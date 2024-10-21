8 High-Protein Weight-Loss Breakfasts Under 400 Calories

You've probably heard the phrase, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." While opinions on this may vary, there's no doubt that a nutritious breakfast can provide essential nutrients to fuel your day. A well-balanced breakfast can be put together in numerous ways, but there are a few characteristics that help define a healthy meal: quality carbs with fiber, healthy fats, a serving of produce, and adequate protein.

Whether you're focused on weight loss, post-workout recovery, or just aiming to make breakfast part of your balanced diet, a high-protein breakfast offers plenty of benefits. Protein is a filling nutrient that helps keep you satisfied throughout the morning, and it supports muscle repair and recovery.

For those focused on weight loss, high-protein breakfasts can be especially helpful. When paired with a low-calorie count, protein can help you stay full longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating later in the day. A protein-rich breakfast under 400 calories not only satisfies hunger but also helps maintain a calorie deficit, which is crucial for weight loss.

Everyone's protein needs are different, but a good benchmark for a high-protein breakfast is 20 grams or more. This is enough to support most people's needs while still allowing you to stay within a reasonable calorie range. Here are eight high-protein breakfasts under 400 calories. Read on, and for more options, don't miss 38 High-Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full.

Yogurt Blueberry Parfait with Walnuts

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 78 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 25 g

Greek yogurt is a rich source of protein, and provides other important nutrients, like calcium. Adding California walnuts—which supply 99% of the walnuts sold in the U.S.—not only adds 4 grams of protein, but it also boosts the healthy fat content.

Walnuts are the only nut that's an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an essential omega-3 fatty acid, with 2.5 grams per 1-ounce serving. Studies show that adding just one daily serving of walnuts can improve diet quality and increase intake of underconsumed nutrients like fiber and potassium, particularly in those who previously didn't eat nuts.

Ingredients

Greek yogurt, plain, low-fat (166 calories)

1 cup blueberries (84 calories)

2 Tbsp walnuts, chopped (100 calories)

How to Make It

Layer your yogurt in a bowl and top with berries and walnuts.

Wild Blueberry Walnut Smoothie

Triple Berry & Kale Smoothie

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 71 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 31 g

Smoothies are a popular breakfast, and for good reason. You can tailor them to your food preferences and ideal nutrition composition, and they combine a wide range of foods in a single shake to make for easy preparation. This recipe uses whey protein to pack in over 30 grams of this filling nutrient. You can use any type of protein powder to make a high-protein smoothie, or substitute it with plain Greek yogurt for another protein-rich ingredient.

Ingredients

How to Make It

Add all ingredients to a blender along with about ½ cup of water. Start blending, periodically pushing down the smoothie ingredients that collect on the side of the blender. Add additional water for a thinner consistency.

Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 369

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 736 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 22 g

Avocado toast is a popular breakfast option, but often lacks protein. Adding cooked eggs is a simple way to boost the protein content, or for less prep, you can opt for smoked salmon. The combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats in this meal makes for a filling and nutritious option that is sure to keep you satisfied all morning. Add greens or sliced tomato for an extra boost of nutrients, texture, and flavor.

Ingredients

½ avocado (161 calories)

1 slice multi-grain bread (109 calories)

3 oz smoked salmon (99 calories)

How to Make It

Start by toasting your bread to desired doneness. While your bread toasts, mash your avocado. Spread mashed avocado on your toast and top with salmon.

Breakfast Taco

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 386

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 588 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 23 g

Eggs are a popular protein source at breakfast, and loading them into a whole wheat tortilla makes for a delicious meal. With 23 grams of protein, this option is both filling and relatively low in carbs. You can swap the flour tortilla for a corn one to lower the carb content without losing much protein. Add your favorite hot sauce or salsa for extra flavor, and consider using additional egg whites as a low-calorie way to boost protein.

Ingredients

2 eggs, large (142 calories)

¼ cup Mexican cheese, shredded (110 calories)

1 cup spinach (7 calories)

1 whole wheat tortilla (127 calories)

How to Make It

Add cooking spray to a pan and heat over medium heat. Meanwhile, crack your eggs in a bowl and whisk. Add your spinach to the heated pan and allow to wilt. Once mostly wilted, pour your eggs into the pan and scramble until fully cooked. Load your cooked egg and spinach mixture into your tortilla, and top with cheese.

Cottage Cheese in Melon

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 335

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 871 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 52 g)

Protein : 29 g

Not only is this meal loaded with protein while only containing three ingredients, it also provides a relatively low calorie count while giving you a heart dose of fiber. Swap the cantaloupe for honeydew for a change in flavor, and consider non-fat cottage cheese as a way to reduce calories and fat grams without sacrificing protein.

Ingredients

1 cup 2% cottage cheese (180 calories)

½ cantaloupe (105 calories)

1 Tbsp chopped walnuts (50 calories)

How to Make It

Cut your whole melon in half and remove the seeds. Fill your de-seeded melon half with cottage cheese and top with walnuts.

Protein Pancakes

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 336

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 518 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 28 g

Traditional pancakes aren't known for their protein content, but these cakes made with cottage cheese and egg whites pack a hearty protein punch. With well over 20 grams per serving, this meal also provides 6 grams of fiber and natural sweetness from berries. Drizzle with a small amount of honey as a syrup alternative, and include cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice in your batter for extra flavor.

Ingredients

How to Make It

In a blender, combine liquid egg whites, cottage cheese, oats, and baking soda, and blend until mostly smooth. Pour ¼ cup batter onto a griddle that has been heated to medium-high heat, and top with a few berries. Allow to cook for about 3 minutes before flipping and cooking for another 3 minutes. Repeat these steps until you have used up your batter and berries.

Overnight Oats

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 167 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 24 g

Overnight oats can make the morning rush much smoother. By preparing your breakfast the night before, you can simply remove it from the fridge and enjoy with minimal prep in the morning. This recipe combined filling protein and fiber, heart-healthy fats, and a hearty serving of produce for just 400 calories.

Ingredients

½ cup old fashioned rolled oats (153 calories)

½ cup skim milk (41 calories)

2/3 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt (59 calories)

1 Tbsp peanut butter (94 calories)

1 cup sliced strawberries (53 calories)

How to Make It

In an air-tight container, combine your oats, milk, yogurt, and peanut butter. Stir until well incorporated and store in the fridge overnight. When you are ready to eat, top with sliced strawberries and a dash of cinnamon.

Hard Boiled Eggs with Toast

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 387

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 376 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 21 g

Eggs are such a versatile food, and pre-boiling them makes for easy breakfasts and snacks. They are loaded with protein, and when paired with whole grain bread, nut butter, and berries, you have a balanced meal that requires minimal ingredients and preparation time. Swap the peanut butter for your favorite nut or seed butter, and choose your favorite fruit to top your toast.

Ingredients

2 eggs, large, hard boiled and peeled (142 calories)

1 slice multi-grain bread (109 calories)

1 Tbsp peanut butter (94 calories)

½ cup blueberries (42 calories)

How to Make It

Toast your bread to your desired doneness. Top with nut butter and berries. Enjoy the eggs on the side.