belly Fat

woman power walking by water
Shutterstock

“Power walking moves are easier on the joints than jogging, which helps reduce the risk of knee, hip, and back injuries that become more common with age,” Chakoian tells us. “They can still raise the heart rate to a fat-burning level without the pounding impact that jogging brings. Because they are low-impact, people are more likely to stay consistent with them over time.”

  1. Activate your core: Tighten your ab muscles as you walk to improve balance and protect your back.
  2. Take bigger strides: Slightly lengthen your step without overreaching to build leg strength and increase speed.
  3. Keep your head up: Look ahead rather than down to avoid neck strain and ensure proper body alignment.
  4. Roll through your feet: To promote smooth movement, land on your heel, roll through your midfoot, and press off your toes.

Looking for easy ways to lose fat? Here are 5 Low-Impact Moves That Melt Belly Fat After 50.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Pilates woman. Woman doing yoga exercises on mat in park. Woman exercising fitness outside. Bird-dog or kneeling opposite arm and leg extension (chakravakasana). Full length. 5 Bodyweight Moves That Build Core Power Better Than Gym Equipment After 40. Cover

    5 Bodyweight Moves to Build Core Power After 40

  • Smiling healthy happy fit senior woman jogging in the park along a tree-lined avenue during her daily exercise workout. 4 Power Walking Moves That Burn More Belly Fat Than Jogging After 40. Cover

    4 Power Walking Moves To Burn Belly Fat After 40

  • Female trainer performs a squat with dumbbells in hands, arms bent at the elbows and pressed to the chest. Beautiful sporty woman doing power fitness exercise at sport gym. 5 Short Workouts That Keep You Stronger Than Most 30-Year-Olds After 50. Cover

    5 Quick Workouts To Stay Strong After 50

  • Waist-up portrait of an attractive cheerful Caucasian woman with a jumping rope in her hands. 5 Morning Strength Moves That Prevent Muscle Loss Better Than Protein After 50. Cover

    Morning Moves to Stop Muscle Loss After 50

  • Young athletic woman doing plank exercise while working out in gym. Copy space. 4 Quick Tests That Reveal Your True Fitness Age After 45. Cover

    4 Quick Tests to Reveal Your Fitness Age After 45

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family