27 Best New Items at Sam's Club, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There's always something new at Sam's Club. The warehouse chain regularly adds new refrigerator and pantry essentials for its members to try, especially under the store's flagship brand, Member's Mark.

As easy as it can be to stick with grocery list staples and pick up the same items on every Sam's Club trip, you won't want to miss these incredible new arrivals vetted by Sam's Club members online. We dug through the warehouse's website and social media to uncover plenty of fantastic new items.

Whether you're shopping for frozen foods, healthy snacks, or easy meal solutions at your local Sam's Club, there are new items to add to your shopping cart. Several are already so popular that they frequently sell out. Keep your eyes peeled for these gems as you walk up and down the aisles.

Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 300 calories, 17 g fat (3 g saturated fat) 370 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 17 g protein

Sam's Club members have flocked to local warehouses to buy Member's Mark Breaded Salmon Bites for a healthy protein that's quick and easy. Panko breading coats pieces of salmon for an easy lunch or snack. One Sam's Club member left a review on the product's page, sharing, "I like fried salmon patties, so I thought I would give this a try. Cooked them in the air fryer. They were quite good. I liked seeing pieces of salmon rather than something that looked ground up."

RELATED: 12 Best Sam's Club Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

Member's Mark Vanilla Ice Cream Pail

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 170 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat) 50 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 3 g protein

Sam's Club is no stranger to selling popular ice creams under its store brand Member's Mark, and its latest Vanilla Ice Cream Pail delivers big on value. Sam's Club has nailed it with this formula, offering the perfect marriage of tasty ice cream with enough to go around in the 5-quart container. As one member shared on the product page, "'Smooth, creamy deliciousness,' says it on the outside, tastes it on the inside!! Best vanilla ice cream I've ever tasted!!"

Member's Mark Single-Serve Cups, House Blend

Single-serving pods have dominated the coffee industry in recent years, allowing coffee drinkers the option to have coffee without brewing an entire pot. The House Blend version of Member's Mark Single-Serve Cups is a hit with Sam's Club Members. One happy customer highlighted the taste and value, sharing on the product page, "Instead of higher priced brands, these coffee pods are delicious as well as economical."

Member's Mark Spinach and Feta Cheese Chicken Meatballs

Per Serving (3 meatballs) : 150 calories, 9 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat) 740 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 14 g protein

The Member's Mark Spinach and Feta Cheese Chicken Meatballs are new to stores across the nation. The product debuted with a number of other Greek-inspired food items at Sam's Club, and members cannot get enough. A review on the product page states that the meatballs are "A true taste of Greece. Absolutely delicious, very authentic, and coupled with Tzatziki and fresh lemon wedges, they are wonderful."

Member's Mark Girl Scout Thin Mints Brownies

Per Serving (111 g) : 470 calories, 21 g fat (7 g saturated fat) 230 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (1 g fiber, 47 g sugar), 3 g protein

Late winter means it's time for Girl Scout Cookies. Rather than wait for the local troop to knock on the door, Sam's Club members have flocked to the bakery department to pick up a Member's Mark Girl Scout Thin Mints Brownies package. As one might expect, once you start eating these brownies, you cannot stop. One reviewer shared on the product page, "Oh my gosh, these are so addicting; so moist [and] full of flavor!"

RELATED: The 25 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

Member's Mark Monterey County Pinot Noir Red Wine

Large warehouse brands like Sam's Club are great spots to scope out new and affordable bottles of wine. The Member's Mark Monterey County Pinot Noir Red Wine is a popular recent discovery among members thanks to its taste and value. On the product page, one reviewer noted that this pinot noir was a "very delicious and smooth red wine priced nicely."

Member's Mark Grated Pecorino Romano

Per Serving (1 tbsp) : 60 calories, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat) 390 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

Grated cheese might not seem like the most exciting grocery item to arrive at Sam's Club. Still, one look at reviews for the Member's Mark Grated Pecorino Romano says otherwise. Members do not hold back in sharing their devotion to the cheese on the product page, with one sharing, "As a full-blooded Italian, this is my favorite grated cheese. Stronger flavor than parmesan. Hard to find, so thank goodness Sam's has been carrying it for years!!" Another commented on the cheese's popularity: "This was out of stock [for] three weeks, but I patiently kept looking for it."

Member's Mark Green Goddess Seasoning

Per Serving (1/4 tsp) : 0 calories, 0 g fat, 50 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 0 g protein

Creative and unique seasoning blends have been all the rage in grocery stores nationwide, and Sam's Club is getting in on the action. Its Member's Mark Green Goddess Seasoning is a blend of dried garlic, onion, parsley, chives, and lemon zest. Spotted by @samsclubsimplesavings on Instagram, it has been a popular choice for restocking pantries. One reviewer stated on the product page, "This is a wonderful combo of herbs and spices! It goes great with poultry, pork, fish, and seafood! We also pit it on roasted vegetables. It seems to have everything we like."

