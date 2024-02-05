12 Best Sam's Club Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The days may be getting longer, but it's still winter. It's time to serve some classic, comforting fare to bring you and your family through the colder, gray months. Sam's Club offers a variety of grocery items and dishes that fit the bill.

Whether you're craving soup, a main dish serving a crowd, or a decadent dessert to make life a little sweeter, Sam's has got you covered. Comfort food dishes are usually warming, filling, and, in many cases, cheesy. Sam's Club has world cuisine-inspired dishes that will heat up your weeknight meals. The best part is that you don't need to do much more than turn on the oven to enjoy most of these items.

Check out this list of the top comfort foods to stock up on now from Sam's Club. Be sure to toss a few extra in your cart and keep them on hand for a snow day or any old day you want to eat something great.

Member's Mark Italian Sausage Ravioli

Per Serving (1 cup) : 280 cal, 11 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 550 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

The Instagram account @samsclubmembers recently touted this new addition to the store. Made with a premium sausage blend, these raviolis (priced at $10.98 for 33 ounces) go great with any sauce or a simple olive oil drizzle. Plus, they cook up in four minutes (add a minute to cooking time if frozen). "This was a hit in our house! My mom and I loved it, we both went back for seconds and she NEVER does that. We paired with some ground beef and a cacio e Pepe sauce from TJ," commented one person. "We bought it last week. It was so good!!" wrote another person.

Member's Mark Spinach and Feta Cheese Chicken Meatballs

Per Serving (3 meatballs) : 150 cal, 9 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 740 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 14 g protein

The Instagram account @samsclubmembers called out these chicken meatballs last month as an exciting find, and fans of the store were all about these heat-and-serve meatballs that feature a "tantalizing blend of spinach and feta for a Mediterranean flavor journey."

You get approximately 33 in a box for the great price of $9.98. "The meat balls were bomb !!!! Stocking up & freezing them adding to dishes can't wait to try with pasta I grilled them before hand on the stove they were so good," wrote one commenter. "The chicken meatballs are really good. I liked them better in the air fryer than the microwave. Served them with quick coconut rice," wrote another.

Member's Mark Half-Sheet Double-Layer Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

One of the best parts of being an adult is realizing you don't have to wait for a special occasion to buy a cake, and this one features not one, but two sheets of chocolate chip cookie with buttercream in between the layers. "Just add a scoop of ice cream and you are set," @samsclubmembers posted on Instagram along with video of a variety of different themed cookie cakes. "They have a bunch of themes to pick from too! From Bluey to Cocomelon, superheroes to princesses and from graduations to holidays…They have it all and for the BEST PRICE IN TOWN!" Priced at $18.98, it's a great buy for a party—serves 48!—or just because you feel like having it at home.

Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 330 cal, 14 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (2 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 6 g protein

When it's cold and gray outside, it's a sweet breakfast all the way, especially when you can easily pop these yummy French toast sticks in the oven, heat, and eat. "Have you guys tried the Members Mark French Toast sticks? SO GOOD!!" posted @samsclubmembers on Instagram. "My kids love these things. They're sold out constantly at my store," commented one fan. Priced at $8.48 for a box of 50 sticks, this is one breakfast you'll want to serve on repeat. And while the box says they are "so good no syrup needed," we loved the advice of this savvy Sam's Club shopper: "These are so good put some sliced bananas and a little bit of syrup on top." Yum.

Jimmy Dean Delights Ciabatta Sandwich

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 260 cal, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 850 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

Getting up for work or school is a breeze when you have these savory breakfast sandwiches on hand. On Instagram, @samsclubmembers sang their praises, and we can see why—with egg whites, turkey sausage, and cheese piled on a whole grain ciabatta bread, the sandwiches are a quick and convenient way to get hot breakfast in everyone's bellies. "These are quite tasty actually," commented one fan. "Now I was quite taken how delicious and powerful this sandwich tastes although the meat is turkey with egg whites," wrote another commenter on the Sam's Club website. "I wanted a little more seasoning for the turkey, but halfway through finishing the sandwich, I learned to appreciate the simplicity of these flavors paired together. More so, I was satisfied with eating just one. These will be a regular for my freezer."

