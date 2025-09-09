4 Power Walking Moves That Burn More Belly Fat Than Jogging After 40

Walking is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to get your body moving and burn extra calories. But if you want to take things to the next level, power walking can melt even more belly fat than jogging after 40. You heard that right—picking up the pace and swinging your arms provide an effective workout session while still being low-impact. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares four power walking moves and tips to optimize results.

According to Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, power walking raises your heart rate, which revs up the calorie burn and makes fat loss more seamless.

“Power walking moves activate the core muscles, which supports the midsection and improves muscle tone in the belly area,” she notes. “By engaging both upper and lower body, they create a full-body workout that keeps metabolism high even after the walk.”

Plus, this form of exercise is low-impact, so those 40+ can do it on a regular basis without placing excess stress on the joints.

“When combined with strength training and healthy eating, [power walking] moves make losing belly fat more realistic and sustainable,” Chakoian says.

This Simple Japanese Walking Trick Could Help You Live Longer

Muscles Engaged During Power Walking

Your lower body—especially the quads and hamstrings—receives an awesome workout when power walking.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The glute muscles are also engaged as you push off with each step and squeeze for extra power. Your calf muscles work every time you roll from heel to toe and push forward,” explains Chakoian. “The arms and shoulders get involved when you pump your arms, helping build upper-body strength. Core muscles stay active to keep your posture tall and stable, protecting your lower back as you move.”

The #1 Walking Method To Shrink Belly Fat Fast After 50, According to a Trainer

4 Power Walking Tips That Burn More Belly Fat

“Power walking moves are easier on the joints than jogging, which helps reduce the risk of knee, hip, and back injuries that become more common with age,” Chakoian tells us. “They can still raise the heart rate to a fat-burning level without the pounding impact that jogging brings. Because they are low-impact, people are more likely to stay consistent with them over time.”

Activate your core: Tighten your ab muscles as you walk to improve balance and protect your back. Take bigger strides: Slightly lengthen your step without overreaching to build leg strength and increase speed. Keep your head up: Look ahead rather than down to avoid neck strain and ensure proper body alignment. Roll through your feet: To promote smooth movement, land on your heel, roll through your midfoot, and press off your toes.

Looking for easy ways to lose fat? Here are 5 Low-Impact Moves That Melt Belly Fat After 50.