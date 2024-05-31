6 Best Resistance Band Workouts To Maintain Weight Loss

Resistance bands are versatile and effective tools for maintaining weight loss and improving overall fitness. Whether you're at home or traveling, these portable bands can provide a full-body workout that challenges your muscles and boosts your metabolism. Incorporating resistance band exercises into your routine can help you burn calories, build muscle, and enhance your endurance. Here are six of the best resistance band workouts to maintain weight loss and support their fitness journey.

Incorporate these workouts into your regimen to maintain your new goal weight and enhance your overall strength and endurance. Remember to start with lighter resistance and gradually increase as your strength improves.

Workout #1: Squat Circuit

The squat is a compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, making it ideal for burning calories and toning the lower body. Adding resistance bands to squats increases the intensity and challenges your muscles further.

1. Banded Squats

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, placing the resistance band under both feet. Hold the handles of the resistance band at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Lower into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and back straight as you squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Side Step Squats

Place the resistance band around your ankles and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keeping the tension on the band, take a wide step to the right, bending your right knee into a squat position. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

3. Squat Pulses

Begin squatting with the resistance band under both feet or a loop band around your thighs. Lower into a squat until your thighs become parallel to the ground. Instead of standing up fully, pulse up and down within a small range of motion. Maintain tension on the band throughout the movement. Perform three sets of 20 to 25 pulses.

Workout #2: Upper-body Sculpting

Resistance bands are excellent for targeting the muscles in your arms, shoulders, chest, and back. These exercises help sculpt and define your upper body while burning calories.

1. Banded Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, placing the resistance band under both feet. Hold the handles of the resistance band with palms facing up; arms extended down by your sides. Curl the bands up toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Slowly lower back down to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Overhead Triceps Extension

Stand on the resistance band with one foot and hold one end of the band in each hand. Raise your arms overhead, keeping your elbows close to your ears and palms facing forward. Slowly bend your elbows, lowering the bands behind your head until your arms form a 90-degree angle. Extend your arms back up to the starting position, fully straightening your elbows. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Band Pull-aparts

Hold the resistance band with both hands in front of you; arms extended at shoulder height. Pull the band apart by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Keep tension on the band throughout the movement. Slowly return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Workout #3: Core Strengthening

A strong core is essential for stability and proper posture. These resistance band exercises engage your core muscles while also burning calories.

1. Standing Oblique Crunches

Stand on the resistance band and hold the handle in your left hand. Place your right hand at the back of your head. Bend or "crunch" your torso to the right, then to the left. Repeat on the opposite side as you hold the handle on your right hand. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat, holding the resistance band with both hands. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground, balancing on your sit bones. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the band toward the floor next to your hip. Return to the center and twist to the left, repeating the movement. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 twists on each side.

3. Plank with Band Row

Start in a plank position with the resistance band anchored under your hands. Hold one handle of the band in each hand, keeping your wrists aligned with your shoulders. Row one elbow up toward the ceiling, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the hand back down and repeat on the opposite side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each arm.

Workout #4: Cardio Blast

Cardiovascular exercises are crucial for weight loss as they help burn calories and improve heart health. Incorporating resistance bands into your cardio routine adds resistance and intensity to the workout.

1. Banded Jumping Jacks

Stand on the resistance band with both feet and hold the handles at shoulder height. Jump your feet to the sides while simultaneously raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position, bringing your arms back down to shoulder height. Repeat for three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

2. High Knees with Bands

Secure the resistance band around your thighs, just above the knees. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms bent at 90-degree angles. Alternate lifting each knee toward your chest as quickly as possible. Maintain tension on the band throughout the movement. Complete three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

3. Banded Burpees

Stand on the resistance band with both feet and hold the handles at shoulder height. Lower into a squat position, placing your hands on the floor in front of you. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: Lower-body Burn

Targeting the lower body with resistance band exercises helps build muscle and burn calories, leading to improved metabolism and weight loss.

1. Banded Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Place the resistance band just above your knees. Engage your core and squeeze your glutes as you lift your hips toward the ceiling. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower back down with control. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2. Lateral Band Walks

Step into the resistance band and place it around your ankles. Bend your knees slightly and maintain a slight squat position. Take a step to the right with your right foot, then follow with your left foot. Continue walking sideways, maintaining tension on the band throughout. After a few steps, reverse direction and walk to the left. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 steps in each direction.

3. Banded Squat Jumps

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, placing the resistance band securely under two dumbbells. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and back straight. Explosively jump up, extending your legs and reaching your arms overhead. Land softly back into the squat position. Repeat for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Workout #6: Total-body Toning

This full-body resistance band workout targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously, maximizing calorie burn and promoting overall strength and endurance.

1. Squat to Overhead Press

Stand on the resistance band with both feet, holding the handles at shoulder height. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and back straight. As you stand up, press the handles overhead, fully extending your arms. Lower the handles back to shoulder height as you lower into the next squat. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Standing Rows

Anchor the resistance band at waist height. Stand facing the anchor point, holding the handles in each hand with arms extended. Pull the handles toward your body, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly release back to the starting position, maintaining tension on the band. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Standing Leg Abduction

Attach the resistance band around your ankles. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift one leg out to the side against the resistance of the band, keeping it straight. Hold for a moment, then return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.