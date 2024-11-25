Kit Kat Just Dropped an Adorable New Candy For the Holidays

With their chocolate-enrobed wafers and break-apart, rectangular shape, Kit Kat bars are one of the most iconic and recognizable finds in any grocery store candy aisle. But for the first time ever in 2024, those crispy confections are getting a brand-new look.

Just in time for the holidays, Kit Kat is launching its first seasonal candy shape: Kit Kat Santas. The treat (160 calories per serving) features the classic wafer layers and milk chocolate that Kit Kats are known for. But unlike the original, the Kit Kat Santas look like miniature versions of St. Nick, complete with his signature hat, boots, belt, and beard.

"Our first-ever shape, Kit Hat Santas, builds on the Kit Kat brand's product portfolio to offer a new way to bring fun to consumers," Kit Kat Associate Manager Scott Sorensen said in a statement. "With an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio, this seasonal twist on our traditional Kit Kat bar is sure to become a newfound annual ritual, giving fans a taste of more of what's to come from the brand."

In celebration of the launch, Kit Kat has partnered with the investment company Simon Property Group to give out free Kit Kat Santas during Santa photo experiences at several Simon-owned shopping malls on Dec. 7 and 8. Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y.; Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Ill.; and Brea Mall in Brea, Calif. will all participate in the Kit Kat Santa giveaways.

In the meantime, the festive new confections have already hit shelves at retailers nationwide and are selling in 8.85-ounce packages. They'll only be here for a limited time, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local store to grab a pack.

Kit Kat Santas aren't the only festive new confections that candy lovers should watch out for this holiday season. M&M's recently launched a new Toasty Holiday Peanut flavor (140 calories per serving) infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel flavors. The candy has been garnering rave reviews ever since it began appearing in stores last month.

"These are delicious and will be a repeat buy for me," @candyhunting said of the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's in an Instagram post.

Additionally, Reese's recently debuted an indulgent new Chocolate Lava Big Cup (190 calories per serving) that takes inspiration from chocolate lava cake. The confection features Reese's classic peanut butter filling and an oozing chocolate layer encased inside milk chocolate.