Member's Mark Lemon Blueberry Trail Mix

Per Serving (3 tbsp) : 140 calories, 9 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 3 g protein

Trail mix is a popular snack option. The Member's Mark Lemon Blueberry Trail Mix at Sam's Club offers a sweet taste with a nod to health. The snack, spotted recently by @samsclubsimplesavings on Instagram, gets high marks for its flavor and one-of-a-kind ingredients not often found in a trail mix. As one Sam's Club member points out on the product page, "This one is super tasty. The mix is high in energy and protein, with unique ingredients such as blood orange peanuts and lemon yogurt almonds…It's more of a dessert trail mix as it's pretty sweet but so good!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Tuscan Style Herb Turkey Breast, Sliced

Per Serving (3 slices) : 60 calories, 0.5 g fat, 600 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 13 g protein

You can't get more convenient than presliced deli meats, whether you're making a quick lunch or need an easy snack with protein. At Sam's Club, members can now shop for the Member's Mark Tuscan Style Herb Turkey Breast. It was spotted by @samsclubsimplesavings on Instagram, and customers cannot get enough. The Sam's Club website has several satisfied customers leaving their thoughts, including one shopper who said the turkey was "[h]erby and outstanding – better than expected!"

RELATED: The 15 Unhealthiest Foods at Sam's Club, Say Dietitians

Member's Mark Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast Bites

Per Serving (3 oz) : 160 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 410 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 22 g protein

Rotisserie Chicken is a popular warehouse grocery item at both Costco and Sam's Club. The latter has taken it further by offering Member's Mark Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast Bites. This grocery item checks all the boxes, offering a tasty snack without the hassle of carving a rotisserie chicken. Instagrammer @samsclubsimplesavings shared the finding recently, and it seems to be a hit. One Sam's Club Member stated, "These are amazing! So convenient and delicious!! Great to throw in a salad or add some sauce and veggies for a quick wrap. Just warm them up and ready to go!!" Other customers chimed in on the product page to share their positive thoughts.

Member's Mark Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 140 calories, 4.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 6 g protein

Few frozen meals are as convenient and popular among shoppers as potstickers. Sam's Club members can shop for the Member's Mark Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables as an easy lunch solution. This addition has been wildly popular. Instagrammer @samsclubfoodreview shared, "Its authentic taste, delightful texture, and convenience far outweigh any minor critiques." Members appear to agree, with one sharing on the product page, "They taste authentic, and we enjoyed them with fried rice and dipping sauce."

Member's Mark Chicken and Orzo Soup

Per Serving (1 cup) : 130 calories, 4.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 900 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 11 g protein

Sam's Club members have been loving the new Member's Mark Chicken and Orzo Soup, perfect for a cold winter's day. @samsclubfoodreviews shared their thoughts on Instagram, noting, "The pronounced herbs and fresh lemon created an invigoratingly fresh taste, striking a perfect balance to the richness." Other members have shared positive thoughts on the product's page, like one shopper who said, "This is excellent soup, and I am very picky with store-bought soup. The chicken wasn't fatty, the spices were great, and, best of all, the carrots were still a little crunchy. Highly recommend."

Member's Mark Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Per Serving (1 cup) : 240 calories, 11 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 680 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 12 g protein

If you prefer your soups to be more thick and creamy as opposed to broth-based, Sam's Club recently launched the Member's Mark Shrimp and Corn Chowder. This received high praise from members on the website, with one simply stating how this is the "Best shrimp and corn chowder on the market." Another member said, "Wanted to try something different, and this is it! Hearty, thick, and creamy, I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I did. We actually loved it – will be buying it again!" @samsclubfoodreviews shared on Instagram how they thought the product is one of Sam's Club's best soup offerings.

Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins

Per Serving (1/4 cup) : 150 calories, 10 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you prefer dark chocolate, you'll want to head to your local Sam's Club and grab a package of the Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins before they sell out. Shoppers cannot get enough of these, with one leaving a comment on the product page wishing, "I hope they never stop carrying these!" @samsclubfoodreviews also recommended the product on Instagram, noting, "Don't miss out – these might just become your new favorite snack!"

RELATED: 12 Best Sam's Club Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

The Daily Crave Crunchy Fries, Taco Dil-licious Flavored

Per Serving (1 oz) : 130 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

Member's Mark isn't the only brand carrying new favorites at Sam's Club. Shoppers also love the The Daily Crave Crunchy Fries, Taco Dil-licious Flavor. One Sam's Club member posted a review on the product page and shared, "Dil-licious indeed! As the bag suggests, outstanding when heated. These are insanely addictive." A commenter on Instagram raved, "They are SO good! They're so crunchy and flavorful."

Scott & Jon's Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl

Per Serving (1 bowl) : 270 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 690 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 15 g protein

Some weeknights are for elaborately prepared meals, while others are better suited for quick dinner solutions. If it's the latter, Sam's Club members endorse the Scott & Jon's Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl. This healthier option does not skimp on flavor. Instead, it takes flavor to the max, as one shopper claims: "Awesome Gluten free option. Very buttery and has a good garlic flavor as well." Instagrammer @samsclub_doesitagain wrote, "Shrimply excited about healthier options at Sam's Club."

