5 Protein-Packed Snacks That Killed My Cravings After Menopause

During menopause and the years before-perimenopause–hormonal changes can cause sugar cravings that are hard to resist. The strong urge for sugary snacks can be intense, but it’s a common thing for many women to experience during this stage.

“Menopause triggers significant hormonal changes, particularly declines in estrogen and progesterone, that directly affect appetite, mood, and reward-driven eating behaviors,” says Jason Itri, MD, PhD, Founder at Longevity Health Clinic. “These shifts can increase cravings for sweet and salty foods, and the reasons are both physiological and psychological.”

If you find yourself reaching for one too many candy bars or cookies, there is something to help fight the cravings: protein. “Increasing protein intake during menopause can effectively blunt cravings for both sweet and salty foods through multiple biological mechanisms,” says Dr. Itri.

He recommends that women eat 20-30 grams of protein per meal, but if you’re in between meals and need a snack, there are high-protein options that are delicious and healthy.

Chomps Beef Stick (Original)

Nutrition : per serving 1 stick Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 stick: 100: 7g (Saturated fat: 3g): 380mg: 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g): 10g

When cravings happen, Chomps Beef Sticks are a quick and easy way to get protein.

“Chomps are grass-fed, contain zero sugar and don’t taste like regret,” says Bess Berger, RDN, the founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in PCOS and menopause. “Whether you’re between Zoom calls or hiding from your family in the pantry, this beef stick hits the spot without spiking your blood sugar or your sodium guilt. Throw it in your purse, glovebox, or desk drawer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Good Culture Cottage Cheese 2% Low-Fat Classic

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ½ cup: 110: 2.5g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g): 340mg: 3g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 3g): 14 g

Whether you love Good Culture Cottage Cheese plain, with crackers, on toast or with fruit or veggies, it’s a great snack to combat stubborn cravings.

“Good Culture is smooth-ish, creamy, and loaded with protein,” says Berger. “Plus, it’s made with real ingredients you can pronounce.”

Starkist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper

Nutrition : per serving 1 packet Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 packet: 80: 1g (Saturated fat: 0g): 340mg: 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: <1g): 16g

When a craving hits, you need something fast and Starkist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper is the perfect solution.

“High protein with no prep and zero cleanup? Yes, please,” says Berger. “This little pouch is zesty, flavorful, and ready to be eaten. Eat it straight out of the packet, scoop it on cucumber slices, stuff it in a pepper, or mix it with avocado for an instant mini meal. It’s shelf-stable, toss-in-your-bag magic for the protein-craving woman on the move.”

RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 bar: 200: 8g (Saturated fat: 2g): 190 mg: 23g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 14g): 12g

When you’re craving something sweet or salty, the RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt is a must-have. It’s not only tasty and full of protein, but you never have to guess what you’re eating. It’s made from limited ingredients that are listed on the front of the package: egg whites, almonds, cashews and dates.

“The Chocolate Sea Salt flavor hits that sweet-and-salty craving hard without tasting like punishment,” Berger says. “It’s chewy, dense, and makes you feel full in a “that was a real snack” kind of way. Ideal for a grab-and-go breakfast or that 3pm nosedive. But with no sugar crash in 30 minutes from now.”

Two Good Strawberry Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving 1 single serve cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 single serve cup: 150: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1g): 40mg: 6g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 0g): 13g

Yogurt with fruit is usually something to avoid since it’s loaded with sugar and questionable ingredients, but Two Good is different. The brand has a zero sugar line and “with 13g of protein, it’s the unicorn of the yogurt aisle,” says Berger. “Creamy, satisfying, and sweet enough to feel like a treat. Toss one in your lunch bag or keep a stash in the fridge for that 4pm craving.”