7 Weight-Loss Recipes with Massive Portion Sizes

Some people may assume that you need to eat smaller meals to lose weight, but this doesn't have to be the case. With the right weight-loss meals, you can pile on nutrient-dense foods that will leave you feeling full and satisfied, all while still keeping your total calories on the lower end. These are exactly the types of meals that Ilana Muhlstein MS, RDN created for her cookbook The Food That Loves You Back—100 Recipes That Serve Up Big Portions and Super Nutritious Food.

In her book, Muhlstein talks about learning to "Eat Smarter, Not Less," which helped her to lose weight and improve her health. Featuring everything you can think of from salads, pancakes, bread, vegetables, pasta swaps, sauces and dips, and desserts, the dishes in this book are served up in large, nutrient-rich portions that can help you lose weight without having to worry about feeling hungry and unsatisfied.

We picked out a few of our favorite recipes from the book, featuring meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Read on, then check out 45 Cozy Comfort Food Recipes for Weight Loss.

Protein Oats

One of the best ways to start your morning is with a boost of protein, and these oats can help do exactly that. Adding in protein-rich ingredients like milk and egg whites to your bowl of oatmeal will fill you up until lunchtime, and you can add your favorite toppings like nuts, fruit, seeds, or a bit of honey.

Get the recipe for Protein Oats.

Supersized Scrambled Eggs and Toast

This scrambled eggs and toast breakfast is the perfect choice for those wanting a morning meal that is full of protein that they can make in under 10 minutes. Choose your favorite bread like whole-wheat sourdough or a whole-wheat English muffin, and top off your eggs with extra flavor from chives or red chili flakes. You'll not only work toward your protein, fiber, and healthy fat goals for the day, but you'll feel satiated until your next meal.

Get the recipe for Scrambled Eggs and Toast.

Spaghetti Squash Cacio E Pepe Recipe

Cacio E Pepe is a classic pasta dish from Rome, and because it's traditionally made with pasta and quite a bit of cheese, it's usually a calorie-laden dish. For a lower-calorie, lower-fat version of this beloved dish, try this Spaghetti Squash Cacio E Pepe recipe instead. The best news is that you can enjoy an enormous portion of this meal while still sticking to your weight loss plan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe for Spaghetti Squash Cacio E Pepe.

'Oh Kale Yeah!!' Salad

Salads don't have to be boring or leave you feeling hungry. They can be bright, colorful, full of flavor, and full of nutritious ingredients that will fill you up until your next meal. This kale salad is so delicious that it will become one of your go-to favorites, and the large portion size will ensure you're feeling full and satisfied.

Get the recipe for Oh Kale Yeah Salad.

Cloud Bread Cinnamon Pancakes

Cloud bread—which is made with corn starch and egg whites—is a way to enjoy the fluffiness of bread without the gluten or refined flour. Ilana Muhlstein developed some of her favorite cloud bread recipes, like a cloud bread burrito, pizza, cinnamon rolls, and these delicious cinnamon pancakes. With these Cloud Bread Cinnamon Pancakes, you can indulge and feel full after your morning meal, while still sticking to your health goals.

Get the recipe for Cloud Bread Pancakes.

Cauliflower Nachos

You may be familiar with cauliflower fice, but have you tried cauliflower nachos? This recipe is one of the most delicious ways to enjoy this hearty vegetable, and because it's high in nutrients but low in calories, you can serve up massive portions and stay within your weight loss goals for the day.

Get the recipe for Cauliflower Nachos.

Go-To Tuna

Most people love a creamy tuna salad, but if you're keeping an eye on your calorie intake, you may sometimes feel like you can't load up on how much you really want to eat. With Muhlstein's healthier "Go-To Tuna" recipe though, you can eat to your heart's desire.

Get the recipe for Go-To Tuna.

