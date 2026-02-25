5 Standing Exercises That Rebuild Stair-Climbing Strength After 60, According to a Coach

Boosting lower-body strength is essential for maintaining a resilient body as you age.

Stair climbing strength is not something to be overlooked. This lower-body functional power will not only protect your joints, but it also ensures easier mobility. It’s important to work your calves, quads, and glutes as you age to build bone density for muscle strength and boost your balance so you can prevent falls. We spoke with Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, to learn five standing exercises to rebuild stair-climbing strength after 60.

“Stair-climbing strength declines after 60 primarily due to sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass,” explains North. “Key muscles affected include the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. This reduction is driven by decreased muscle fibers, reduced nerve support, increased sedentary behavior, and lowered power output.”

That’s where these exercises come in handy. Standing workouts to boost stair-climbing strength mainly engage the glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and core.

“Strengthening these areas improves stair climbing by boosting power for ascending, enhancing knee stability, and improving balance to reduce fall risk,” North adds.

Here are North’s top-recommended standing exercises to add to your routine.

Stair Step-Ups

“Step-ups/step-downs specifically target the quads and glutes to build strength for ascending and descending,” North points out.

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step. Hold an optional lightweight dumbbell in each hand. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Calf Raises

“Single-leg calf raises strengthen the gastrocnemius for better toe-off power,” North says.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a counter with your hands lightly resting on the surface. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top. Lower back down with control. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Chair Squats

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Lightly touch the surface of the chair with your glutes. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Stair Lunges

Begin standing tall, facing a step and holding onto the railing. Plant one foot on the step. Keeping your back straight, lower into a lunge, making sure the front knee stays over that ankle. Press back up. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each leg.

Hip Hikes