Is ‘Protein Diet Coke’ the New Magical Post-Workout Drink?

There may be a new magical post-workout drink in town, derived from an oldie but goodie. It's a popular sip people on TikTok are whipping up called "protein Diet Coke," and, well, it's supposedly jam-packed with protein.

Coca-Cola has been around since 1886, and it has grown so much since then. Fans have sipped Cherry Coke over the years, and more recently, limited-edition flavors like Oreo Zero Sugar Coke and Coca‑Cola Y3000, "the first limited-edition Coke flavor from the future." Now, they're heading to their local convenience store because they're obsessed with preparing and sipping "protein Diet Coke." Here's everything to know.

What Is Protein Diet Coke?

One of the latest drink fads to make waves on social media is protein Diet Coke, created by TikToker Rebecca Gordon. It's gone viral in Utah with millions of views, inspiring other TikTokers nationwide to join in on the fun.

What exactly is protein Diet Coke? It's a combination of Diet Coke and a ready-to-drink vanilla protein shake—that's literally it! The trend seems to be favoring Fairlife Vanilla Core Power, which is a high-protein vanilla milk beverage. All you have to do is pour the protein drink into a large Diet Coke, stir it up, and sip away.

Can Protein Diet Coke Serve as a Healthy Post-workout Drink?

A solid dose of protein is essential after any workout to kickstart muscle repair. "The recommended amount of protein is around 15-25 grams in the immediate post-workout window, with 40 grams being the typical max amount," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. "This range supports muscle repair, growth, and recovery."

Of course, the precise amount will vary based on your workout, body weight, and personal fitness goals. Generally speaking, 20 to 40 grams is typically enough for most individuals to activate muscle protein synthesis.

"In [the] case of 'protein Diet Coke,' the benefits have nothing to do with the Diet Coke; the benefits are due to the Core Power protein shake that provides 26 grams of high-quality protein, plus 50% of your calcium needs," Goodson explains.

Diet Coke contains zero carbohydrates, while Vanilla Core Power provides six grams in a 14-oz. bottle. "Carbohydrates are crucial post-workout because they replenish glycogen stores in muscles that get depleted during exercise," Goodson says. "Glycogen is the body's primary energy source during physical activity, especially for high-intensity or endurance exercises."

Needless to say, this beverage may be a fun, well-deserved "treat yourself" option and not considered a regular go-to source of protein. For a healthier post-workout option, Goodson suggests skipping the Diet Coke altogether and enjoying the Vanilla Core Power with a banana to achieve optimal recovery.