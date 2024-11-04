Reese's New Candy That Sold Out In Record Time May Come Back

Reese's has been rolling out enticing new confections at a rapid pace in 2024, and its latest candy product sold out mere days after it launched. Luckily for those who weren't able to get their hands on this coveted new Reese's item, the brand has hinted that it may come back for an encore in the future.

Reese's brand-new Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup Kit officially launched on the Hershey's website on Nov. 2. This first-of-its-kind offering from the brand provided customers with a nine-ounce milk chocolate shell, a 10-ounce jar of Reese's filling, and a chocolate lid. This allows Reese's fans to customize their own giant peanut butter cup, adding more or less filling based on their preferred chocolate-to-peanut-butter ratio.

From the start, the $29.99 peanut butter cup kits were only meant to be available for a limited time while supplies lasted. However, a message posted on the product page revealed that the online-exclusive product has already "sold out in record time."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Reese's Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup Kit sold out faster than a chocolate melts! While we can't spill the exact number, we can tell you that fans couldn't get enough of our twist on the classic. It's safe to say—those cups didn't last long!" a representative told Eat This, Not That!

In light of this fierce demand, the Deconstructed Peanut Butter Cup Kits may come back for a second run.

"Fans couldn't resist perfecting their own Reese's creations, making this kit an instant classic. And because we believe in delivering perfection—even when you DIY—we're looking at bringing it back soon," the representative said. "So whether the perfect cup means extra peanut butter or a smooth chocolate shell, stay tuned…because a second chance at Reese's perfection may be on the horizon!"

In the meantime, those who want to receive updates on the kit's potential return can can sign up for Hershey's email list.

Reese's launched (and sold out of) its new kits just a couple of months after introducing another tantalizing innovation: the Chocolate Lava Big Cup (190 calories). It features the classic combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter you'll get in a traditional Reese's, plus a decadent layer of gooey chocolate filling.

Reese's also recently introduced a new Werewolf Tracks candy (160 calories) in celebration of Halloween. It features Reese's classic peanut butter cup filling encased in both milk chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme.

Nutrition information has been included when available.