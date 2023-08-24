6 Best Sam’s Club Food Court Items of All Time

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walking down the expansive aisles of a warehouse club like Sam's Club can cause you to work up an appetite. Luckily, you don't have to go far to satisfy your hunger.

The Walmart-owned retail chain has an in-store food court, also known as the "café," which offers entrées, snacks, and drinks for shoppers in need of a pick-me-up. Unlike Costco's food court, Sam's Club members can place their orders ahead of time by using the Scan & Go feature on the retailer's mobile app. Another unique element of Sam's Club's food court is that you don't even need a membership to gain access.

As with anything else, everyone has their own preferences when it comes to the food court at Sam's Club. But there are some menu items that make their way into online conversation more often than others. Here are some of the most popular Sam's Club food court items, based on customer commentary.

1 Pizza

Shoppers have mourned the loss of Costco's Combo Pizza ever since it got cut from the food court menu a couple of years ago. However, customers can still get their meat and veggie pizza fix at Sam's Club. In addition to offering cheese and pepperoni pizza like Costco, Sam's Club sells a four-meat option topped with ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni. There's also the Deluxe—similar to Costco's former Combo Pizza—which has onions, mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, and Italian sausage.

A whole 16-inch pie costs $8.98—one dollar less than Costco's pies. You can also order by the slice for $1.98 each, or go for the Pizza Combo, which includes one slice and a soft drink for $2.50.

After one Reddit user asserted the superiority of Sam's Club's pizza, a few others shared similar opinions. "I agree. Sam's still has the supreme pizza which is my fav and their pizzas are less greasy than the ones at my Costco," one Redditor wrote.

2 Soft Pretzels

Whether you prefer your pretzels salty or sweet, Sam's Club has an option for you. The café has two different types of pretzels—one with salt and another with cinnamon sugar, which sell for $1 apiece. If you'd like to stock up on these, Sam's Club also carries frozen versions of its pretzels in 60-count boxes, which come with both salt and cinnamon sugar packs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One TikToker, who tried the salted pretzel for the first time said, "That is so good, and the dough is sweet. It's salty. This is like the perfect combination. I am so impressed." Other TikTok users praised the food court item in the comments section, with many recommending the club's Pizza Pretzel.

3 Pizza Pretzel

Enter the Pizza Pretzel. A Sam's Club rep previously told Eat This, Not That! that this food court item mashup began as a secret menu option in 2016 and was added to the menu in November 2020. As the name implies, the Pizza Pretzel consists of a pretzel topped with pizza toppings—aka mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Unlike an actual pizza, this food court option isn't topped with sauce and instead comes with a small cup of marinara for dipping. The item goes for $1.98.

"It is really weird but really good," one YouTuber said. "It is 10 out of 10 delicious. I'm definitely coming back to get one of these," one TikToker shared after trying the food court item.

4 Brownie Sundae

Moving into sweets, one popular dessert option at the Sam's Club food court is the Brownie Sundae. Priced at $1.58, this frozen treat features vanilla frozen yogurt, caramel sauce, and brownies. One fan of the sundae recently shared a glowing review of the item, describing its size as "generous" and calling the ingredient combination "perfection."

"The brownies are so gooey, chocolatey and sweet. The caramel & frozen yogurt are a perfect mixture," the reviewer wrote. "[…] You will not be sorry."

5 4-Berry Sundae

Another ice cream option you can snag at Sam's Club is the Berry Sundae, which is also available for $1.58. Like the Brownie Sundae, this menu item starts with a base of vanilla frozen yogurt and is swirled with a berry sauce made of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

A writer for the blog Cheapism called the Berry Sundae a "sleeper hit," adding, "You could put those summery, syrupy berries on a shoe and it'd taste great."

Meanwhile, one TikToker recommended adding a brownie to further elevate this sundae. "If you like cake with berry filling, filled chocolates, any kind of chocolate dessert fruit combo, then this is the Sam's Club Café hack for you," the user said.

6 Hot Dog & Soda Combo

Last November, Sam's Club reduced the price of its hot dog and soda combo from $1.50 to $1.38, heating up the competition with Costco's $1.50 offering. The debate over which hot dog is better is a highly contested one, as each warehouse club has its loyal fans.

One Reddit user said Sam's Club wins in a "taste comparison," while another wrote, "Both taste the same. Sam's wins because it's cheaper and they have a better pop selection." A food columnist for the Los Angeles Times expressed a similar opinion.

Customers can dress up their Sam's Club hot dog with their choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, and sauerkraut.