10 Pushup Variations That Get Results for Every Fitness Level

Pushups, a classic exercise that never goes out of style, are a powerful tool in your fitness arsenal. Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or just starting your fitness journey, pushups are a staple that can be done anywhere, anytime, and with zero equipment. They build strength in your chest, shoulders, and triceps and engage your core, making them a full-body workout. The simplicity and effectiveness of this timeless move are genuinely inspiring, and the results it can bring are undeniable. No matter your fitness level, there are pushup variations that get results.

Did you know there are numerous pushup variations that cater to every fitness level and keep your workouts fresh and challenging? There's a pushup for everyone, from beginner-friendly modifications to advanced moves that will test even the fittest athletes. In this article, we'll explore 10 different pushup variations, explain why pushups are such a beneficial bodyweight exercise, and help you choose the right variation for your fitness level.

Ready to push your limits and see some serious results? Let's dive in!

Why Pushups are a Beneficial Bodyweight Exercise

Pushups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises you can do, offering many benefits. First and foremost, they target multiple muscle groups simultaneously. You're simultaneously working your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core when performing a pushup. This compound movement builds strength, improves muscle endurance, and promotes better coordination among these muscle groups.

Additionally, pushups are incredibly versatile and can be modified to suit any fitness level. They require no equipment, making them accessible to everyone. Whether at home, in a hotel room, or at the park, you can drop down and start reaping the benefits. Moreover, pushups help improve your posture and cardiovascular health, elevating your heart rate in higher reps. They also contribute to better joint health by stabilizing muscles around your shoulders and wrists.

How to Choose the Right Pushup Variation for You

Choosing the right pushup variation depends on your current fitness level, goals, and any physical limitations you might have. For beginners, starting with incline pushups or knee pushups can build the necessary strength and confidence. These variations reduce the amount of body weight you're lifting, making the exercise more manageable.

As you gain strength and proficiency, you can progress to standard pushups and then to more challenging variations like decline pushups, which increase the intensity by elevating your feet. Advanced variations such as the TRX pushup or plyometric pushups can significantly challenge those looking to push their limits. These moves not only increase strength but also enhance power and stability.

Listening to your body and progressing at your own pace is essential. If a particular variation causes discomfort or pain, it's best to scale back to a less intense version or consult a fitness professional. Remember, the goal is to improve your fitness level safely and effectively, so choose variations that challenge you without compromising your form or health.

10 Different Pushup Variations and What Fitness Level Each is Most Beneficial For

Pushups are incredibly versatile, with variations to suit everyone from beginners to advanced athletes. Incorporating different types of pushups into your routine can target specific muscles, increase intensity, and avoid workout monotony.

Here's a guide to 10 pushup variations, organized by fitness level, to help you find the right challenge.

Beginners

Starting your fitness journey with pushups can be daunting, but these beginner variations are designed to build strength and confidence.

Variation #1: Incline Pushups

Incline pushups are perfect for beginners as they reduce the amount of body weight you're lifting, making the exercise more manageable. This variation targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps while engaging your core.

Find a stable surface like a bench, table, or wall for incline pushups. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface, then step back until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core to keep your body rigid. Lower your chest toward the surface by bending your elbows and keeping them close to your body. Push back up to the starting position once your chest nearly touches the surface.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #2: Knee Pushups

Knee pushups are another excellent option for beginners. Keeping your knees on the ground decreases the load on your upper body, making it easier to perform the movement correctly. This variation still effectively works your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and knees on the ground. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your knees. Engage your core and keep your back straight. Lower your chest to the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push back up to the starting position, maintaining a straight line from your head to your knees throughout the movement.

Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #3: Bottom-Start Pushup

The bottom-start pushup helps beginners develop strength by starting from the floor, making the push-back slightly easier. This variation also encourages proper form and a full range of motion.

Lie face down on the floor with your hands under your shoulders and elbows close to your body. Your legs should be extended and your toes tucked under. Push your body into a plank position, engaging your core to keep your body straight. Lower down until your chest touches the floor, then immediately push back up from the bottom. This helps you build strength in the pushing phase.

Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Intermediates

These intermediate variations will help you build more strength and endurance if you've mastered the basics.

Variation #4: Traditional Pushup

The traditional pushup is a staple exercise that challenges your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. It's a fundamental move that is the foundation for more advanced variations.

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core and keep your body rigid. Bend your elbows, keeping them close to your body, to lower your chest to the ground. Your chest should nearly touch the floor before you push back up to the starting position. Ensure you maintain a straight body line throughout the movement.

Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #5: Close-Grip Pushup

Close-grip pushups emphasize your triceps, making them an excellent variation for intermediate exercisers targeting this muscle group.

Begin in a plank position with your hands closer together, directly under your chest. Keep your body straight from head to heels, engaging your core throughout the exercise. Lower your chest to the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push back up to the starting position. The close hand placement increases the difficulty and targets your triceps more intensely.

Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #6: Decline Pushups

Decline pushups increase the intensity by elevating your feet, placing more weight on your upper body, and targeting your upper chest and shoulders.

Place your feet on a stable surface like a bench or step, and position your hands shoulder-width apart on the ground. Ensure your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Lower your chest to the ground by bending your elbows, keeping your core engaged and your body straight. Push back up to the starting position once your chest nearly touches the floor.

Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Advanced

For those who have mastered the intermediate variations and are looking for a serious challenge, these advanced pushup variations will test your strength, stability, and endurance.

Variation #7: Weighted Pushup

Adding weight to your pushups increases the resistance and strengthens upper body strength. This variation is ideal for advanced athletes looking to push their limits.

Wear a weighted vest or place a weight plate on your back to perform weighted pushups. Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body straight. Engage your core and keep your back flat. Lower your chest to the ground by bending your elbows, then push back to the starting position. Ensure the weight remains stable on your back throughout the movement.

Perform three sets of six to 10 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #8: TRX Pushup

TRX pushups add an element of instability, engaging more stabilizer muscles and enhancing overall strength and coordination.

Adjust the TRX straps to mid-length and place your hands in the handles. Extend your body into a plank position with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your core engaged and your body straight. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows, maintaining control and stability. Push back up to the starting position. The instability of the TRX straps challenges your stabilizer muscles and improves balance.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #9: Spiderman Pushup

Spiderman pushups work your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core while engaging your obliques, providing a full-body challenge.

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. As you lower your body toward the ground, bring your right knee toward your right elbow, maintaining control and balance. Push back up to the starting position and return your leg to the starting position. Repeat the movement on the other side, bringing your left knee toward your left elbow as you lower your chest. This variation increases core engagement and targets your obliques.

Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps (alternating sides). Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Variation #10: Plyo Pushup

Plyo pushups add a plyometric element, increasing power and explosiveness in your upper body. This variation is ideal for advanced athletes looking to build explosive strength.

Begin in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the ground, then explosively push up, lifting your hands off the ground. Land softly and immediately lower into the next rep. Ensure you maintain a straight body line and engage your core throughout the movement.

Perform three sets of three to five reps. Rest for 90 to 120 seconds between sets.