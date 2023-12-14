Buying in bulk may not always best suit your weight loss goals, but when purchasing the right items, having plenty of servings on hand could actually enhance your progress and keep you away from drive-thrus and restaurants. The frozen foods section of Sam's Club is loaded with tasty treats, sides, appetizers, and entrée components, and navigating this section can feel a tad tricky. The appeal of sweet treats and fried snacks can be challenging to resist, but rest assured that there are plenty of healthier items to choose from that can still satisfy your cravings. We've rounded up 10 of the very best Sam's Club frozen foods for weight loss to look for on your next shopping trip.

Frozen foods can make mealtime more convenient and also contribute to snacks and desserts. When making healthy frozen food choices, look over the nutrition facts. Items with protein and fiber are going to be more filling than items missing these crucial nutrients, and foods with more than a few grams of added sugar should be skipped altogether. Sugar is a source of empty calories that can slow your weight loss goals and can be found in both sweet and savory foods.

While you prepare for your next Sam's Club haul, bring this list to help guide your frozen food selections. In addition to these items, make sure your cart is loaded with fresh produce and lean sources of protein to further enhance your weight loss goals. Here are the 10 best Sam's Club frozen foods for weight loss. Read on to learn more, and when you're done updating your shopping list, be sure to check out 10 Best Frozen Foods To Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss.

Member's Mark Garlic Herb Seasoned Chicken Breast

Chicken is a source of protein that provides little fat. This allows it to be relatively low in calories compared to other animal meat. This fully cooked Member's Mark Garlic Herb Seasoned Chicken Breast comes seasoned with garlic herb flavoring and can quickly be heated in the oven, microwave, or air fryer for an easy meal. For 130 calories, you'll get 24 grams of filling protein. Pair your chicken with a whole grain food and veggies for a well-balanced weight-loss meal.

RELATED: 10 Essential Grocery Store Buys for Weight Loss

Member's Mark Broccoli Normandy

Speaking of vegetables, this Member's Mark Broccoli Normandy mix makes it incredibly easy to load up on veggies at dinner. A combination of broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots make up this mixture that packs 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein in just 30 calories per serving. This means you can have up to three servings of veggies for fewer than 100 calories! Pairing these veggies with a protein makes for a satiating meal loaded with fiber and protein. Simply heat the mix in the microwave or on the stovetop, and toss it with your favorite seasonings.

Member's Mark Organic Acai Smoothie Bowls

Smoothies are a great way to pack produce into any meal or snack, but having all of the necessary ingredients on hand can be daunting. These ready-to-eat Member's Mark Organic Acai Smoothie Bowls are made with blueberries, strawberries, and bananas, and come with grain-free granola for a crunchy topping. Including the granola, they contain an impressive 11 grams of fiber! They only provide 5 grams of protein, so mix in your favorite protein powder or a few dollops of plain non-fat Greek yogurt for a protein boost.

RELATED: 9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long

Eggland's Best Three Cheese Cage Free Omelet

If you are looking for an easy source of protein at your breakfast, look no further, This Eggland's Best Three Cheese Cage Free Omelet provides a whopping 15 grams of protein for 220 calories. Enjoy with a side of fresh fruit to bring fiber into your meal, or enjoy your omelet served in corn tortillas with avocado and tomato slices for a savory breakfast. All they need is a quick spin in the microwave before you enjoy them however you'd like!

Jimmy Dean Fully Cooked Turkey Sausage

Another quick breakfast protein option, this Jimmy Dean Fully Cooked Turkey Sausage comes fully cooked and only needs to be heated before enjoying. Serve it between a whole grain English muffin for an on-the-go breakfast sandwich, or use it as a side dish to your eggs and fruit at home. Per serving (two patties), you'll get 13 grams of protein for only 130 calories. This versatile food could even be crumbled over a homemade pizza for a lower-fat alternative to traditional sausage.

RELATED: 10 Best Breakfast Foods for Losing Weight & Gaining Muscle

Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend

Whether you intend to use this Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend as your smoothie base or incorporate it into a bowl of warm oats, this mix can add fiber and valuable nutrients to your day. A ¾-cup serving of this fruit blend provides a whopping 7 grams of fiber with no added sugar. Use the bag suggestion for a smoothie recipe, defrost, and enjoy at room temperature, or add the frozen fruit directly to warm oats for a nutritious breakfast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Healthy Choice Fudge Bars

Desserts can be enjoyed when you're trying to lose weight, but some options are more helpful than others. These Healthy Choice Fudge Bars are only 90 calories per serving and contain zero grams of added sugar. Even better, they contain 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, nutrients that tend to be scarce in desserts. This is a great way to satisfy a sweet tooth while still keeping your health goals in mind.

RELATED: 8 Best Trader Joe's Snacks for Weight Loss That Are 100 Calories or Less

Don Miguel Chicken and Two-Cheese Mini Tacos

Traditional tacos may not be the best selection for a weight-loss diet, but these Don Miguel Chicken and Two-Cheese Mini Tacos make portion control much easier. A serving of four tacos contains only 150 calories, which means you can have eight tacos for just 300 calories! This same serving will also provide 18 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, creating a well-balanced meal. Pair your tacos with steamed veggies on the side to boost your fiber intake, and dip the tacos into mashed avocado for healthy fats since they only provide a couple of grams.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips

Protein is essential at meals, and it can also be the meal component that requires the most prep time. These Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips can be heated in the air fryer for easy incorporation and provide an impressive 17 grams of protein per serving. The two-piece serving is only 170 calories, leaving you room to enjoy additional chicken with healthy sides for a full meal. Avoid dips to limit empty calories at your meal, and instead, use mustard if you are looking for a flavor boost.

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patties

Another excellent protein source for your meal, these Beyond Meat Plant-Based Burger Patties pack 20 grams per patty. While you won't find fiber in a traditional meat patty, this veggie option provides 2 grams of the important nutrient. Enjoy a patty over a bed of lettuce for a low-carb meal, serve it with a whole grain bun for a traditional take on a burger, or wrap it in lettuce leaves and top with avocado for a higher fiber option.