Member's Mark Italian Sausage Ravioli

Per Serving (1 cup) : 280 calories, 11 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 550 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

Nothing feels better than an easy-to-prepare meal that makes it seem like you were toiling away in the kitchen for hours. At Sam's Club, the Member's Mark Italian Sausage Ravioli checks those boxes while providing the family a tasty and filling dinner. Shared by @samsclub_doesitagain on Instagram, shoppers seem to love this one. One shopper wrote on Sam's Club's website, "These were easy to prepare and were quite tasty!"

Giovanni Rana Beef and Sausage Lasagna

Per Serving (1 cup) : 350 calories, 18 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 770 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 19 g protein

Frozen meals are solid go-to dinner options, but they can sometimes take longer to thaw and prepare. When you're short on time, refrigerated prepared meals are often less time-consuming, just like the Giovanni Rana Beef and Sausage Lasagna at Sam's Club. Shoppers love having an elaborate dinner on the table in minutes, as one shopper shared: "This was delicious. Since it is refrigerated and not frozen, it is cooked half the time. The meats were a good quality. We'll be buying another one on our next trip." Another shopper commented on Instagram, "I love that dinner is ready in 20 minutes!"

Member's Mark Cucumber Garlic Tzatziki Dip

Per Serving (2 tbsp) : 35 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Whether it's to go with the new Member's Mark Spinach and Feta Cheese Chicken Meatballs or another Mediterranean-leaning dish, the Member's Mark Cucumber Garlic Tzatziki Dip is the perfect accompaniment. One Sam's Club member thought it was a great addition to their weeknight meal, noting on the product page, "Purchased the Tzatziki sauce to serve with the spinach and feta chicken meatballs over rice or veggies."

RELATED: 10 Best Sam's Club Foods to Buy for Weight Loss

Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 200 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (0 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 7 g protein

Greek yogurt can be an acquired taste for some, so adding a bit of flavor goes a long way. The Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt offers a tasty balance of sweetness, plus the benefits of Greek yogurt. If you've wanted to make the switch to Greek yogurt, this could be the perfect gateway, as one customer shared on the Sam's Club product page: "I don't like regular Greek yogurt, but my kids and I LOVE this yogurt! It keeps being sold out when I go get some!"

Member's Mark Butter Chicken

Per Serving (5 oz) : 180 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 560 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 14 g protein

One of the great benefits of buying prepared foods at Sam's Club is the products' sheer volume, capable of feeding many people at once. That is what customers think of the Member's Mark Butter Chicken. Not only is it delicious, but it's convenient to feed the entire family, as one member wrote on the Sam's Club website: "This is such an easy meal and tastes so good too! We make rice to go with it and it serves two to three people. I've purchased it already a couple of times, and I will continue to do so."

Member's Mark Fully Cooked Bacon

Per Serving (2 slices) : 80 calories, 6 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, <1 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 5 g protein

Any breakfast is instantly elevated when bacon is added to the plate. Fortunately for Sam's Club members, the Member's Mark Fully Cooked Bacon makes breakfast a breeze, not to mention when the occasion calls to add bacon to a burger, sandwich, or salad. One reviewer praised the product on the retailer's website, writing, "Great bacon for quick cooking. Very pleased with this bacon. None stuck together, so easy to re-cook a couple of slices when needed. Not too much fat either."

Member's Mark Seasoned Pulled Chicken

Per Serving (3 oz) : 80 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 590 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 14 g protein

Member's Mark Seasoned Pulled Chicken takes the work out of having to prepare and shred the chicken yourself, cutting dinner prep time down considerably. Versatility is the name of the game, and this pulled chicken is the clear winner. One shopper shared, "Love getting this love the smoke flavor, we eat this on tacos." Another wrote, "This smoked chicken was wonderful. Will buy it again. The flavor was amazing, and the product is versatile. We used it on salads, sandwiches, and tacos."

Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Nut and Fruit Clusters

Per Serving (1 oz) : 140 calories, 10 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 4 g protein

Whether added to your cereal or yogurt or just eaten as a standalone snack, the Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Nut and Fruit Clusters have resonated with Sam's Club members. One reviewed the product on the Sam's Club website and exclaimed, "Excellent choice! Delicious blend! Break up a couple and sprinkle on your bowl of oatmeal! Yummy!"

RELATED: The 20 Healthiest Foods You Can Find at Sam's Club

Member's Mark Cantina Style Salsa

Per Serving (2 tbsp) : 10 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Salsa is one of those pantry essentials you'll always want to stock up on, and Sam's Club now has a Member's Mark Cantina Style Salsa. Members love the flavor, as one noted on the Sam's Club website: "Great salsa! It's better than many restaurants." Another member noted how this salsa has become a staple in their household: "Mildly spicy but definitely a good salsa I go through at least a bottle a month."

Member's Mark Lobster Mac and Cheese

Per Serving (1 cup) : 150 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

Looking for a savory dinner that you typically only find at the best restaurants? Look no further than the Member's Mark Lobster Mac and Cheese. Multiple Sam's Club members say that this product is "amazing" under the list of reviews on the product page. One member adds, "I hope and pray this stays on the shelf." Another member could have even used more lobster meat but noted that the flavor was delicious.