Member's Mark Lobster Mac and Cheese

Per Serving (1 cup) : 150 cal, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 470 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Cheesy, gooey macaroni and cheese is the definition of comfort food, and the addition of lobster takes this classic dish to the next level. The account @samsclubmembers showed a close-up of the dish, which is sold by the pound and features cavatappi pasta with cheddar, smoked gouda, asiago, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, plus chunks of lobster. Commenters went wild posting their thoughts. "Shut the actual front door?! I'm going tomorrow!!!" wrote one person. "Had my husband buy it yesterday because my son loves lobster. It was fantastic," wrote another person. This dish is made fresh daily at your local Sam's Club.

Member's Mark Pork Carnitas

Per Serving (3 oz.) : 240 cal, 18 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 450 mg sodium, <1 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 18 g protein

Two pounds of tender, juicy pork to use in all your favorite dishes? Yes, please! This ready-to-serve meat can be used in tacos, burritos, or wraps and features seasonings inspired by the Mexican state of Michoacán, the birthplace of carnitas. "Great on so much! The seasoning isn't too strong, so you can put this with a lot of different things. We put it on tacos, Mexican dip, buns, or just eat it with a veggie. So tender, and tasty. You have to pick out a small amount of fat, but it's really good meat overall," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Tried this with not much expectations but, super surprised it was quick easy and tasty great," wrote another person.

Member's Mark Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Per Serving (1 cup.) : 240 cal, 15 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 900 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 10 g protein

Packed with chopped broccoli, matchstick carrots, and sautéed onions, this creamy soup will warm you from the inside out. Featuring a delicious sauce with a hint of Dijon mustard, it comes ready to heat and eat. And at $8.68 for a two-pack, it's a good buy, too. "Very much like panera's brocolli & cheese soup! great buy for the cold months!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "This soup is absolutely delicious," wrote another person.

Member's Mark Gourmet Twice-Baked Potatoes

Per Serving (1/2 stuffed potato) : 250 cal, 14 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 490 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 10 g protein

These twice-baked potatoes are topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and parsley flakes and can be a comforting meal or side dish. (Don't forget to add the included sour cream). This dish is priced per pound; you get four whole potatoes to feed your family. "Super creamy and great flavor with real bacon bits," wrote one fan on the Sam's Club website. "Fresh, good and easy to cook! Will buy again," wrote another person. Try topping these potatoes with veggies, salsa, or chili for an even more comforting meal.

Member's Mark Cheese Manicotti

Per Serving (1 piece) : 280 cal, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 85 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein

When it comes to Italian food, it doesn't get more classic and comforting than manicotti, and Sam's Club's version is filled with a special blend of spices and cheeses and topped with a chunky marinara and mozzarella. Pop it in the oven, bake for 30 minutes, and you have a stuffed pasta dinner that will satisfy everyone at the table. Priced per pound, you get about six servings per container. "Add a little extra sauce to these and you have restaurant quality manicotti, actually better than restaurant as a lot of the local Italian places don't make manicotti anymore," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Easy and consistently good dinner option for a quick, inexpensive, weekday meal – paired with a salad and breadsticks it's perfect. Sometimes we add meatballs around the edgers for added protein. 2 of us get 2 dinners and still have some to take for a work lunch," wrote another person.

Member's Mark Chicken Enchiladas

Per Serving (1/2 enchilada) : 470 cal, 25 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 1570 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 37 g protein

A family of four will be psyched to dig into these hand-rolled enchiladas made fresh at your local Sam's Club. Featuring rotisserie chicken and cotija, Colby, and Monterey Jack cheeses, the whole thing is cooked in a mild red sauce so it won't be too spicy for the kids. Just bake 'em in the oven and add guac if you're feeling extra. "So delicious and such a great dinner option for a lazy night!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "I loved the enchiladas! Mild, but flavorful!" wrote another person.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Chicken Alfredo

Per Serving (1 cup) : 220 cal, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 860 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 16 g protein

Fusilli pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce and chicken strips combine to make one delicious Italian dish that sticks to your ribs. Priced per pound, this chicken Alfredo serves four people and comes topped with shredded Parmesan cheese for an easy, cheesy weeknight meal. "Super creamy and delicious perfect ratio of noodles to chicken to sauce, will definitely be buying again!" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "If you're in need of a quick delicious meal to feed your family look no further. My daughter who deems herself a connoisseur of Chicken Alfredo gave her stamp of approval," wrote another person.