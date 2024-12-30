31 Weeknight Dinner Ideas to Kickstart a Healthy 2025
Setting New Year's resolutions is the easy part—following through is where the challenge begins. If eating healthier is one of your goals for 2025, a great way to stay on track is by planning ahead with simple, healthy dinner ideas. Establishing this habit can make all the difference in sticking to your healthy eating routine.
This recipe roundup features 31 weeknight dinner ideas, from hearty chili and lasagna to fresh salads, flavorful noodles, and satisfying sandwiches. With a new recipe to try each day, you'll have the perfect plan to kick off 2025 on a healthy and delicious note.
For even more recipe inspiration tailored to your New Year's health goals, be sure to also check out 20 Healthy Weight Loss Breakfast Recipes for Busy Mornings.
Low-Fat Hearty Turkey Chili
There aren't many foods in this world cozier than a hearty bowl of chili. This recipe uses ground turkey instead of beef for a dose of protein with much less saturated fat, as well as a mixture of beans like white and pinto for a big fiber boost.
Get the recipe for Turkey Chili.
Chicken Mole Enchiladas
Mole is a deep, earthy, slightly chocolatey dish native to Mexico. Enjoy this authentic experience with a super easy recipe to throw together on any night of the week. You can make mole sauce from scratch, but if you're in a pinch for time, a bottled sauce from the store will work just fine.
Get the recipe for Mole Enchiladas.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple Salsa
Pork tenderloin is a juicy, delicious way to get a protein boost at dinner, and this particular recipe utilizes a tangy pineapple salsa to bring out even more of the flavors. If it's too cold outside to use the grill, you can bake your pork tenderloin instead!
Get the recipe for Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple Salsa.
Lower-Calorie Bolognese
A cozy pasta dish is satisfying all year round, but there's something particularly comforting about pasta in the wintertime. For a rich, decadent pasta dish that is still healthy and on the lighter end when it comes to calories and calories from fat, try this simple Pasta Bolognese.
Get the recipe for Pasta Bolognese.
Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers
In the mood for crispy chicken tenders? Most of your options are deep-fried in a ton of oil, but these oven-baked tenders not only require zero oil, but they're gluten-free as well. You can throw these in the oven, or if you want an even crispier exterior, go ahead and cook them in your air fryer instead!
Get the recipe for Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers.
Healthy Chicken and Dumplings
For a cold January night in, you can't go wrong with chicken and dumplings. You'll get a nice serving of vegetables from the carrots, onions, and peas, and you can easily bolster your protein count for the end of the day with the chicken thighs. This recipe also calls for low-sodium chicken stock, which can help those looking to keep their sodium intake at bay.
Get the recipe for Chicken and Dumplings.
Hearty Asian Beef Noodle Soup
This recipe is perfect for those who are getting a bit tired of regular chicken noodle soup. If you still want the health benefits of a noodle soup made with broth, meat, and vegetables, this recipe can give you just that, along with way more flavor from the garlic, anise, ginger, and soy sauce.
Get the recipe for Asian Beef Noodle Soup.
Grilled Mahi Mahi with Salsa Verde
Mahi Mahi is an affordable, mild-tasting fish that is easy to cook in several ways. This recipe calls for an easy-to-make salsa verde, which is made with parsley, mint, lemon, capers, anchovies, garlic, and olive oil.
Get the recipe for Grilled Mahi Mahi with Salsa Verde.
Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger With Wasabi Mayo Recipe
Looking for something different than your go-to hamburger? This tuna burger recipe is easy to cook and full of flavor, and you'll still get the protein benefits of a regular burger, along with a meal that is healthier and contains much less saturated fat.
Get the recipe for Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger.
Protein-Packed Turkey BLT Salad
This salad is a spin on the classic BLT sandwich. With turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, and low-fat ranch, you can put together a tasty and healthy dinner salad in a matter of minutes, which is perfect for your busiest nights in January.
Get the recipe for Turkey BLT Salad.
Chicken Burger With Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli
Kick off January dinners with simple chicken burgers. You can always swap the ground chicken for ground turkey. Feel free to add more veggies to this dish with a side salad or a side of steamed broccoli or carrots.
Get our recipe for Chicken Burgers with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
Sweet & Spicy Beef Stir Fry
Stir fry dishes are always a go-to for quick and easy dinners. Serve over brown rice, and for more veggies add a side salad with a vinaigrette dressing.
Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry.
Sweet & Spicy Glazed Salmon With Roasted Veggies
This sheet pan salmon dish is no fuss and not many dishes. Add whole grains on the side, like quinoa, farro, or brown rice.
Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies.
Simple Chicken Scaloppine
This better-for-you, Italian-inspired dinner has a fraction of the calories and saturated fat compared to your local Italian restaurant. Serve over whole grain pasta and with steamed cauliflower and broccoli on the side.
