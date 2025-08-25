 Skip to content

11 Best Sam’s Club Items With “Instant Savings” for Fall

Sam’s Club is serving big savings this fall with deals on top picks shoppers love.
Published on August 25, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Every month, Sam’s Club releases a new batch of sales, enabling you to save money on everything from everyday items to once-in-a-blue-moon splurges. This week, Sam’s Club released the Fall Instant Savings Book, with many sensational deals running from August 27 until September 21. This month, there are more than $13,500 in instant savings in addition to many low prices. Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club items with Instant Savings for fall.

Procter & Gamble Promo: Get $15 Sam’s Cash

Sam’s Club

Costco isn’t the only club having a serious Procter & Gamble promo. Spend $100 on select P&G and get $15 in Sam’s Cash. This includes Bounty paper towels, Tide detergent, and Dawn dish soap.

Laundry Detergent: Up to $6 Off

Sam’s Club

It’s time to stock up your laundry room. There are so many great deals on laundry products, including $6 off Tide PODS Spring Meadow, Free & Gentle, and 3-in-1 Gain Flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs, and $4 off Select Gain, and Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent

7 Best Sam’s Club Items in the “What’s Hot” Section

Pampers Diapers and Wipes: Up to $6 Off

Sam’s Club

Diapers and wipes are expensive, so it’s best to save money when you can on the baby essentials. This month, Sam’s iss offering $6 off Pampers Swaddlers® diapers, $5 off Pampers Cruisers® 360° diapers and Easy Ups® potty training pants, and $4 off Pampers® Sensitive wipes, Aqua Pure® wipes.

Aveeno and Neutrogena Products: Up to $5 Off

Sam’s Club

Neutrogena and Aveeno products are on sale at Sam’s. Take $3 off AVEENO Daily Moisturizing Body Wash, 33 fl oz., two pack., $3 off  NEUTROGENA Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, 25 ct., five pack, and enjoy $5 Scan & Go™ Savings on NEUTROGENA Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream, 1.7 fl oz., three pack.

Cereal: $2 Off

Sam’s Club

Lots of kid-friendly cereal brands are on sale. For the month, take $2 off Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, Apple Jacks, or Frosted Flakes. Milk not included!

Starbucks K-Cups: $10 Off

Sam’s Club

If you have been waiting to stock up your coffee bar, this is the month. A box with 72 Starbucks K-Cups, your choice, is a whopping $10 off.

Samyang Buldak Carbonara Ramen: $3 Off

Sam’s Club

If you are obsessed with the viral ramen noodle trend, head to Sam’s and save. Take $3 off a six pack of Samyang Buldak Carbonara Ramen. “Best noodles, eat with boiled egg and vegetables,” one shopper writes. “Delicious and spicy,” adds another.

Chobani Yogurt and Creamer: Up to $2.75 Off

Sam’s Club

There are lots of sweet deals on Chobani products. Take $2 off a 16-pack of Chobani Flip Greek Yogurt, $2.75 off a 16-pack of Chobani 20 g Greek Yogurt Cups, and $1.20 iff Any Chobani Coffee Creamer (52 oz.). If you find the new Pumpkin Spice option at your warehouse, don’t sleep on it.

Tyson and Just Bare Chicken: $2 Off

Sam’s Club

Stock up on breaded chicken products. Take $2 off the uber-popular Tyson Original White Meat Chicken Nuggets (5 lb.) and $2 off Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Original Strips (3 lb.). The strips are great for chicken wraps, sandwiches, and salads, while the nuggets are super kid-friendly.

7 Sam’s Club Items With the Best Value Right Now

Jura E6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: $300 Off

Sam’s Club

My go-to espresso machine is $300 off this month. The Jura E6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine makes your morning coffee, latte, espresso shots, macchiato, or whatever you drink, as easy as dumping beans in a gadget and pressing a button.

Smucker’s Uncrustables: $3.50 Off

Sam’s Club

Keeping Smucker’s Uncrustables (24 ct.) on hand during the school year is a must in my house. The easy-to-defrost sandwiches are great for an after-school snack. This month, take $3.50 off.

