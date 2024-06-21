The Best & Worst Menu Items at Salad & Go, According to a Nutritionist

When I'm looking for a quick restaurant lunch, I don't want another greasy burger and fries. Something lighter and healthier sounds a whole lot better for sustenance on a busy day. And if it can be affordable and taste good, too? Well, that's the ultimate package.

It's tough to find a fast-food that fits this magical unicorn description of fast, healthy, and cheap. There's one I'm happy to recommend as a nutritionist: Salad and Go. This fast-growing drive-thru-only chain offers fresh, healthy salads, wraps, soups, breakfast burritos, and signature house-made lemonades at less than $8 per item.

Started in Arizona, Salad and Go has put down roots in three more western states: Nevada, Texas, and Oklahoma. If you've got one near you, it's worth checking it out for a healthy breakfast, lunch, or dinner, especially compared to most burger joints. I'm here to share the best and worst orders on the chain's menu.

Read on, then check out The #1 Healthiest Order at 7 Popular Salad Chains.

Salads & Wraps

Best: Thai Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 180

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 24g

You'd be hard-pressed to find another fast-food meal that boasts this many veggies. Salad and Go's Thai salad starts with a bed of romaine lettuce, which gets topped with carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, and your choice of protein (tofu, chicken, or steak). It's a solid choice for veggie-ing up your day.

The #1 Unhealthiest Order at 8 Salad Chains, According to a Dietitian

Best: Jalapeño Ranch Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 410

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 970mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 31g

A south-of-the-border salad with an extra kick, the Jalapeño Ranch salad is another veggie-packed option. Corn, tomatoes, and pickled onions give this one color and crunch. Ask for it without bacon to cut back on calories and sodium.

Best: BBQ Ranch Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 400

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 930mg

Carbs : 32g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 32g

Who's a fan of the unique sweet-and-savory combo of ranch dressing and barbecue sauce? (Raises hand.) Even with sweet barbecue sauce, this classic salad nets just 4 grams of sugar, while adding black beans makes it one of Salad and Go's highest-protein salads.

10 Fast-Growing Salad Chains You're About to See Everywhere

Best: Greek Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 280

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 1,270mg

Carbs : 15g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 27g

Anywhere you go, Mediterranean-themed entrees are often among the healthiest due to fresh veggies, antioxidant-rich oils, and lean proteins. That's the case with the Greek salad (or wrap) at Salad and Go. Even with a portion of chicken, it provides only 280 calories. Just watch out for the sodium on this one—it's high at 1,270 milligrams.

Best: Caesar Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 290

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 860mg

Carbs : 53g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 32g

A Caesar salad that garners a spot among the healthiest choices? Yep, you read that right. Though it doesn't load you up on veggies like some of Salad & Go's choices, the Caesar is surprisingly low-calorie and even the lowest-fat of all the chain's salads. Who knew?

11 Popular Fast-Food Salads—Ranked by Sugar Content

Roasted Autumn Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 460

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 990mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 31g)

Protein : 30g

This salad is my personal favorite on Salad and Go's menu. I'm only too happy to point out that it's brimming with tender sweet potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts, which provide antioxidants and micronutrients like potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C. Between these veggies, pecan pieces, dried cranberries, and a bed of romaine, you'll also get a sizable 8 grams of fiber from this salad. Consider going easy on the dressing to keep sugar to a minimum.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: Cobb Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 510

Fat : 33g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 1,110mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 37g

When you add blue cheese crumbles, bacon, eggs, and avocado, you're bound to rack up some extra calories and saturated fats. Salad and Go's Cobb has the most calories, fats, and saturated fats of any salad on the menu. Then again, it's low in carbs. If you're on a keto or other low-carb diet, this one might be your best bet.

9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Chopped Salads

Worst: Buffalo Chicken Salad

Nutrition :

Calories : 410

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 2,100mg

Carbs : 64g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 37g

Like most foods with "Buffalo" in the title, this salad has sodium up the wazoo. Its 2,100 milligrams provide 91% of the recommended daily target of 2,300 milligrams. So even though it's not terribly high in calories, fat, or saturated fat, I can't recommend it as a healthy choice, especially for anyone with high blood pressure (which is 48% of us, according to the CDC).

