Every month, Sam’s Club releases a new batch of sales, enabling you to save money on everything from everyday items to once-in-a-blue-moon splurges. This week, Sam’s Club released the Fall Instant Savings Book, with many sensational deals running from August 27 until September 21. This month, there are more than $13,500 in instant savings in addition to many low prices. Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club items with Instant Savings for fall.

Procter & Gamble Promo: Get $15 Sam’s Cash

Costco isn’t the only club having a serious Procter & Gamble promo. Spend $100 on select P&G and get $15 in Sam’s Cash. This includes Bounty paper towels, Tide detergent, and Dawn dish soap.

Laundry Detergent: Up to $6 Off

It’s time to stock up your laundry room. There are so many great deals on laundry products, including $6 off Tide PODS Spring Meadow, Free & Gentle, and 3-in-1 Gain Flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs, and $4 off Select Gain, and Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent

Pampers Diapers and Wipes: Up to $6 Off

Diapers and wipes are expensive, so it’s best to save money when you can on the baby essentials. This month, Sam’s iss offering $6 off Pampers Swaddlers® diapers, $5 off Pampers Cruisers® 360° diapers and Easy Ups® potty training pants, and $4 off Pampers® Sensitive wipes, Aqua Pure® wipes.

Aveeno and Neutrogena Products: Up to $5 Off

Neutrogena and Aveeno products are on sale at Sam’s. Take $3 off AVEENO Daily Moisturizing Body Wash, 33 fl oz., two pack., $3 off NEUTROGENA Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, 25 ct., five pack, and enjoy $5 Scan & Go™ Savings on NEUTROGENA Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream, 1.7 fl oz., three pack.

Cereal: $2 Off

Lots of kid-friendly cereal brands are on sale. For the month, take $2 off Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, Apple Jacks, or Frosted Flakes. Milk not included!

Starbucks K-Cups: $10 Off

If you have been waiting to stock up your coffee bar, this is the month. A box with 72 Starbucks K-Cups, your choice, is a whopping $10 off.

Samyang Buldak Carbonara Ramen: $3 Off

If you are obsessed with the viral ramen noodle trend, head to Sam’s and save. Take $3 off a six pack of Samyang Buldak Carbonara Ramen. “Best noodles, eat with boiled egg and vegetables,” one shopper writes. “Delicious and spicy,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Yogurt and Creamer: Up to $2.75 Off

There are lots of sweet deals on Chobani products. Take $2 off a 16-pack of Chobani Flip Greek Yogurt, $2.75 off a 16-pack of Chobani 20 g Greek Yogurt Cups, and $1.20 iff Any Chobani Coffee Creamer (52 oz.). If you find the new Pumpkin Spice option at your warehouse, don’t sleep on it.

Tyson and Just Bare Chicken: $2 Off

Stock up on breaded chicken products. Take $2 off the uber-popular Tyson Original White Meat Chicken Nuggets (5 lb.) and $2 off Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Original Strips (3 lb.). The strips are great for chicken wraps, sandwiches, and salads, while the nuggets are super kid-friendly.

Jura E6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: $300 Off

My go-to espresso machine is $300 off this month. The Jura E6 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine makes your morning coffee, latte, espresso shots, macchiato, or whatever you drink, as easy as dumping beans in a gadget and pressing a button.

Smucker’s Uncrustables: $3.50 Off

Keeping Smucker’s Uncrustables (24 ct.) on hand during the school year is a must in my house. The easy-to-defrost sandwiches are great for an after-school snack. This month, take $3.50 off.