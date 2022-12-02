If your fitness mindset is "burn, belly fat, burn," then we have you covered with five pushup exercises to lose belly fat. We know how stubborn this area of the body can be to slim down, so we're here to help with useful insight and just the right exercises to add to your workout routine. Consider this the ultimate belly fat burner.

According to a UNSW study published in Sports Medicine, strength training on its own can burn around 1.4% of your overall body fat. This yields similar results if you were to do aerobic or cardio exercises. In addition, this research revealed a decrease in visceral fat when performing strength exercises. Senior study author Dr. Mandy Hagstrom, exercise physiologist and senior lecturer at UNSW Medicine & Health stated, "Our findings show that even when strength training is done on its own, it still causes a favorable loss of body fat without having to consciously diet or go running" (via ScienceDaily).

Needless to say, in order to lose your belly and fat all over, strength training reigns king. This form of physical activity helps you build muscle and elevates your metabolism. In addition to the traditional strength training exercises, you can incorporate bodyweight movements into your regimen as well. And one of the best bodyweight exercises you can do to burn calories is the pushup. It can really be done anywhere and engages your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

If you're already a pro at performing the standard pushup, there are plenty of variations you can do that'll challenge your body even more, allowing you to torch more calories and fat. Keep reading for five pushup exercises to lose belly fat. Gear up for a true belly fat burner!

1 Pushback Pushup

The pushback pushup begins with you getting into a standard pushup position with your feet just outside shoulder-width. Lower your body with control until your chest is just above the floor. Instead of pushing up as you normally would, push yourself back toward your hips while bending your knees. Flex your shoulders hard at the end of the movement, then return to the starting position before performing another rep. Complete three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2 Feet-Elevated Pushups

For this next exercise, assume a pushup position with your hands shoulder-width distance apart. Raise your feet up to elevate them on a sturdy surface such as a bench or a box. Keeping your chest tall and your core tight, lower your body under control until your chest touches the ground, then drive yourself back up by pushing through your palms. Flex your triceps and chest at the top to finish. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Judo Pushup

This move is a stellar variation of the pushup. It stretches out your core and improves your shoulder mobility. Talk about killing two birds with one stone!

Begin by getting into—you guessed it—a pushup position. Drive your hips up toward the ceiling, and get a solid stretch in your hamstrings. Swoop down toward the ground, leading with your head by your chest. Right before your body reaches the ground, push yourself back up, flexing your triceps to finish. Complete three to four sets of 10 reps.

4 Quad Press

For the quad press, think of a movement that's a squat-pushup hybrid. Get down on the floor, and place your hands under your shoulders in a tabletop position. Next, turn your forearms inward about 45 degrees to form a diamond with your hands. Have your knees bent but just above the ground. Keep your weight evenly balanced between your hands and the inside balls of your feet. Lower yourself by bending at your elbows while pushing your knees out and keeping your back flat. Push your back up through your palms and toes while flexing your triceps hard at the top with each rep. Perform three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

5 Spiderman Pushup

Begin the spiderman pushup in a standard pushup with your feet together and your arms aligned with your wrists. Keep your core tight, and lower your body, using control. As you bring yourself down, pull one knee toward the elbow of the same side. Flex your oblique at the bottom, then push yourself back up, returning your leg back to the starting position. Perform the next rep by switching to the other knee. Complete three to four sets of six to eight reps for each side.