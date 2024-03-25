25 Restaurant Chains With the Best Easter Deals

Easter is less than a week away, and for many, that means eating delicious food with family and friends. Some will prepare classic holiday dishes like ham, lamb, or deviled eggs. Others will whip up colorful, holiday-themed treats. And then, there will be those who'd prefer not to spend any time in the kitchen at all.

Luckily, there's a wide variety of restaurants and eateries offering special menus, takeout bundles, and limited-time items to help customers celebrate the festivities. So, you can take comfort in knowing you'll be able to spend time with your loved ones without the stress of planning a holiday meal.

Whether you're looking to enjoy an Easter brunch or dinner, one of your favorite restaurant chains is likely serving up something special for the holiday. From comfort food hotspots to upscale steakhouses, here are 25 restaurant chains with the best Easter offerings. As always, pricing and menu item availability can vary by location.

Cracker Barrel

Nutrition :

Easter Ham and Turkey Hot and Ready Family Dinner (Serves 4 to 6)

Calories : 6,810

If you're craving comfort food, Cracker Barrel's got you covered. The southern chain is offering both Heat N' Serve and "Hot and Ready" meals, which you can pre-order now for pickup or delivery from March 28 through March 31.

Choose from ham, prime rib, or a French toast bake, all of which are ready-to heat. Or, you can opt for the new Easter Ham and Turkey Hot and Ready Family Dinner, which is complete with turkey, gravy, ham, green beans, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls, and an apple streusel pie. This meal serves four to six people and costs $104.99.

Bob Evans

Nutrition :

Premium Farmhouse Feast (Serves up to 10 people)

Calories : 2,390-4,780

Another country-style restaurant chain serving carryout meals this Easter is Bob Evans. Customers can choose from a selection of Farmhouse Feasts, which feature turkey, ham, or pot roast. All of these feasts are packed cold, with serving sizes ranging from four to 10 people.

The meals come with multiple sides, including house-made bread and celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, freshly baked rolls, and a double-crust apple pie. A couple of the feasts also include macaroni and cheese, turtle cheesecake pie, and banana nut bread.

California Pizza Kitchen

Nutrition information unavailable.

On March 30 and 31, California Pizza Kitchen is offering two Easter takeout meals, which you can pre-order through March 30. These start at $60 and serve two people, though you can easily double your order.

Choose from four pieces of grilled marinated chicken or two pieces of cedar plank salmon. Both options come with spinach artichoke dip, Caesar salad, crispy smashed potatoes, broccolini, lemon picatta sauce, a baguette with herbed oil, and butter cake with ice cream.

As a bonus, California Pizza Kitchen is also offering free delivery when you enter the promo code "CPK" at online checkout.

Famous Dave's BBQ

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're planning a large gathering, Famous Dave's locations in the Washington, D.C., area have a couple of choices for you. The barbecue chain is dishing out whole hickory smoked glazed hams for $89. There's also a feast option, priced at $169, which includes the ham, two quarts of garlic red-skin mashed potatoes, two quarts of mac and cheese, and 12 cornbread muffins.

According to the chain, these offerings feed 15 to 20 people. You can pre-order these options now and pick them up between March 28 and 31.

Golden Corral

Nutrition information unavailable.

This restaurant chain is promoting a few different Easter meals, with its featured option being the Easter Glazed Ham Meal. This serves six to eight people and includes glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, 12 yeast rolls with honey butter, a choice of two sides, and dessert. You can pre-order your meal now, and pick-up begins on March 25.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Planning on dining with kids? Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will add a bit of fun to your meal. This famous shrimp chain is offering free unlimited Icees with the purchase of a Swirl Cup (and one adult entrée) on March 31. The offering is only available for kids 10 and younger.

Buca di Beppo

Nutrition :

Chicken Parmigiana (Per Serving)

Calories : 920

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 2,020 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 48 g

This Italian restaurant chain is offering a few different meal choices for Easter weekend. On March 31, the dinner menu will be available all day. You can also choose from a selection of carryout meal packages, which are now available for pre-order. These are available in half or full pans and range in price from $12.99 to $28.99 per person. Choose from dishes like penne alla vodka, fettuccine Alfredo, and chicken parmigiana, as well as sweet treats like mini cannolis and tiramisu.

