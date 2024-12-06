Reese's Debuting a Drool-Worthy New Candy In 2025

This year was a busy one for Reese's, as the cherished candy brand released an array of new treats, including creative peanut butter cup shapes and crunchy Cluster Bites. In 2025, the candy giant will excite peanut butter and chocolate fans once again with the launch of another new confection: Reese's Pieces Bark.

This new product features miniature pieces of milk chocolate bark with Reese's Pieces Minis and roasted peanuts. The Reese's Pieces Bark will be available at retailers nationwide starting in February 2025, according to a Hershey's representative. Customers will be able to score this chocolaty treat in both six-ounce pouches and 3.1-ounce peg bags.

Every New Reese's Chocolate Released in 2024—Including Chocolate Lava Big Cups

Food blogger @markie_devo shared the details about this new product launch on Instagram in November, sparking excitement from Reese's fans in the post's comments section.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Oh my goodness….I can't wait!" one Instagram user wrote.

"My peanut butter lovin' heart is drooling," another one added.

Another commenter noted that they would "cram [the bark] into a peanut butter cookie then bake it" to transform the new item.

This Reese's product isn't the only new chocolate bark that candy lovers can purchase starting in February. Hershey's is also releasing a new Hershey's Bark with Pretzels and Almonds. The bark features Hershey's milk chocolate with salty pretzel pieces and crunchy almonds. Like the Reese's Pieces Bark, this product will be available at retailers nationwide in both 3.1- and six-ounce bags.

I Tried Every Reese's Product I Could Find & One Was a Major Standout

News about the new chocolate bark follows Reese's recent rollout of its Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup Kit, which sold out in record time, according to the Hershey's website. This kit included a nine-ounce milk chocolate shell, a 10-ounce jar of Reese's peanut butter cup filling, and a chocolate lid. These components allowed Reese's fans to create their own massive peanut butter cup with their desired chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio.

While the kit is currently unavailable, a brand representative previously told Eat This, Not That! that Reese's is "looking at bringing [the kit] back soon."

Beyond the many new Reese's products, Hershey's also just debuted KitKat Santas, which are Kit Kat's first-ever seasonal candy shape. According to Hershey's, this festive treat has "an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio than a traditional Kit Kat bar." Shoppers can purchase the new Santa-shaped candy in 8.85-ounce bags at retailers nationwide.