Skip to content

10 Easy At-Home Exercises When You Only Have 10 Minutes

These quick exercises come in clutch on busy days.
Tyler Read
By Tyler Read
Published on November 4, 2023 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Life can get busy, which makes finding the time for a full workout especially challenging. But the good news is, you can still make significant progress in 10 minutes or less. Short, effective, and easy at-home exercises are the perfect solution for my busy clients. These moves provide a wide range of benefits, from boosting your metabolism to increasing strength and flexibility. Plus, when put together, they'll take up just 10 minutes of your time.

These easy at-home exercises can be incorporated into your busy schedule to maintain your fitness and improve your overall health. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast, these exercises will help you stay active and energized even when time is scarce. Just a few minutes a day can make a noticeable difference in your physical well-being, so get moving and make the most of your limited time. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, don't miss The #1 Daily Walking Workout To Slim Down.

Jumping Jacks

how to do jumping jacks demonstration
Shutterstock

The jumping jack is a classic cardio exercise that elevates your heart rate and warms up your muscles, making it ideal for a quick workout.

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Jump again, returning to the starting position.

RELATED: 5 Best HIIT Workouts for Men To Build a Shredded Body

Bodyweight Squats

man doing squats
Shutterstock

Bodyweight squats help strengthen your lower body, including your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your knees and keeping your back straight. Rise back up to the starting position.

Pushups

pushups
Shutterstock

Pushups are an excellent upper body and core exercise that improves strength and stability.

Begin in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your elbows. Push your body back up to the starting position.

RELATED: People Swear by the '12-3-30' Workout for Weight Loss: 'I Lost 30 Pounds in 10 Weeks'

High Knees

high knees illustration
Shutterstock

High knees are a high-intensity exercise that enhances cardiovascular fitness and works your leg muscles.

Stand in place with your feet hip-width apart. Alternate quickly lifting each knee as high as possible for one minute.

Planks

high plank
Shutterstock

The plank is a fantastic full-body exercise that builds core strength and stability.

Start in a pushup position with your elbows under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position for one minute.

RELATED: 9 Best Chair Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat

Mountain Climbers

mountain climbers
Shutterstock

Mountain climbers provide an intense full-body workout while improving cardiovascular endurance.

Begin in a pushup position with your hands under your shoulders. Alternate quickly bringing each knee toward your chest. Continue for one minute.

Bicycle Crunches

woman doing bicycle crunches
Shutterstock

Bicycle crunches target your abdominal muscles and obliques, helping to define your waistline.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your head and shoulders off the ground. Bring your right elbow and left knee toward each other, extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side in a pedaling motion for one minute.

Tricep Dips

tricep dips illustration
Shutterstock

Tricep dips work your triceps and can be done using a sturdy chair or bench.

Sit on the edge of a chair with your palms on the edge. Slide your hips off the chair, and lower your body. Push your body back up to the starting position.

RELATED: 10 Best Resistance Band Exercises for a Slimmer Stomach

Wall Sits

wall sits
Shutterstock

Wall sits target your leg muscles, particularly the quadriceps, and help build endurance.

Stand with your back against a wall. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Hold this position for one minute.

Butt Kicks

heel kicks
Shutterstock

Butt kicks are a dynamic exercise that works your leg muscles while providing a cardio boost.

Stand in place and jog, kicking your heels up toward your glutes. Continue this motion for one minute.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • woman covering her eyes feeling stressed, concept of ways to relieve stress in less than five minutes

    7 Ways to De-Stress in 5 Minutes or Less

  • woman tired in bed, concept of what happens to body when you lose an hour of sleep

    What Happens To Your Body When You Lose an Hour of Sleep

  • woman putting toothpaste on toothbrush

    7 Things a Dentist Would Never Do

  • woman sleeping peacefully in bed

    Here's How Much Sleep You Actually Need

  • woman beach run, concept of is it bad to only do cardio workouts

    Is It Bad to Only Do Cardio Workouts?