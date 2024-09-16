A Dietitian's #1 Soup Recipe for Weight Loss

On a cold winter day, few things are as comforting as a piping hot bowl of soup. Soup offers warmth, nourishment, and satisfaction all in one bowl. And guess what? Soup can also be a fantastic option when you're aiming to lose weight.

The secret is in the ingredients. Soup can be low in calories, high in nutrients, and incredibly filling. And you can even make a creamy and healthy soup, just like we did here. Our creamy roasted veggie soup recipe is loaded with eight different veggies, jam-packed with protein, and offers a generous serving size that keeps you full and supports weight loss.

The best part? No pot is required! Simply chop your veggies, roast them on a sheet pan until they're caramelized and sweet, and blend them up. In about 30 minutes, you'll have a comforting, nutrient-packed bowl of soup for weight loss ready to enjoy.

Creamy Roasted Veggie Soup

Makes 4 servings



Nutrition (Per 1 serving) : 3 ½ cups

Calories : 239

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 545 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 19 g



Ingredients

6 medium Roma tomatoes, sliced in half

5 medium carrots, tops and ends sliced off

1 large sweet onion, peeled and quartered

1 large red bell pepper, sliced in half, seeds discarded

1 large yellow bell pepper, sliced in half, seeds discarded

1 large zucchini, sliced

1 large summer squash, sliced

4 garlic cloves, peel on

2 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

2 1/2 cups non-fat cottage cheese

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with foil. Place vegetables on prepared sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Use your hands to evenly coat the vegetables in oil. Sprinkle with black pepper. Roast for 25-30 minutes, until vegetables have caramelized, flipping halfway through. Cool slightly and carefully peel garlic cloves. Working in batches if needed, transfer cooked vegetables to a blender. Add broth and cottage cheese. Blend on high until soup is completely smooth, about 1-2 minutes.

Why This Soup Recipe Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

This soup is a weight loss supporter, packed with eight different veggies, protein, fiber, and water—all working together to keep you full and nourished while you cut back on calories.

Contains Low-Calorie, Nutrient-Dense Veggies

Vegetables are low in calories but overflowing with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. You can never have too many veggies, and most of us could use more on our plates. By adding more veggies to your diet, especially when you are attempting to lose weight, you get full on fewer calories. Plus, all that fiber and water found in veggies will keep you satisfied. Take Roma tomatoes, for example, they are about 95% water. So, when you add them to this soup, you're not just adding flavor, but also a big boost of hydration. With 8 veggies found in this soup, each one adds a large helping of water and fiber.

Fiber for Lasting Fullness

Fiber is another nutrient that's essential for weight loss. Fiber-rich foods slow down digestion, keeping you full for longer and helping you eat less. With 5 grams of fiber per serving, this soup is an easy and delicious way to increase your fiber intake and support your weight loss goals.

Packed With Protein

This soup serves up 19 grams of protein per bowl, thanks to cottage cheese, which we promise you won't even be able to taste! Cottage cheese is a high-quality source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids without unhealthy sources of fat. Protein is crucial when cutting calories because it helps curb appetite and preserves lean muscle mass, which is important as muscle is metabolically active and burns more calories at rest.

Smooth Texture for Satiety

Research has shown that smooth soups, like this one, can actually keep you feeling full longer than chunky soups or solid meals. This is because they stay in your stomach longer, providing a sense of satisfaction. And with 3 ½ cups per serving, you're getting a generous sized bowl.

This soup isn't just delicious—it's a true weight loss supporter, thanks to its high water, fiber, and protein content.