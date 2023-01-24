Kickstarting your day with a hearty, wholesome breakfast that is satiating enough to stick to your bones is one of life's simplest pleasures. A quality breakfast should fuel your body with energy while simultaneously satisfying your appetite. On particularly slow mornings when you find yourself shuffling through the kitchen to pour an invigorating cup of coffee or tea, you might be tempted to opt for a sugar-charged breakfast for some quick energy, but savory breakfast dishes—especially those that strike a nice balance between protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and veggies—can be more effective at sustaining your energy levels.

Why settle for a sugar crash when you can rise and shine with some savory breakfast recipe ideas? And although breakfast is considered "the most important meal of the day," figuring out what you'd like to eat in the morning doesn't have to be such a daunting chore. That's why we've rounded up 11 delicious, savory breakfast recipes to help make your mornings a breeze. Prepare to crank up your energy reserves as you satisfy your cravings with these delicious recipes, and for more, be sure to check out The 9 Best Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes.

1 Smoked Salmon Sandwich

If you're a fan of a classic bagel with lox and cream cheese, you'll love this healthier protein-packed alternative. At about 200 calories less than a classic bagel with smoked salmon, this sandwich packs a powerful protein punch, courtesy of the Ezekiel bread and Greek yogurt ingredient swaps. Combine this with veggie toppings like capers, fresh tomatoes, onions, a few baby greens, and omega-3-heavy smoked lox, and you have one savory breakfast that will keep you full and well-fueled until your next meal.

Get our recipe for a Smoked Salmon Sandwich.

2 Black Bean Omelet

For a nutritious savory breakfast that can supply a diverse scope of flavors with every bite, you can't go wrong with a classic omelet. These quick breakfast creations present the perfect palate you can customize to meet your preferences. However, this particular omelet is a big hit for vegetarians and meat lovers alike, thanks to a winning combination of bright pico de gallo, bold feta cheese, and spicy black beans. It's hard to go wrong when black beans are the star of your dish, as these legumes act as a "'slow burn' energy store that is slowly digested by the body, preventing a spike in blood sugar levels," according to Medical News Today.

3 Breakfast Tacos With Bacon & Spinach

When you're in the mood for a savory breakfast bite that can evoke some Tex-Mex spice and flavor while satisfying your appetite, look no further than these delectable breakfast tacos made with bacon, mushrooms, spinach, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese. Opt for corn tortillas instead of flour ones, and you'll be saving half the calories while blessing your body with twice the fiber intake.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Tacos With Bacon & Spinach.

4 10-minute Baked Eggs With Mushrooms & Spinach

Gone are the days of skipping breakfast, thanks to this irresistibly savory baked eggs recipe, which will make getting out the door on busy mornings that much easier. All you need to whip up this tasty dish is a little olive oil, eggs, green chiles, mushrooms, onions, spinach, Canadian bacon or ham, and 10 minutes of your time.

Get our recipe for 10-minute Baked Eggs With Mushrooms & Spinach.

5 Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato & Chicken Sausage

The morning can be an excellent time of day to eat carbohydrates because this can allow your body the opportunity to burn these for energy throughout the day. And for the carb-conscious folks who still want to reap the benefits of these energizing nutrients but are particularly picky about which carbs they ingest, rest assured that sweet potatoes are known to be one of the healthiest carbs out there. Best of all, their versatility makes them an excellent complement to this recipe's winning combination of sautéed bell peppers and onions and lean yet flavorful chicken sausage.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato & Chicken Sausage.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Ham & Cheese Omelet With Mushrooms

As great as omelets are, their appeal can also be somewhat of a double-edged sword. Though a delicious canvas capable of infinite customization possibilities, if you're not in the kitchen overseeing what ingredients are used in your omelet, you may end up with a heavy, rich, unhealthy dish that leaves you more sluggish and slow than when you first opened your eyes and turned off your alarm. What's great about this particular recipe is that it was designed as a lower-calorie alternative to the standard diner version of the same omelet—without sacrificing quality or taste.

Get our recipe for a Ham & Cheese Omelet With Mushrooms Recipe.

7 Sunny-side Up Egg Pizza

Pizza for breakfast? Yes, please! This innovative dish is like a kid's dream come true. This combo of pizza dough, mozzarella, Parmesan, prosciutto, eggs, and leeks is a perfect versatile meal pick that almost transcends breakfast. Whether you grab a slice for breakfast before bolting into traffic on hectic weekday mornings or serve it to guests at a casual afternoon brunch, this dish is sure to impress.

Get our recipe for Sunny-side Up Egg Pizza.

8 Loaded Vegetable Frittata

I used to think that nothing could top a quality quiche in my book—that is, until I discovered this recipe for a veggie frittata. This dish is loaded with vitamins and nutrients thanks to a colorful, delicious assortment of onions, sweet red peppers, summer squash, broccoli, onions, and mushrooms. Throw in a little fresh basil, bacon, and shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and you have yourself one filling, savory breakfast that's so yummy, you'll forget you ever missed that pie crust, too.

Get our recipe for a Loaded Vegetable Frittata.

9 Red & Green Breakfast Salad

I know salads aren't typically part of the breakfast conversation. When salads do make an appearance in the morning, they're typically an afterthought intended to complement a brunch dish. What's great about this red and green breakfast salad is that it combines common ingredients you might see on a brunch menu. However, with this recipe, the bright, colorful oven-roasted produce gets to be the real star of the show, while the poached eggs really bring out the bright flavors of the roasted tomatoes and asparagus. For an added superfood-fueled boost, throw in some quinoa.

Get our recipe for the Red & Green Breakfast Salad.

10 Spaghetti Squash Egg-in-a-Hole

Whether you prefer to call it an "egg-in-a-hole" or "egg-in-a-basket," this iteration featuring Parmesan cheese and spaghetti squash gets the job done. Though a nutrient-dense gourd, the spaghetti squash lightens up this grab-and-go breakfast bite, while the sharp notes of Parmesan cheese further elevate this dish.

Get the recipe for Spaghetti Squash Egg-in-a-Hole from Zestful Kitchen.

11 Breakfast Strata

This savory breakfast may require a wee bit more advanced planning and prep, especially if you intend to serve your breakfast strata on a weekday morning before everyone scatters out the door. However, once you're done slicing and dicing, all that's left is to combine it all in a baking dish and pop it in the oven. Packed with the protein and carbohydrates your body needs to get going in the morning, this delicious dish is worth the wait.

Get the recipe for a Breakfast Strata from Ahead of Thyme.

