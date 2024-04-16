20 Savory Oatmeal Recipes You've Never Tried Before

If you're an oatmeal fan, you're probably used to making a sweet bowl of oats with ingredients like milk, nuts, berries, honey, and nut butter. However, oats don't have to be sweet! There's another world of possibilities once you try savory oatmeal recipes.

Savory oats may sound strange at first, but they're perfect for those seeking an unsweetened breakfast option that still provides the health benefits of oatmeal—think weight management, increased satiety, and improved gut health.

Instead of using milk and sugar as sweeteners, savory oats feature a base of water or broth. And rather than fruit or nut butter, savory oatmeal toppings can include ingredients like fried eggs, seasoned tofu, creamy cheese, crispy bacon, or sautéed vegetables. This savory twist makes oatmeal suitable for any time of day, from breakfast to dinner.

To get some inspiration for how to make your own, check out this roundup of recipes by popular Instagram creators. Read on, then check out the 12 Best & Worst Oatmeal Brands, According to Dietitians.

Savory Kimchi Oatmeal With Avocado & Egg

You may have never considered combining kimchi and oats, but this combo is a gut health triumph. Kimchi provides delicious probiotics that can help improve your gut microbiome, and oats contain fiber that can help keep you full and can also help keep your gut healthy over time.

Top with avocado, an egg, and your favorite vegetables for a complete savory meal.

Get the full recipe from Walder Wellness.

Can Eating Oatmeal Make You Gain Weight?

Savory Breakfast Oatmeal with Eggs & Turkey Bacon

Instead of cooking your oats in milk or water, cook them in chicken broth, egg whites, and soy sauce for a savory oatmeal full of flavor, protein, and fiber. For more protein and a crunchy texture, add in some crispy turkey bacon.

Get the full recipe from Clean & Delicious.

Savory Miso Oatmeal with a Jammy Egg and Chili Crunch

If you haven't tried chili oil in your oats, you need to run to your nearest grocery store, grab some chili oil and oats, and make yourself a bowl. This recipe from Heartbeet Kitchen uses sesame oil, white miso, kale, soy sauce, chili oil, and oats for a flavorful bowl you'll want for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Get the full recipe from Heartbeet Kitchen.

50+ Overnight Oat Recipes for Weight Loss

Savory Oatmeal with Breakfast Sausage, Cheddar, and Green Onions

What if you took some of the savory breakfast foods you love and turned them into a bowl of oatmeal? This bowl has oats, breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese, chives, avocado, and eggs, which makes for a perfect meal when you want the health benefits of oatmeal but aren't in the mood for a typical sweet recipe.

Get the full recipe from Lexi's Clean Kitchen.

Savory Oats with Asparagus, Lemon, and Peas

Have you ever tried oatmeal for lunch? This savory oatmeal uses dill, asparagus, peas, and lemon zest and makes for one of the most unique ways to enjoy your fiber-rich oats.

Get the full recipe from Forks Over Knives.

Savory Southwestern Oats

Like a burrito bowl but with oats instead of rice, this breakfast is a tasty and nutrient-rich way to start your morning. Add sweet potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, cilantro, avocado, and lime. With these ingredients you'll have a meal full of protein and fiber to keep you full until lunch.

12 Unhealthiest Instant Oatmeals—Ranked by Sugar Content

Jalapeno Pepper Savory Oatmeal with Maple Bacon

Made with cream cheese, milk, onion, cheddar cheese, and bacon, this one is for the jalapeño popper lovers. Want even more protein and healthy fats? Top off with a hard-boiled egg.

Get the full recipe from Slice of Jess.

Savory Chèvre Oatmeal with Poached Egg and Chili Crisp

Culture Cheese Magazine has blessed us with a flavorful, savory way to eat your oatmeal in the morning. Made with chicken broth, chèvre (goat cheese), chili crisp, eggs, and garlic, this bowl is one you'll want to turn to every single day.

