10 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Bone-In Ribeye

There are a lot of bests at steakhouses. There's the best prime rib, the best Wagyu beef, and the best filet mignon. Amid all that meat, you don't want to forget the bone-in ribeye.

Deemed by many to be the preeminent cut of steak for its marbling and the juicy texture, this mighty slab of meat is the go-to order for any steak connoisseur looking for a treat. Sure, your pockets might have to be a little deeper, and your appetite should be downright ravenous, but it's a splurge worth indulging in when the craving hits.

When you're ready to cut into this very primal hunk of meat, it pays to be discerning. And it pays to do so at one of these 10 superlative steakhouses, all of which serve the best bone-in rib-eye in the country.

Outback Steakhouse

Nutrition : (Per 18 Ounces):

Calories : 910

Fat : 69 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)

Sodium : 3,110 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 66 g

There's a lot to love about Outback Steakhouse, from its folksy Aussie-themed decor to its infamous Bloomin' Onion. But chief among the accolades is the chain's bone-in ribeye—far and away the best item on the menu. In an in-house taste test, Eat This, Not That! lauded the cut as "worth every penny" for its striking grill marks, shimmering fat, and perfectly pink interior. It's an exemplar of the form, and especially compared to some of the offerings at ritzier restaurants on the list, an unbeatable bargain.

The Capital Grille

Nutrition : (Per 22-oz. Serving):

Calories : 990

Fat : 72 g (Saturated Fat: 30 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 5 g

Protein : 80 g

Considering this upscale chain's penchant for prime beef and fungi, it's logical that the Capital Grille would combine its strengths for one show-stopper of a steak. Indeed, its signature steak is a porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye finished with a drizzle of 15-year-aged balsamic. Succulent and savory all its own, the meat gets added umami from the mushrooms and a flash of dark, concentrated fruitiness from the syrupy vinegar. It all works in perfect harmony for a steak that's as singular as it is flavorful.

Texas Roadhouse

Nutrition : (Per 20-oz. Serving):

Calories : 1,480

Fat : 101 g (Saturated Fat: 44 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 143 g

As one of the most successful restaurant chains across genres, Texas Roadhouse is a consummate crowd-pleaser. On a seemingly endless expansion tear, and often rated as America's favorite sit-down chain, the restaurant earns raves for everything from macaroni and cheese to fried onions. Whatever you do, save room for the ultimate entree: the bone-in ribeye. An ETNT! taste-tester raved over the 20-ounce steak's high level of juiciness and tenderness—a succulent feast that's as mouthwatering to behold as it is to taste. It won the taste test for good reason.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

Nutrition : (Per 32-oz. Serving):

Calories : 1,620

Fat : 108 g (Saturated Fat: 41 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Protein : 162 g

Currently on a mission to take over the world, Fogo de Chão didn't become the preeminent Brazilian steakhouse by skimping or resting on its laurels. Quite the contrary. By implementing healthier menu items, introducing lavish new menu items, and offering some of the best value of any steakhouse, it's a restaurant that goes the extra mile to ensure quality and consistency. This is evident in its select menu cuts, like the tomahawk ribeye, a steak that showcases Fogo's reputation for top-tier quality while offering an affordable bang for your buck—at 32 ounces, this thing can satiate a horde.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Nutrition : (Per 20-oz. Serving):

Calories : 1,250

Fat : 87 g (Saturated Fat: 38 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 94 g

Known for its affordability, a chain like LongHorn Steakhouse might struggle to bridge the gap between budget-friendly and high-quality. And while not every item on the menu at LongHorn threads that needle, one standout ribeye does just the job. The Outlaw Ribeye is considered the best item on the menu, according to ETNT! It is a rightful go-to for its ample marbling, expert grilling, and pitch-perfect taste that marries crispy charred crust with a succulent pink interior. All that for barely $30.

Smith & Wollensky

Nutrition information unavailable.

Bigger isn't always better, but it is at Smith & Wollensky. The restaurant chain is one of the best steakhouse chains in the country, heralded for its reputable sourcing efforts and upholding a level of sustainability and quality. It's the kind of place where more really is more. Case in point: the mammoth 44-ounce tomahawk bone-in ribeye—a meaty marvel that ranks among the best out there. That it's large enough to feed a family and carved table side for added pomp and circumstance is icing on the cake.

Morton's the Steakhouse

Nutrition : (Per 22 Ounces):

Calories : 1,360

Born in meat-happy Chicago, Morton's the Steakhouse is a regular fixture on many a "best of" list. From winning New York strip to fantastic filet mignon (and those fries!), Morton's does a lot of things incredibly well. The same certainly holds true for its stunner of a ribeye—a 22-ounce prime beef beaut that showcases the brand's knack for upholding quality and cooking skills in the kitchen. It can be hard to nail a cut as hefty and thick as this one, but Morton's strikes that balance between exterior char and juicy, fatty interior.

STK

Nutrition information unavailable.

Among the fastest-growing steakhouse chains in America, STK has a reputation as being decidedly more feminine, metropolitan, and nightlife-y. These may not seem like the most important metrics when seeking a first-class cut of meat, but STK is the place that can talk the talk and walk the walk. Is it sexier than your typical steakhouse? Perhaps. Is it also legit? Absolutely. The dry-aged bone-in ribeye, among other dry-aged or bone-in cuts, is a prime example (pun intended). Featuring some of the best quality meat in America cooked to sizzling perfection, this growing steakhouse chain deserves to be on your radar.

Ruth's Chris

Nutrition information unavailaable

America's favorite restaurant chain didn't earn that distinction lightly. Another chain with some of the best quality meat in a restaurant, Ruth's Chris is the rare brand that simultaneously spotlights top-notch quality, customer service, and healthy portions at a reasonable price. The tomahawk bone-in ribeye, weighing in at a whopping 40 ounces, exemplifies that ethos. Large enough to share among friends, the meaty portion is well-marbled and rich, maintaining a unique succulent texture thanks to that bone.

The Palm

Nutrition information unavailable.

Lamb and pork chops aren't the only proteins that The Palm has perfected. The quintessential dining destination for an old-school, American-style steakhouse experience, the restaurant sports a wide array of time-tested steaks and chops. One of the best orders is the 32-ounce tomahawk bone-in ribeye—an unctuous cut enriched with ample marbling and tender enough to practically cut with a fork. The Palm is an icon for a reason.