Sam's Club Is Adding a Chocolaty New Food Court Dessert—and Costco Better Watch Out

After a long shopping trip at Sam's Club, swinging by the café is a surefire way to score a much-needed pick-me-up. Now, members have even more options to order—and the latest one will delight chocolate cake fans.

In February, the warehouse club invited shoppers to vote on a new food court dessert for "Member's Mark Month," a celebration of the retailer's birthday in April. The Tuxedo Sundae came out on top, beating out the Apple Turnover Sundae and Chantilly Bar Cake and Fruit Sundae, as recently announced by Sam's Club on Instagram.

The limited-time dessert will be available next month and is made with vanilla ice cream, caramel syrup, and chunks of Sam's Club's own Tuxedo Bar Cake, a chocolaty layered dessert from the store's bakery department.

The new sundae is one of several enticing changes to the Sam's Club food court menu in recent years. The Walmart-owned retailer made headlines in November 2022 when it lowered the cost of its hot dog and soda combo from $1.50 to $1.38—12 cents cheaper than its warehouse-club rival Costco. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dessert is another area where Sam's Club tries to outshine Costco in the food-court arena. While Costco sundaes are a simple blend of soft serve and sauce, Sam's Club sundaes often incorporate elements from the store's bakery. Recent examples include last fall's limited-time Mint Chocolate Brownie Sundae, and the Birthday Cake Sundae launched in celebration of the company's 40th birthday last April.

The new Tuxedo Sundae continues that trend, adding in a rich baked dessert that features layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, cream cheese filling, chocolate ganache, and chocolate whipped icing.

Sam's Club isn't the only warehouse club to recently roll out a new food court dessert. Costco also has some new additions.

Over the last couple of weeks, shoppers have spotted chocolate ice cream on the food court's menu. This new flavor joins the vanilla ice cream, replacing the strawberry flavor that debuted last summer. Customers can grab a cup (550-570 calories) for $1.99 or add a chocolate or strawberry topping to bring the total to $2.49, as reported by Instagram user @costcofans.

In addition to chocolate ice cream, Costco recently introduced a new chocolate chunk cookie (750 calories), replacing the food court's churro. Served warm, this new cookie features both bittersweet and semisweet chocolate and costs $2.49.