Breakfast Burritos

Best: Mediterranean Burrito

Nutrition :

Calories : 480

Fat : 23g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 870mg

Carbs : 49g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 19g

Remember what I said about anything Mediterranean usually making a good choice? This holds true for Salad and Go's breakfast burrito, too. Spinach and avocado mean you'll get a serving of veggies at breakfast. Plus, this Med-themed option is the only breakfast burrito without processed meat.

The 9 Healthiest Fast-Food Breakfast Burritos

Best: Southwest Burrito

Nutrition :

Calories : 480

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 880mg

Carbs : 46g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 24g

When you order the Southwest breakfast burrito, poblano peppers will wake your taste buds up, stat. Besides being nice and spicy, these peppers are rich in antioxidants and capsaicin, a plant compound associated with reduced inflammation. It's also got eggs, turkey sausage, and pepper jack cheese.

Remember to order this lower-calorie burrito with a side of salsa verde or regular salsa. For 15 calories or fewer, you'll add nutritional value.

Worst: Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

Nutrition :

Calories : 560

Fat : 27g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 960mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 31g

This burrito starts your day on a high note, protein-wise, with 31 grams. But overall, it's not the best choice due to high saturated fat, sodium, and total calories. Try adding a la carte veggies like spinach, avocado, or tomatoes to boost its nutrition.

8 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Breakfast Burritos

Worst: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

Nutrition :

Calories : 580

Fat : 29g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 1,430mg

Carbs : 46g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 32g

What you see is what you get with the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese breakfast burrito. In other words, this hefty breakfast is merely bacon, scrambled eggs, and pepper jack cheese rolled up in a tortilla. Since it doesn't come with any healthful ingredients like fruits, veggies, or whole grains, it's not a great way to start your morning.

Worst: Fiesta Burrito

Nutrition :

Calories : 650

Fat : 31g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 1,320mg

Carbs : 67g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 27g

I'll grant that the addition of potatoes and salsa to the Fiesta burrito gives it some nutritional brownie points. Otherwise, there's not a lot to like in this Mexican-style choice. It's the most calorie-dense and fat-heavy of all Salad and Go's burritos. If you order this one for breakfast, consider saving half for lunch.

25 Unhealthiest Breakfast Foods on the Planet

Worst: Traditional Burrito

Nutrition :

Calories : 560

Fat : 25g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 1,790mg

Carbs : 57g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 26g

As you might expect with a name like Traditional, this burrito contains a mix of bacon, eggs, potatoes, and cheese. Tasty? Sure. But also sky-high in sodium with zero fiber? Yeah, that, too.

Drinks

Best: Mango Green Tea

Nutrition (Per 24 ounces) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

It's hard to go wrong with green tea. Known for its moderate caffeine content and ample antioxidants, it's a zero-calorie pick-me-up with tons of potential health benefits, from lowering cardiovascular disease risk to mitigating arthritis symptoms. Salad and Go's unsweetened version is naturally infused with hints of fruity mango, so you don't even need to add sugar.

Here's How Much Green Tea You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

Best: Cold Brew Coffee

Nutrition (Per 24 ounces) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 25mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

On a warm day, doesn't a chilly coffee drink just hit the spot? Fortunately, Salad and Go's cold brew is free of added sweeteners (and other extras), so you can have your caffeine for zero calories, carbs, and grams of sugar.

Worst: Traditional Lemonade

Nutrition (Per 24 ounces) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 68g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 64g)

Protein : 1g

With their vitamin C and potassium content, citrus fruits like lemons can absolutely be part of a healthy diet. But when you add as much sugar as it takes to make lemonade, the health factor of citrus juice begins to slip—a lot. Skip Salad and Go's Traditional Lemonade and its 64 grams of sugar.

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemonade, Says Science

Worst: Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Nutrition (Per 24 ounces) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 62g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 58g)

Protein : 1g

Another beverage that's more of a dessert than a drink is the Frozen Strawberry Lemonade. Loaded with sugar (and little else), this one is likely to spike your blood sugar and add almost as many calories as some of Salad and Go's entrees. If you'd like a sweet drink to wash down your salad, try the cucumber mint Arnold Palmer. It's got 90 calories compared to this one's 230.