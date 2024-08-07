5 Quick Workouts To Stay Lean When You're Busy

In today's fast-paced world, not everyone has time for lengthy workouts. Fortunately, staying lean and fit doesn't have to be time-consuming. Short, effective, high-intensity workouts can keep you in excellent shape, even with a busy schedule. The trick is to focus on quality over quantity by squeezing the most out of every minute you exercise. This approach saves time and keeps you motivated and consistent with your fitness routine. To help you get started, we have five quick workouts to stay lean when you're busy—and they're trainer-approved.

Incorporating quick workouts into your daily routine offers several benefits. Research shows that high-intensity workouts can help boost your metabolism, improve cardiovascular health, and maintain muscle mass. They're explicitly designed with efficiency in mind to maximize calorie burn and muscle engagement in the shortest amount of time possible. This means you can make significant fitness gains without spending countless hours in the gym.

Additionally, you can fit these workouts into your day whenever and wherever it suits you best, whether it's a lunch break at work, early in the morning, or right before bed. This flexibility makes it easier to stick to a regular exercise routine, helping you stay lean and healthy even when life gets hectic.

Now, let's explore the best quick workouts to stay lean when you're busy, according to TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews.

Workout #1

Mentus instructs you to complete every exercise for one minute with a 30-second break to rest between each exercise. Perform three rounds.

1. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a high-intensity exercise that targets your core, shoulders, and legs.

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Quickly drive your knees toward your chest one at a time, mimicking a running motion while keeping your core engaged.

2. Squat Jumps

Squat jumps are fantastic for building lower-body strength and explosive power.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, then explode upward, jumping as high as possible. Land softly and immediately lower into the next squat.

3. Burpees

Love 'em or hate 'em, burpees are a full-body move that combines strength and cardio.

From a standing position, squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank, perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands and explode upwards into a jump.

Workout #2

Complete each exercise below for 30 seconds without taking rest breaks between exercises. Perform four rounds.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Get ready to feel the burn in your obliques (side abs).

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs lifted. Bring one knee toward your chest while twisting your torso to bring the opposite elbow toward that knee. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion, keeping your core tight.

2. Leg Raises

Leg raises are a killer exercise for your lower abs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back with your legs extended. Keeping your legs straight, lift them toward the ceiling until your hips are off the ground. Slowly lower them back down without letting your feet touch the floor.

3. Plank with Shoulder Taps

Adding shoulder taps to the classic plank enhances core stability and shoulder strength.

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Without rotating your hips, lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder. Alternate sides, maintaining a steady plank throughout the exercise.

4. Russian Twists

Russian twists work your obliques while boosting rotational strength.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted. Lean back slightly and hold your hands together in front of you. Twist your torso to one side, then the other, while keeping your core engaged and feet off the ground.

Workout #3

Perform each exercise below for 12 reps, taking minimal breaks to rest between exercises. Complete four rounds. After doing all exercises, take a one—to two-minute rest break.

1. Dumbbell Squat Press

The dumbbell squat press is a dynamic compound exercise that targets your legs, shoulders, and core.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Squat down, then push through your heels to stand up while pressing the dumbbells overhead.

2. Dumbbell Rows

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Bend forward with a straight back at the hips, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Pull the dumbbells toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

3. Dumbbell Lunges

Dumbbell lunges target your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and step forward into a lunge, lowering your back knee toward the ground. Push through your front heel to return to standing. Alternate legs with each rep, maintaining good posture and balance.

4. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Dumbbell deadlifts are a classic exercise that works your posterior chain (backside), including your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells before your thighs. Hinge at the hips and lower the dumbbells toward the floor while keeping your back straight. Stand back up by driving your hips forward.

Workout #4

"Perform the first exercise at maximum effort for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest for eight rounds," explains Mentus. "Rest for one minute, then move on to the next exercise and repeat for the third."

1. High Knees

High knees are a high-intensity cardio exercise that boosts your heart rate and engages your legs.

Run in place while lifting your knees as high as possible. Pump your arms to increase intensity and maintain a quick pace to maximize calorie burn.

2. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a full-body exercise that can boost cardiovascular fitness.

Start with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump your feet out while raising your arms overhead, then return to the starting position.

3. Speed Skaters

Jump sideways from one foot to the other, mimicking the motion of a speed skater. Swing your arms for balance and keep your knees slightly bent to engage your leg muscles.

Workout #5

"Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, then immediately move to the next exercise with no rest in between," instructs Mentus. "After completing all three exercises, rest for one minute. Complete three rounds."

1. Dumbbell Thrusters

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Perform a squat, then explode upward, pressing the dumbbells overhead as you stand.

2. Lateral Lunges

Lateral lunges target your quads, glutes, and inner thighs.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and step out to the side, bending your knee and lowering your hips. Push back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

3. Plank Jacks

Plank jacks are an effective core and cardio exercise.

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Jump your feet out and in, like a jumping jack, while maintaining a solid plank to elevate your heart rate and strengthen your core.