Brio Italian Grille

Nutrition :

Pasta Brio (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 50 g fat (Saturated Fat: 22 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 2,640 mg

Carbs : 126 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 62 g

Enjoy freshly baked sourdough bread, salad, and pasta dishes like rigatoni bolognese or Pasta Brio this Sunday. Like Buca di Beppo, Brio Italian Grille is offering four different carryout Easter packages featuring a combination of dishes. These start at $15 per person and come in half pans and full pans. If you'd prefer to dine in, the restaurant chain is also offering its brunch and dinner menus this Sunday.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Nutrition :

Pasta Woozie (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,150

Fat : 69 g (Saturated Fat: 30 g)

Sodium : 2,690 mg

Carbs : 87 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 51 g

Like Brio, Bravo's brunch and dinner menu will be available all day on Easter Sunday. There are also four carryout options to choose from, which include freshly baked focaccia bread, salad, and restaurant favorites like Pasta Bravo and Pasta Woozie. The meal packages start at $15 per person and serve groups of 10 or 20.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Nutrition (Family Meal for Four) :

Calories : 5,720-7,890 calories

This Italian-American restaurant chain is cooking up multiple meal options this Easter—including breakfast with the Easter bunny. Customers can make a reservation and enjoy the chain's three-course family-style menu, or they can opt for a carryout option, such as the Family Meal for Four. Priced at $85, this meal includes a choice of salad, pasta, and an entrée.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bertucci's

Nutrition :

Spaghetti Pomodoro (Per Serving)

Calories : 790

Fat : 69 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,620 mg

Carbs : 145 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 29 g

Bertucci's is offering four Easter meal packages that serve 10 people and start at $12 per person. Choose from a combination of dishes like Caesar salad, spaghetti pomodoro, chicken parmesan, and brick oven pizza. Then, complete your meal with something sweet like fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, brownies, or a traditional mini cannoli. You can pre-order your meal now, and pick-up will be available between March 29 and 31.

Chevy's Fresh Mex

Nutrition :

Flan (Per Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 40 g)

Protein : 5 g

This Sunday, Chevy's Fresh Mex is serving up a four-course brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting at $34 per person, this meal features bottomless beverages—mimosa, anyone?—fresh fruit, brunch entrées like chilaquiles and churro pancakes, plus desserts like cinnamon-crisp cheesecake and flan.

The Capital Grille

Nutrition :

Filet Mignon (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 390

Fat : 23 g fat (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 43 g

Sip on mimosas and enjoy a 14-ounce bone-in, dry-aged New York strip and eggs this Sunday during Capital Grille's Easter brunch, which will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other brunch entrées include the lobster frittata, crab cake Benedict, and eight-ounce center cut filet mignon.

The steakhouse will also be offering a children's brunch menu, featuring $17 dishes like chicken fingers, miniature cheeseburgers, and french toast.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Nutrition :

Center Cut Filet Mignon (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 840

For another upscale meal, Morton's is offering a three-course Easter dinner between March 29 and 31. You can start your meal with a salad or cup of lobster bisque, then indulge in a center cut filet and cold-water lobster tail. Then, end your dinner with something sweet like key lime pie or Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nutrition :

Filet mignon (11 oz.) with steamed lobster tail (Per Serving)

Calories : 770

Fleming's Easter weekend brunch is back. The steakhouse's three-course brunch menu will be available on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A few dish options include the sliced tenderloin and French onion frittata and sun-dried tomato and spinach stuffed pork chop. There will also be a separate three-course surf and turf menu available during the weekend. This features filet mignon and North Atlantic lobster tail.

If you'd prefer to celebrate at home, Fleming's is also offering catering bundles that feed six people. These include a salad, side, dessert, and a choice of an entrée: roasted beef tenderloin, double breast of chicken, or carrot ginger halibut.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Nutrition :

Filet mignon (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 400

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 43 g

This seafood spot is serving Easter brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult meals will cost $55, while children's meals will be $17.

Kick off your holiday brunch with Norwegian smoked salmon, a mixed green salad, or a cup of Maine lobster bisque. Then, indulge in one of three entrée options: lobster quiche florentine, pan-seared steak and frittata, or roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab. Children can choose from dishes like scrambled eggs with cheese, crispy chicken fingers and French fries, and creamy parmesan mac and cheese.