Get our recipe for Simple Chicken Scaloppine.
Sesame Noodles With Chicken
This Asian-inspired dinner uses fettuccine noodles, peppers, and shredded chicken, which you can make yourself or use a store-bought rotisserie chicken. Add more veggies by serving with a side salad or crudité with dip as an appetizer.
Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Sesame Noodles with Chicken.
Turkey Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes is a family favorite and uses many ingredients you probably already have in your pantry and spice cabinet. Serve with baked sweet or russet potato fries or a healthier slaw.
Get our recipe for Turkey Sloppy Joes.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp is a very low-calorie protein that can be cooked in a flash. To get more fiber, swap traditional spaghetti for whole wheat or legume-type spaghetti. Serve with a side salad with vinaigrette dressing, steamed green beans, or both!
Get our recipe for Low-Calorie Shrimp Fra Diavolo.
Greek Chicken & Rice Bowls
These Mediterranean-inspired bowls use rotisserie chicken, which helps cut back on your total cooking time. Paired with brown rice and a super simple chopped salad, and you've got a well-balanced delicious meal on the table in no time.
Get the recipe from Toby Amidor Nutrition.
Lemon Salmon Orzo Skillet
One-pot meals are a lifesaver when it comes to a busy work week. This dinner balances salmon with orzo, asparagus, and tomatoes. Add more veggies by cutting up veggies for the table or make a simple side salad.
Get the recipe from The Creative Bite.
Turkey Meatloaf With Spicy Tomato Glaze
Meatloaf is a crowd-pleasing favorite, plus you can bring leftovers for lunch the next day. Serve with roasted potato wedges or a baked sweet potato on the side and roasted veggies.
Get our recipe for Turkey Meatloaf with Spicy Tomato Glaze.
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Fish Tacos
Celebrate Taco Tuesday (or any other day of the week) with these tuna and avocado tacos. Serve with rice and beans on the side.
Get our recipe for Spicy Tuna and Avocado Fish Tacos.
Sheet Pan Lemon Chicken With Potatoes & Carrots
These chicken thighs are paired with potatoes, carrots, and parsnips. You can also add a parsnip or two if you like. Add fruit salad or a piece of fruit like clementine or sliced pineapple for dessert for a complete meal.
Get the recipe from Toby Amidor Nutrition.
Easy Beef Chili
This chili recipe is made with lean ground beef and three (yes, three!) types of beans, each serving packed with 9 grams of fiber. Serve with a slaw and serve with Greek yogurt or reduced-fat sour cream as an optional topper.
Get the recipe from Toby Amidor Nutrition.
Thai Chicken Curry
Instead of Thai takeout, cook up this curry recipe where you control the ingredients. Per serving, it provides 340 calories, 13 grams of fat—6 grams of which are saturated—and 400 milligrams of sodium. Serve with flatbread on the side to mop up that delicious curry!
Get our recipe for Thai Chicken Curry.
Shrimp & Feta Orzo Bake
This vegetarian dish is another one-dish meal that can help minimize dishes and your all-out effort especially when you're exhausted. Complete the meal with steamed or roasted veggies on the side. We recommend Brussels sprouts or string beans.
Get the recipe from The Creative Bite.
Five Ingredient Barbecue Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner
On some busy nights, five ingredients are all you want to handle. This simple dinner uses bottled barbecue sauce, so compare labels to make sure you get the one with a lower amount of added sugar. If you're cooking for more than two people, double or even triple this well-balanced sheet pan meal.
Get our recipe for 5 Ingredient Barbecue Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner.
Deconstructed Skillet Lasagna
This skillet lasagna uses less lasagna noodles to help cut back on total carbs. If you want more veggies, you can add one cup of shredded carrots, shredded zucchini, or chopped cauliflower to the recipe.
Get the recipe from Toby Amidor Nutrition.
Thai Basil Tofu
Tofu is a plant-based protein that is made from soybeans and is quick to cook. Serve this over brown rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Get the recipe from Healthy Maven.
Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken & Vegetables
This lighter Alfredo sauce uses smaller portions of butter, 2% milk, and Parmesan cheese. By adding cooked chicken breast or rotisserie chicken and veggies, it makes for a healthy, delicious balanced meal.
Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables.
Spanish-style Chicken in Tomato Sauce
This dinner idea is another simple one-pot meal that will become your go-to this year. Serve over whole wheat couscous, brown rice, or quinoa for a complete meal.
Get the recipe from Toby Amidor Nutrition.
Glazed Hoisin Meatball Bowls
This drool-worthy dinner idea contains roasted carrots, simple white rice flavored with garlic, ginger, and butter, and meatballs made with lean beef and a lot of flavor from hoisin and soy sauce. Serve fruit like fresh berries or orange segments for dessert.
Get the recipe from The Creative Bite.