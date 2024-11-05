Beloved Sam's Club Dip Returns After 2 Years: 'Better Than I Remember'

There's practically nothing more thrilling than seeing a beloved grocery product finally come out of retirement after being discontinued. The latest popular item to come back from the grave is a sweet and smoky Sam's Club dip that reportedly hasn't been seen in two years—and shoppers are buzzing over the news.

The warehouse club recently relaunched its Member's Mark Raspberry Chipotle Dip (80 calories per serving), a rich concoction made from cream cheese, sour cream, raspberries, and jalapeños. Member's Mark, a Sam's Club's private label brand, recommends using it as a spread for bagels or as a dip for chips, crackers, and veggies.

The Instagram account @samsclubfoodreview spotted the product back in stores late last month and shared the news in a post, saying the dip hadn't been available for years.

"After TWO long years of waiting (and begging Sam's Club to bring it back), the Member's Mark Raspberry Chipotle Dip is FINALLY BACK!" the post read. "This has always been my all-time FAVORITE dip from Sam's Club, but… does it still taste as good as I remember?"

In a follow-up post, the shopper revealed that the dip is, indeed, just as delicious as they recalled.

"Does it taste the same? My answer is a resounding yes! In fact, it might taste even better than I remember," the wrote. "Maybe it's because I've been dreaming about it for the past two years, but whatever the reason, it did not disappoint. The creamy base, sweet raspberries, spicy jalapeño, and smoky chipotle peppers create a truly unique and unforgettable eating experience."

Many customers called on Sam's Club to bring the dip out of retirement while it was absent from shelves. The online product page alone has dozens of old customer reviews requesting the dip's return.

"I love and miss this stuff so much… Please bring it back!" one comment reads.

So, it should come as no surprise that the news of the dip's relaunch is making big waves in the Sam's Club fanbase.

"When I saw it last week, I lost my mind! My kids came to me running with it cause they saw it before me and know how much I love it!" a shopper commented on @samsclubfoodreview's first post.

"Bought some today and it's SOOOOO GOOD," another wrote.

The dip is sold in sizable 24-ounce tubs for $6.96. A Sam's Club representative did not immediately respond to our queries on how long the dip will be available, but Allrecipes has reported that it will only stick around for a limited time. So, fans of this coveted dip might want to stock up while they can.