Kona Grill

Nutrition information unavailable.

Steak and pancakes, anyone? This American grill is offering Easter brunch this weekend and will serve dishes like steak and eggs, country fried steak with sausage gravy, and banana maple foster pancakes. Plus, guests will receive an Easter egg filled with a surprise. The chain notes that a lucky few will score a golden egg, which will have even more prizes.

STK Steakhouse

Nutrition information unavailable.

Sink your teeth into a Dungeness crab omelet or smoked pork belly Benedict this weekend as part of STK's Easter brunch. The upscale steakhouse chain is offering new brunch options and a la carte specials like slow roasted prime rib and peppercorn crusted lamb chops. Like Kona Grill, which is owned by the same parent company (The One Group), STK will give guests Easter eggs filled with surprises, and the golden egg will feature a grand prize.

Chart House

Nutrition :

King Salmon (Per Serving)

Calories : 840

Chart House's three-course Easter menu includes restaurant classics and spring favorites, such as slow roasted prime rib and king salmon. The surf-and-turf spot is also offering two meal packages for those who'd prefer to dine at home. These serve three to four people and start at $100. You can pre-order your meal pack by March 28 at 6 p.m.

Seasons 52

Nutrition information unavailable.

Seasons 52 will not only serve Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, but it will also offer takeout specials, including its Easter Green Box. This serves four to six people and includes a choice of apricot-glazed spiral ham, cedar-plank roasted salmon, or wood-grilled beef tenderloin. The meal also comes with a field greens salad, a choice of two sides, and six mini desserts.

McCormick & Schmick's

Nutrition :

Center Cut Filet Mignon (Per 8-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 950

Select McCormick & Schmick's restaurants are offering a prix fixe menu this Sunday. Starting at $50, this menu includes a choice of a soup or salad, an entrée, and a dessert. Choose from dishes like crab and shrimp stuffed salmon, filet mignon, and upside down candied walnut apple pie.

Krispy Kreme

Nutrition :

Mini Birds Nest (1 Doughnut) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 2 g

Krispy Kreme is getting in the Easter spirit with four miniature spring doughnuts. For the chocolate lovers, there's the Birds Nest Doughnut, which is an original glazed doughnut frosted in chocolate buttercream and topped with colorful sprinkles and Cadbury mini eggs. Keeping the bird theme going, there's also the Hatching Chick Doughnut. This is a glazed doughnut with light yellow icing, white nonpareils, along with chocolate and orange icing.

For the strawberry fans, there's the Strawberry Egg Doughnut, which is a mini original glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing and drizzled with yellow and teal icing. Rounding out the limited-time offerings is the Robin's Egg Doughnut. This mini original glazed doughnut is frosted in teal icing and topped with daisy sprinkles.

Baskin-Robbins

Nutrition information unavailable.

Baskin-Robbins is now offering two customizable, Easter bunny-approved ice cream cakes. First, there's the returning Hopscotch the Bunny Cake, which is decorated with white chocolate bunny ears and feet, icing grass, and colorful sprinkles. There's also a new Petal Pop Cake, which is decked out in floral accents and vibrant colors.

Tim Hortons

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're looking to grab a treat on your usual coffee run, Tim Hortons recently brought back two Easter doughnuts. The Easter Egg Donut is filled with Venetian cream, hand-dipped in vanilla or chocolate fondant, and decorated with colorful stripes. Then, there's the Easter Spring Donut—a yeast ring doughnut covered in vanilla fondant, colorful sprinkles, and a hand-piped floral design.

Paris Baguette

Nutrition :

Easter Egg Mochi (1 Doughnut) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 13 g fat (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13)

Protein : 2 g

Paris Baguette is celebrating Easter with a slew of festive treats that will be available until March 31. The limited-time selection includes the Easter Egg Mochi Donut, Easter Egg King Cream Donut, Bunny Face Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Mocha Easter Log, and Blueberry Chiffon Easter Layer Cake.

The celebration doesn't stop at these limited-time dessert releases. Rewards members can also redeem double the points on any Easter cakes purchased until March 27.