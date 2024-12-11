Why a Trainer Swears by This 'Pyramid Walking' Workout To Melt Belly Fat

Pyramid walking is a seamless yet effective way to spruce up your daily walking routine. It's a structured workout method that keeps you engaged with various walking intensities and speeds to increase the calorie and fat burn. So, if you're bored of the same old walking routine, we have a trainer's top-recommended pyramid walking workout to lose belly fat and step your way to a leaner body.

How exactly does pyramid walking work? Kelly Sturm, founder at Cancer Rehab PT, breaks it down. "A pyramid walking workout uses a structure of gradually increasing and then decreasing intensity," Sturm explains. "Think of it as climbing to the top of a pyramid: You start with an easy pace, then progressively increase speed or incline, reaching a peak intensity, and finally, come back down in reverse order."

This differs from traditional walking, where you typically maintain a steady pace. "The pyramid structure allows for a gradual build-up of effort, making it both challenging and manageable, especially for people at different fitness levels," Sturm adds.

Let's explore Sturm's go-to, beginner-friendly pyramid walking workout to lose belly fat.

In This Article:

The Workout

"This workout totals about 20 to 25 minutes, and you can adjust the durations or intensities based on your fitness level," Sturm tells us. "For those looking to take it up a notch, extend the peak phase or add more incline."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. Warm-Up

Begin with 3 to 5 minutes of easy walking to raise your heart rate and loosen up your muscles.

2. Build-Up Phase

Walk at a brisk pace for 1 minute. Bump up the incline or speed slightly and continue to walk for 2 minutes. Walk at a faster pace or steeper inline for 3 minutes.

A Trainer's Simple 20-Minute Power Walking Workout To Lose Weight & Torch Calories

3. Peak Phase

Go all-out for 4 minutes at a challenging yet sustainable pace. If you're walking on a treadmill, bump up the incline and speed; if you're walking outdoors, find a hilly route or pick up the pace.

4. Cool-Down Phase

Reverse the pyramid by reducing speed or incline for 3 minutes, then 2 minutes, and finally 1 minute at an easy pace.

10 Ways To Maximize Your Walking Workout for Faster Weight Loss

How Does Pyramid Walking Maximize Fat Burn?

The beauty of pyramid walking is it blends intensity variability with progressive overload. "By gradually increasing and then decreasing effort, you're boosting your heart rate into the fat-burning zone, where your body burns more calories per minute," Sturm explains. "Adding incline or speed activates your lower body muscles, including the glutes, quads, and calves, which are key for toning and increasing calorie burn."

The intense parts of the workout promote an "afterburn effect," aka EPOC—excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. This means your body keeps burning calories even after you wrap up your walking workout. "This makes it much more effective for fat loss than walking at a steady pace, which doesn't challenge your body in the same way," Sturm adds.

How To Ignite Your Visceral Fat Burn While Walking

What Makes This Workout a Sustainable Option for Belly Fat Loss

Sturm explains that pyramid walking is a sustainable option for weight loss and belly fat loss for several reasons.

1. It's Customizable

You can tweak the incline, speed, and duration of a pyramid walking workout to best suit your fitness level and goals. "This makes it approachable for beginners while still challenging for advanced walkers," says Sturm.

Treadmill Incline Walks vs. Hill Walking: What's More Effective?

2. It's Low-Impact

Walking is a great calorie burner while being gentler on the joints than high-impact workouts and running. "[This makes] it a sustainable option for long-term weight loss, especially for people with joint pain or injuries," Sturm points out.

3. It's Efficient

Whether you're short on time or simply want to keep your workout brief, you can count on pyramid walking to get the job done. "In just 20 to 30 minutes, you get a solid cardio workout that burns calories and engages core muscles, helping tone the midsection," Sturm tells us.

4. It's Engaging

The structured nature of pyramid walking keeps you motivated and engaged. You're less likely to feel bored or begin to zone out as you may when walking at a steady pace.