Get the full recipe from Culture Cheese Magazine.

Oats Primavera

Pasta Primavera—which is made with cream and fresh vegetables—is a delicious way to celebrate spring, and now you can enjoy these bright flavors in your bowl of oatmeal. This recipe from Chef Sam Stephens includes veggies like red bell peppers, yellow squash, broccoli, zucchini, and peas, mixed with oats, parmesan cheese, cream, basil, and lemon for a flavor-filled springtime breakfast.

Get the full recipe from @chefsamstephens.

15 High-Fiber Breakfasts That Keep You Full

Savory Oatmeal with South Indian Okra & Lentil Stew

This delicious recipe is a combination of oatmeal and a South Indian Okra & Lentil Stew. It calls for vegetables like okra, onion, tomato, but according to Conscious Chili on Instagram, you can use any veggies you already have at home!

Get the full recipe from @consciouschili.

Mushroom Ris-Oat-o

Like a regular risotto but with extra fiber, this Mushroom Ris-Oat-o from Foodie In New York is a unique taste on the popular pasta dish and one that you'll want for a savory breakfast or satiating dinner.

Savory Oatmeal with Peas, Pecorino, and Pepper

This recipe is simple and uses only a few ingredients, but the flavor itself is far from simple. We love the combination of lemon, pecorino cheese, and peas, and the extra fiber from the steel-cut oats makes this delicious bowl one that will fill you up until your next meal.

Get the full recipe from America's Test Kitchen.

38 High-Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full

Egg White Savory Oatmeal With Tamari-Marinated Tofu, Broccoli, and Kimchi

A vegetarian-friendly bowl of oats made with marinated tofu, kimchi, broccoli, and egg whites, this meal will give you a creamy boost of protein, fiber, and probiotics to help keep you full and have a healthy gut.

Get the full recipe In the Weeds Mom.

Savory Oatmeal Bowl

This oatmeal recipe keeps things simple with toppings like spinach, avocado, eggs, and hot sauce, but there's plenty of room to customize it with other toppings that you're in the mood for.

Get the full recipe from Love & Lemons.

Red Miso Oatmeal with Almonds, Seaweed, Kimchi, and Chive Blossoms

This oatmeal is for miso lovers, and ingredients like seaweed, kimchi, almonds, and chive blossoms make this bowl of the most unique oat recipes on our list.

Get the full recipe from @nyeshajoyce.

7 Weight-Loss Recipes with Massive Portion Sizes

Savory Spinach & Mushroom Oatmeal

Delicious recipes don't have to be complicated, and this Spinach & Mushroom Oatmeal from Budget Bytes is the perfect example of this. Add in ginger, garlic, and sesame oil for even more flavor.

Get the full recipe from Budget Bytes.

Savory Instant Pot Oatmeal

The most popular way to make oats is on the stovetop, but making them in the Instant Pot saves you time and energy. This Instant Pot recipe includes oats, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, egg, and avocado, and you can add soy sauce at the end to make it even more tempting.

Get the full recipe from @plantifulcooking.

Savory Oatmeal with Mushrooms

Farah J. Eats says that the best part of savory oats is how creative you can be with the ingredients. If you need more inspiration for savory oatmeal ingredients, adding something like pesto can be a flavorful place to start.

Get the full recipe from Farah J. Eats.

15 Healthiest Instant Oatmeals on Grocery Shelves

Mushroom Bone Broth Oats with Avocado & Egg

Bone broth is full of protein, collagen, and other helpful vitamins and nutrients, so cooking it into your oats is a brilliant way to make your oats more nutritious. Add fresh herbs and veggies for more flavor.

Microwave Savory Oats with Avocado and Smoked Salmon

A bagel and cream cheese is a classic way to enjoy smoked salmon, but why not add it to your bowl of savory oatmeal? What's even better about this particular recipe is that aside from being delicious, it's microwavable and can be ready in a matter of minutes!

Get the full recipe from @tracesoats.